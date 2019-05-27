Infinito Ecosystem Partners Start Providing Membership Benefits for Infinito Wallet Users

|By ACN Newswire
SINGAPORE, May 27, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading crypto ecosystem Infinito Wallet recently announced that numerous partners - Sofitto, JEDA, DEXEOS, CryptoWolf, EOS Account Creator, WisePass, Coinfirm - have joined forces with their team for the upcoming Infinito Membership Program. This program will open exclusive access to benefits and advanced features for Infinito ecosystem members.
Several partners will also work with Infinito to natively integrate their service into the wallet. Infinito is rapidly enhancing its existing ecosystem of users, DApps, and businesses to provide blockchain community with a safe place to manage crypto wealth, enjoy decentralized applications, and make payments securely in few clicks. Infinito Points and Membership Program will be introduced in early June, together with the issuance of Infinito Token and numerous community rewards.
Seven Partners - and Counting - to Offer VIP Benefits & Enhanced Experience for Infinito Ecosystem Users
Belgian blockchain fintech leader Sofitto (https://sofitto.com/), founded by the creators of Mycelium, is joining Infinito ecosystem via native integration of their flagship hardware wallet product, Sugi NFC card into Infinito Wallet. This adds an ultra secure and convenient crypto storage and payment solution for Infinito users, that works just like your everyday debit card. Exclusively for Infinito Point owners, 100 Sugi cards will be given away for free via a lucky draw and the card itself will be available at a 20% discount for the three coming months.
For EOS users, wallet experience will also be upgraded with a seamless native EOS account creation feature, and more advanced features to be announced, from Infinito and its partners EOS Account Creator (https://eos-account-creator.com/) and JEDA (https://www.eosjapan.org/). To welcome Infinito Members to EOS ecosystem, EOS Account Creator is providing 200 free EOS accounts while JEDA is giving away 100 free accounts - exclusively for Point holders on a first-come first-served basis.
DEXEOS (https://dexeos.io/), a leading decentralized exchange for EOS cryptocurrencies, is giving Infinito Members a zero transaction fee offer for the first six months - meaning that Infinito Point owners can freely trade their EOS tokens without any extra fees incurred.
CryptoWolf (https://cryptowolf.eu/), a non-custodial exchange member is coming to Infinito ecosystem. To promote their value in the ecosystem, the exchange is offering Infinito Point holders 20% off on all trading fees for the coming six months.
Coinfirm (http://coinfirm.io/), a leading compliance technology platform, is giving Point holders a safer way to make their crypto transactions. On top of providing free-of-charge basic transaction risk reports to all Infinito Wallet users, Coinfirm will also start offering advanced risk reports exclusively to Infinito Members at zero cost. Further on the wallet roadmap, crypto fraud reporting feature will be introduced as an effort to make the crypto world safer as well as to incentivise active contributors.
WisePass (http://wisepass.co/), a fast-growing lifestyle application will give away 100 pay-as-you-go Pass vouchers, worth of USD 35 each, to Infinito Point holders to enjoy luxury services in Vietnam. Each Pass can be used to get exclusive meals, wine, haircut, Starbucks, movie tickets, and more at over 300 high-class venues connected to WisePass service which spans across Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Southeast Asia in the near future.
On the new Membership Program and its contributing partners, Infinito's Director, Jack Nguyen, comments: "We are thrilled to see Infinito Membership Program receiving so much support from partners and users worldwide. Infinito's goal has always been to build the most valuable and scalable ecosystem where users and business can enjoy the value of blockchain in a safe and convenient manner, and we want to invite blockchain players to join our program to add value to the community".
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
As of today, Infinito Ecosystem has gathered a large consumer base of 400,000 wallet users around the globe, as well as over 50 leading valuable apps and services onboard. With its current scalable infrastructure of Infinito Wallet for user engagement, and Infinito App Square and Blockchain Platform for DApp integration, the ecosystem is welcoming more and more users and blockchain services to join everyday. The strong future growth of Infinito will be based on a seamless payment experience for ecosystem players. Infinito Payment Platform, the company's universal payment platform, will enable ease of cryptocurrency payments and remove blockchain interoperability obstacles. By solving user experience challenges in the cryptocurrency world, Infinito aims to build a standard that has long been missing for consumers and businesses in the blockchain space, making the experience with decentralized ecosystems bring as much joy and convenience as traditional fiat-based systems.
To accelerate the growth of Infinito Ecosystem, incentivize, and synergize collaboration between all its members, the team is introducing Infinito Points and Tokens through their time-limited sales program. Points will serve to define membership benefit levels, while tokens will be the fuel for the ecosystem and its universal payment platform.
About Infinito
Infinito, for the user, is a safe place to manage crypto wealth, enjoy decentralized applications and to make payments securely in few clicks. For startups and companies, it is the ultimate solution to successfully innovate with - and capitalize on - blockchain.
Behind Infinito is a professional team of 50 experts with intensive experience in blockchain technology including technical developers and researchers, business and marketing executives, designers, quality control engineers, and customer service officers. Registered in 80 Robinson Road, #08-01, Singapore 068898, registration number 201900666E.
