Global Generative Design Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Generative Design to Boost Growth | Technavio

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 27, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The global generative design market is expected to post a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005092/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global generative design market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the acceleration of project speed. Inability to complete the projects on time and within the budget are significant problems faced by enterprises. However, generative design can generate a large number of designs, which can be optimized very quickly according to the predefined conditions and restraints. Also, the design created by the generative design solution will also consider the forces of nature, such as air resistance or gravity. Moreover, the generative design solution is also capable of rapidly changing the designs according to customer requirements. Thus, enterprises do not have to wait for long to get designs due to a change in customer requirements. Hence, it will expedite project implementation speed. Thus, the acceleration of project speed will lead to an increase in the demand for generative design during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) with a generative design will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global generative design market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global generative design market: Use of artificial intelligence (AI) with generative design
Currently, many industries are opting for real-time solutions such as Al. Al has enabled generative design solution with algorithms that help them to produce a wide range of design alternatives. Al with generative design solutions is increasingly being adopted by participants in various industries such as construction and automotive. The engineers can define their design problem by defining basic parameters such as the weight of the product it should support, height, strength, and material options. Al provides a centralized view of all business activities and associated information. It also helps in increasing the capabilities of designers and engineers to test new designs and incorporate them into the products. These features will lead to an increase in demand for Al with generative design during the forecast period.
“Apart from the use of AI, the integration of 3D printing with the generative design is one other major factor that is expected to boost the market growth. Generative design solutions enable enterprises to conceptualize parts with organic and complex shapes. On the other hand, 3D printing helps in constructing these shapes using a 3D printer. A 3D printer can enable enterprises to cost-effectively create the complex geometries designed through the generative design solution. This is encouraging the vendors in the market to offer a generative design solution that can be integrated with 3D printers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global generative design market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global generative design market by component (software and service) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in the automotive industry. The automotive industry is one of the important end-users of generative designs.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005092/en/
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 27, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
May. 27, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 27, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 26, 2019 09:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
May. 26, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Serverless Architecture is the new paradigm shift in cloud application development. It has potential to take the fundamental benefit of cloud platform leverage to another level. "Focus on your application code, not the infrastructure" All the leading cloud platform provide services to implement Serverless architecture : AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, IBM Openwhisk, Oracle Fn Project.
May. 26, 2019 04:45 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 26, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 26, 2019 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Serverless Computing or Functions as a Service (FaaS) is gaining momentum. Amazon is fueling the innovation by expanding Lambda to edge devices and content distribution network. IBM, Microsoft, and Google have their own FaaS offerings in the public cloud. There are over half-a-dozen open source serverless projects that are getting the attention of developers.
May. 26, 2019 04:15 PM EDT