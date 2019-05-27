Combating Overtourism in Biei, Hokkaido; Start of a crowdfunding project by farmers to help re-educate visitors to the area

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|May 27, 2019 06:35 AM EDT
|Japanese Agritourism Crowdfunding Project
|Back the project and receive a small bag of tasty fried corn sweets as well as a postcard for the Biei Area!
Biei, Japan, May 27, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - The beautiful area of Biei is under threat from visitors that can't follow the rules. With fields being overrun with tourists not understanding the area is all private property, as well as amateur Japanese photographers trespassing without asking, the farmers of the Biei area are looking to crowdfunding to help with the reeducation of the visitors.
Via the crowdfunding site [JAPANKURU FUNDING], the farmers are looking to collect funds from all over the world, using the sites multilingual services, and hoping to help people understand more about the area, that each area is private property, and that its dangerous for people to come into the farm as it could contaminate the crops and cause an area wide infestation.
The project, with the name [Protecting the Countryside, Creating Harmony Between Visitors and Farmers! Making Biei the Best Place it can be!] launched on Friday 24th May 27, 2019 looking to raise $9400 or 1,000,000, which it has already reached in 3 days. The projects main aim is to create signage that will help to educate the visitors as well as give tourists a way to help farmers that make the beautiful fields. Aside from this, money will also be used to create 3 special photo spots that will allow for visitors from all over to be able to take scenic photos without trespassing and causing harm to the fields that are the farmers livelihoods. Finally, a portion will be used to create a website that will be able to introduce these farmers.
The project has 32 days left and is now looking to raise extra money towards a second goal that is now in the process of being made after an unexpected response from the community.
You can find the project at: https://en.japankurufunding.com/projects/bieiprotection/
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
About the signage that will be made
The signage will let the tourist know which person the farm belongs to as well as letting them donate directly to the farmer. This will be made possible through QR codes on the signage. By doing so, it is hoped that the visitors to the area are shown that these fields are private property and not places to be trespassed on. In addition to these codes for donation, other information as well as an introduction video message will also be located on the signs. Overall we hope that the visitors can learn a lot about the area through these signs.
About JAPANKURU FUNDING
JAPANKURU FUNDING is a Japanese based crowdfunding site, that allows for the project page to be curated in 3 different languages, English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese. This allows for funding to be collected from all over the world.
Source: Japankuru Funding
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 27, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
May. 27, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 27, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 26, 2019 09:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
May. 26, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Serverless Architecture is the new paradigm shift in cloud application development. It has potential to take the fundamental benefit of cloud platform leverage to another level. "Focus on your application code, not the infrastructure" All the leading cloud platform provide services to implement Serverless architecture : AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, IBM Openwhisk, Oracle Fn Project.
May. 26, 2019 04:45 PM EDT
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 26, 2019 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 26, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Serverless Computing or Functions as a Service (FaaS) is gaining momentum. Amazon is fueling the innovation by expanding Lambda to edge devices and content distribution network. IBM, Microsoft, and Google have their own FaaS offerings in the public cloud. There are over half-a-dozen open source serverless projects that are getting the attention of developers.
May. 26, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT