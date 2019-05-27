COMPUTEX 2019 startet morgen in Taipei

|By Business Wire
Die COMPUTEX 2019 öffnet am Dienstag offiziell ihre Pforten. Schwerpunkte sind KI und IoT, 5G, Blockchain, Innovationen und Startups sowie Gaming und XR. Insgesamt 1.685 Aussteller werden ihre Technologien an 5.508 Ständen präsentieren, was einem Wachstum von ca. 10% gegenüber dem Vorjahr entspricht. Die Hauptreferenten werden diesem Schwerpunkt gerecht: Vertreter von AMD, Intel und Microsoft stehen bereit, um auf der COMPUTEX zu referieren.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005189/de/
Group photo at 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference & CEO Keynote (Photo: Business Wire)
Spannendes Programm mit Keynote-Referaten; Technologieriesen teilen im Forum neue Erkenntnisse mit
Erstmals wird auf der internationalen Pressekonferenz ein CEO-Keynote-Vortrag gehalten: Dr. Lisa Su, Präsidentin und CEO von AMD, wird darüber sprechen, wie die Computertechnik der nächsten Generation Innovationen vorantreiben wird. AMD wird seinen Geschäftspartnern auf der Messe in Taiwan Detailinformationen über neue Produkte vorstellen. Außerdem wird AMD dem Publikum erläutern, wie man ein völlig neues Hochleistungs-Computersystem baut und technologische Revolutionen umsetzt.
TAITRA lädt alle Interessierten dazu ein, am Eröffnungstag der COMPUTEX 2019 beim Vortrag von Gregory M. Bryant, dem Senior Vice President und General Manager der Client Computing Group von Intel, zu erfahren, wie das Unternehmen die intelligente Computertechnik für unsere datenzentrierte Welt umgestaltet. Am zweiten Tag bietet das Microsoft Keynote Forum einen Einblick in neue intelligente Verbesserungen in den Bereichen Cloud-Computing und Netzwerk-Edge. Der Referent ist Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President von Microsoft.
Darüber hinaus wird man sich beim COMPUTEX-Forum und beim InnoVEX-Forum auf die Fragestellungen „Pervasive Intelligence“ bzw. „Connecting Global Startups with Taiwan's Advantage“ konzentrieren. Globale Technologieriesen und Innovatoren werden sich treffen, um Ideen über Trends, zukünftige Geschäftsmöglichkeiten und internationale Kooperationen auszutauschen.
Während der COMPUTEX findet auch der Taipei 5G Summit statt. Er liefert detaillierte Perspektiven über die neuesten Technologien und Branchentrends. Die COMPUTEX 2019 nimmt nach wie vor die Führungsrolle im globalen Technologie-Ökosystem ein. Sie unterstützt ihre internationalen Partner dabei, ihre Geschäftschancen zu erweitern. Im Rahmen des parallel laufenden Taipei 5G Summit, der am dritten Tag der Messe stattfindet, werden Diskussionsrunden über 5G-Marktentwicklungschancen, 5G-Technologie und innovative 5G-Anwendungen veranstaltet.
Die COMPUTEX 2019 konzentriert sich auf fünf Hauptthemen und zeigt Geschäftschancen für fortschrittliche Technologien auf
Die COMPUTEX 2019 findet in diesem Jahr an mehreren Veranstaltungsorten statt: in der TWTC Nangangang Exhibition Hall 1 und 2 (TaiNEX 1 und 2), in der TWTC Hall 1 und im TICC. Jede der Messehallen bietet wertvolle Informationen und spannende Angebote, die einen Besuch wert sind.
Im Ausstellungsbereich für Cybersicherheit und Videoüberwachung werden die neuesten Technologien und Marktchancen aus dem Bereich der Bildverarbeitung präsentiert. Die InnoVEX, auf der in diesem Jahr 20% mehr Aussteller präsent sind, befindet sich jetzt in der TWTC Hall 1. Dort ist mehr Ausstellungsfläche sowie mehr Platz für Vorträge und Gespräche vorhanden. Erstmalig findet auf der COMPUTEX auch eine Wohltätigkeitsveranstaltung statt, das ZOTAC CUP Fight for Charity LoL Tournament. Bei diesem bewegenden Wettstreit sind alle eingeladen, für wohltätige Zwecke mitzuspielen!
Walter Yeh, President und CEO von TAITRA, äußerte sich wie folgt: „2018 wurde Taiwan in einer Reihe mit Deutschland, den USA und der Schweiz vom Weltwirtschaftsforum als einer von vier „Super-Innovatoren“ ausgezeichnet. Dies beweist, dass die internationale Gemeinschaft Taiwan für seine Innovationsfähigkeit in der Technologiebranche und auf dem Markt anerkannt hat. TAITRA setzt sich dafür ein, den Wandel zu fördern, damit Taiwan für Innovatoren aus der ganzen Welt zu einer führenden Gemeinschaft werden kann. Die COMPUTEX zielt darauf ab, Synergien aus globalen und lokalen Ressourcen zu schaffen und eine umfassende Plattform für den technischen Austausch und die technische Zusammenarbeit, für innovatives Denken und die Integration von Ressourcen zu schaffen. In diesem Jahr wird TAITRA nicht nur den Umfang von InnoVEX erweitern, sondern auch einen Beitrag zur Innovation leisten, indem es eine stärkere Verbindung zwischen der taiwanesischen Industrie und den globalen Ressourcen herstellt. Mit seinen globalen Partnern in der IKT-Industrie wird die COMPUTEX die Welt verändern.“
Die COMPUTEX 2019 findet vom 28. Mai bis 1. Juni 2019 und die InnoVEX vom 29. Mai bis 31. Mai statt. Auf dem Treffpunkt für Aussteller, Einkäufer und andere Branchenexperten aus der ganzen Welt besteht die Gelegenheit, das Ökosystem der Zukunftstechnologien umfassend zu demonstrieren und neue Geschäftsmöglichkeiten zu nutzen.
Über COMPUTEX TAIPEI (auch COMPUTEX):
Die im Jahr 1981 ins Leben gerufene COMPUTEX ist eine der weltweit führenden IKT-, IoT- und Start-up-Messen mit einer kompletten Lieferkette und IoT-Ökosystemen. COMPUTEX wird gemeinsam von der Handelsförderungsorganisation TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) und der Taipei Computer Association (TCA) veranstaltet. Basierend auf Taiwans kompletten IKT-Clustern deckt die Messe das gesamte Spektrum der ITK-Branche ab, von etablierten Marken bis hin zu Start-ups und von der IKT- Lieferkette bis hin zu IoT-Ökosystemen. Seine starken F&E-Kompetenzen, großen Herstellungskapazitäten und der gute Schutz geistiger Eigentumsrechte machen Taiwan zu einem strategischen Ziel für ausländische Unternehmen und Investoren, die nach Partnern in den globalen Technologie-Ökosystemen suchen. Folgen Sie COMPUTEX auf der Website unter www.computextaipei.com.tw und auf Twitter @computex_taipei unter dem Hashtag #COMPUTEX.
Über TAITRA:
Das 1970 zur Förderung des Außenhandels ins Leben gerufene Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) ist die führende Non-Profit-Handelsförderungsorganisation in Taiwan. Gemeinsam von Regierung, Industrieverbänden und mehreren Wirtschaftsunternehmen getragen, unterstützt TAITRA taiwanesische Firmen und Hersteller beim Ausbau ihrer internationalen Wettbewerbsfähigkeit und der Überwindung der Herausforderungen in ausländischen Märkten.
TAITRA verfügt über ein gut koordiniertes Handelsförderungs- und Informationsnetz, das über 1.200 geschulte Spezialisten umfasst, die in seinem Taipei-Hauptsitz, fünf lokalen Niederlassungen in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan und Kaohsiung sowie in 60 Auslandsniederlassungen in der ganzen Welt tätig sind. Zusammen mit seinen Schwesterorganisationen Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) und Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) hat TAITRA mithilfe effektiver Förderungsstrategien viele Handelschancen geschaffen.
Neben der Organisation von Handelsdelegation und der Bereitstellung maßgeschneiderter Beschaffungsdienste veranstaltet TAITRA jährlich auch über 35 internationale Messen in Taipei und Kaohsiung.
