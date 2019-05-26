Fusionex International Group CEO Conferred Honorary Fellowship by MOSTA

|By Business Wire
Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh has been conferred an Honorary Fellowship of the Malaysian Oil Scientists’ and Technologists’ Association (MOSTA) in recognition of his distinguished contributions to the palm oil industry.
MOSTA President Tan Sri Em. Prof. Datuk Dr. Augustine S.H. Ong (right) presenting a certificate of honor to Fusionex Founder and Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh (left) witnessed by the Malaysian Minister of Primary Industries Y.B. Teresa Kok Suh Sim.
Teh received the honor at a presentation ceremony held during the ‘Future of Palm Oil Industry’ event in Kuala Lumpur. Teh was presented the honor by MOSTA President Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine Ong Soon Hock and witnessed by the Malaysian Minister of Primary Industries YB Teresa Kok Suh Sim, who presented the keynote address.
The event included knowledge sharing sessions that focused on the digitalization and modernization of the palm oil industry using cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industry Revolution (IR) 4.0.
Various subject matter experts including those from Fusionex spoke to over 100 palm oil industry players, leaders, researchers, and scientists on how Blockchain, Trade Facilitation, and other such technologies could help revolutionize the palm oil sector.
Fusionex Founder & Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh said, “I am honored and grateful for having been conferred this award by MOSTA. The palm oil industry is such a vibrant and growing sector with immense potential. As with any field, there are always challenges and opportunities. We at Fusionex are committed to help the palm oil industry continuously improve and excel through the use of effective technology. To that end, we are truly excited and passionate to be working with great partners like MOSTA as well as many industry players to uplift the standard, quality, productivity, and efficiency of the palm oil industry.”
MOSTA President Tan Sri Datuk Dr Augustine Ong Soon Hock said, “MOSTA appreciates the contribution of Dato' Seri Ivan Teh for initiating the application of AI to the palm oil industry through his invention in the milling process and proposed marketing of palm oil.
His suggestions on a smart plantation, smart milling, and smart down-streaming of palm oil will enhance the future of the palm oil industry. He is blazing these new paths with up-to-date knowledge and facilities coupled with an excellent presentation.”
About Fusionex
Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific.
Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.
To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com
About MOSTA
MOSTA (Malaysian Oil Scientists’ & Technologists’ Association), an NGO (non-profit organization) was inaugurated on 7 September 1989 with aims to promote the advancement in science, technology, and commerce of oils and fats.
MOSTA’s mission is to be the leading non-profit organization in the Asia Pacific region in the advancement of science, technology, quality, and trade matters related to oils and fats including other lipid associated substances.
To learn more about MOSTA, visit http://mosta.org.my/
