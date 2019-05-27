A.P. Moller - Maersk Will Join Traxens

|By Business Wire
Traxens, a company providing high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, and A.P. Moller - Maersk (“Maersk”), the integrated container logistics company, today announced that Maersk will be joining CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company as a key shareholder and customer of Traxens.
Founded in 2012, Traxens has been developing unique solutions for the cargo logistics arena and has created an innovative container monitoring and coordination solution. CMA CGM first invested in the startup in 2012 and was later joined in 2016 by MSC.
A milestone in the development of Traxens
The agreement will see Maersk invest capital in Traxens, in which it will have similar shareholder rights as CMA CGM and MSC. Maersk also commits to order up to 50,000 Traxens devices, a similar order to those placed earlier by CMA CGM and MSC.
Traxens can now further focus on strengthening its solution and drive interoperability based on non-proprietary technologies and open standards. The development of Traxens as an open industry solution will benefit the strategic ambition of digitizing the container shipping industry.
Ingrid Uppelschoten Snelderwaard, Vice President, Head of Equipment, A.P. Moller - Maersk, said: “Creating visibility into the condition and location of containerized cargo is bringing Maersk’s strategy to offer digital end-to-end solutions to life. Having pioneered IoT-technology in our reefer fleet, we are excited to join Traxens and collaborate on the huge potential within connected containers. With this investment we look forward to working with key industry players to advance a leading solution within connected products and technologies for high value cargo, while ensuring customer choice through interoperability and open standards.”
Jacques Delort, General Manager of Traxens, added: “We are delighted to welcome Maersk among our backers alongside CMA CGM and MSC. Having three of the world’s largest shipping companies now supporting us, this will help accelerate our international development and contribute to our solution becoming a global market standard for the entire supply chain.”
Traxens optimizes and digitizes the supply chain
Now counting among its customers and shareholders three of the world’s leading shipping lines, operating nearly half the global container fleet, Traxens offers the entire logistics ecosystem an interoperable smart container solution. This confirms that the digitization of the supply chain via the “smart container” is underway.
Traxens’ solution addresses key challenges in the shipping industry faced by both vessel owners and cargo owners. With the powerful combination of telematics and smart data processing, vessel owners can control costs and develop more agile business problem solving, while cargo owners can easily keep track of their containers, bringing improved business processes and decision-making capabilities.
Reduced operational costs, improved supply chain efficiency, enhanced security and the opportunity to extend offerings to customers are amongst the key benefits gained through Traxens’ smart solutions. The whole shipping ecosystem, including ports, freight forwarders, insurance and financial institutions, can also benefit from the value-added data gathered by Traxens’ cutting-edge technology.
About Traxens
Traxens generates, collects, consolidates, enriches and transforms logistics asset data into actionable insight for its clients in the maritime, rail and supply chain industries.
The company’s breakthrough Internet-of-Big-Things technology provides comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world. Traxens’ solutions digitally transform multi-modal supply chains, enabling customers to reduce costs, optimize investments, comply with environmental regulations and deliver premium services to their customers. Traxens’ IoT solution received the Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Leadership Award in 2019.
Visit Traxens at www.traxens.com.
