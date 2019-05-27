TYAN stellt HPC-, Speicher- und Cloud-Serverplattformen mit skalierbaren Intel® Xeon®-Prozessoren der 2. Generation auf der Computex 2019 vor

|By Business Wire
|
|May 27, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
TYAN®, ein branchenführender Design-Hersteller von Serverplattformen und ein Tochterunternehmen der MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, stellt auf der Computex 2019 eine umfassende Palette an HPC-, Speicher- und Cloud-Computing-Serverplattformen vor, die für Märkte in den Bereichen HPC, Unternehmen und Rechenzentren optimiert sind. Die Computex 2019 findet vom 28. Mai bis 1. Juni in Taipeh (Taiwan) statt. TYAN belegt dort Stand Nr. L0631a.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005107/de/
TYAN's HPC, Storage and Cloud Computing Server Platforms are Optimized for HPC, Enterprise and Data Center Markets to Deliver Leading Performance (Photo: Business Wire)
„Die stetig zunehmende Nachfrage nach künstlicher Intelligenz (AI) transformiert das Rechenzentrum und hat zur Folge, dass eine gewaltige Datenmenge in große Datenplattformen von enormem Umfang geholt wird“, erklärte Danny Hsu, Vice President des Geschäftsbereichs TYAN bei der MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation. „Das von TYAN angebotene führende Portfolio von HPC-, Speicher und Cloud-Serverplattformen basiert auf den skalierbaren Intel® Xeon®-Prozessoren der 2. Generation und soll Unternehmen und Anbietern von Rechenzentrumsdiensten behilflich sein, große Datenmengen schneller und leistungsstärker zu erfassen, zu verarbeiten und zu analysieren als je zuvor.“
Skalierbare Intel Xeon-Prozessoren der 2. Generation befähigen HPC- und Speicherplattformen von TYAN zu führenden Leistungen
Die HPC- und Speicherserverplattformen von TYAN basieren auf den skalierbaren Intel Xeon-Prozessoren der zweiten Generation mit neuen Innovationen, wie der Intel® Deep Learning Boost-Technologie und Intel® Optane™ DC-Dauerspeichern, die schnelleres maschinelles Lernen, Ausführen von Anwendungen und beschleunigte Aufgabenverarbeitung und Dienstbereitstellung ermöglichen. Der neue Thunder HX FT83-B7119 ist eine AI-optimierte Plattform und ideal für AI-Training und Inferenzanwendungen geeignet. Das System unterstützt Speicherräume von bis zu 3 TB und 12 im Betrieb austauschbare 3,5-Zoll-Laufwerke in einer 4U-Halterung.
Der Thunder SX FA100-B7118 ist der Flaggschiff-Speicherserver von TYAN, der skalierbare Dual-Socket Intel Xeon-Prozessoren der 2. Generation unterstützt und Platz für 100 3,5-Zoll-Laufwerke in einem 4U-Rack-Montageformfaktor bietet. Die Plattform ist für Anwendungen sowohl im Cold-Storage-Bereich als auch Massenobjektspeicherung wie Lustre geeignet. Der TYAN Thunder SX TN76-B7102 ist eine Speicherplattform, die auf skalierbaren 2U Dual-Socket Intel Xeon-Prozessoren der 2. Generation basiert. Mit Unterstützung für bis zu 24 DDR4-DIMM-Steckplätze und eine maximale Erweiterung auf bis zu 8 PCIe-Standardsteckplätze kann der TN76-B7102 die hohen Speicherkapazitätsanforderungen von Datenvisualisierung und In-Memory-Datenbanken vollumfänglich erfüllen.
Für das Speichersegment mit den höchsten Leistungsansprüchen bietet der Thunder SX GT62H-B7106 eine 1U-Serverplattform mit Unterstützung von im Betrieb austauschbaren All-Flash-Laufwerken. Der GT62H-B7106 bietet skalierbare Dual-Socket Intel Xeon-Prozessoren der 2. Generation, 16 DIMM-Steckplätze, zwei PCIe x16-Steckplätze mit niedrigem Profil und 10 U.2 NVMe-Laufwerkschächte. Diese Plattform sorgt für maximale Speicherleistung und hohe Speicherkapazität und ist besonders für Edge-Server-Anwendungen geeignet.
Der neue Thunder SX GT90-B7113 unterstützt duale skalierbare Intel Xeon-Prozessoren der 2. Generation, 12 im Betrieb austauschbare 3,5-Zoll-Laufwerke, die auf eine Service-Schublade montiert sind, und 4 im Betrieb austauschbare NVMe U.2 Laufwerkschächte in einem 35 Zoll tiefen 1U-Gehäuse. Die Plattform ist der perfekte Partner von serverbasierten softwaredefinierten CSP-Speicheranwendungen, da sie Wartungsfähigkeit und Dichte innerhalb desselben Servers gestattet.
Intel® Xeon® D-2100 und Intel® Xeon® E-2100-prozessorbasierte Plattformen für maximale Rechnerleistung und Effizienz für Cloud und Speicher
Mit der Leistungskraft der Intel Xeon D-2100-Prozessoren sind die TYAN Thunder SX TE70-B5546 und Thunder SX TE73-B5546-Plattformen für die Bereitstellung reichhaltiger Funktionen mit niedrigem Stromverbrauch, hoher Dichte und hoher Verfügbarkeit optimiert. Beide Systeme befinden sich in einem 2U-Dual-Node-Formfaktor mit Dual-Controller, Dual-Path-redundantem Design für hohe Verfügbarkeitsanforderungen. Zudem unterstützen sie Dual-Port-SAS/NVMe-Speicherfunktionen für moderne hochverfügbare datenintensive Speicherumgebungen. Der TE70-B5546 unterstützt bis zu 24 2,5-Zoll Dual-Port SAS 12Gb/Sek-Laufwerkschächte und 4 der Schächte unterstützen Dual-Port NVMe U.2. Der TE73-B5546 unterstützt bis zu 12 3,5-Zoll Dual-Port SAS 12Gb/Sek-Laufwerkschächte und 4 davon unterstützen Dual-Port NVMe U.2.
Und da TYAN die Leistungskraft der Intel Xeon E-2100-Prozessoren voll ausnutzt, bietet sein gesamtes Einstieg-Serverportfolio höhere Zuverlässigkeit, Sicherheit, Leistung und Erschwinglichkeit. Der Thunder CX GT24E-B5556 von TYAN ist ein 1U Single-Socket Intel Xeon E-2100-prozessorbasierter Edge-Cloud-Server. Die Plattform unterstützt bis zu 4 DDR4 DIMM-Steckplätze, 3 PCIe-Steckplätze und duale 10GBase-T Ethernet-Ports und ist damit für kostengünstige Cloud-Gaming-Anwendungen optimiert. Der Thunder CX GX38-B5550 ist ein 1U Single-Socket Intel Xeon E-2100-prozessorbasierter Kompaktserver mit flachem Gehäuse, der 2 interne 3,5-Zoll SATA-Laufwerkschächte für IoT-Anwendungen unterstützt.
