Blockchain in the Automotive Industry, 2019 Report - Focus on Mobility Solutions, Manufacturing, Car Sales, Tracking and Leasing, Auto Insurance, Supply Chain & Infotainment and IoT - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 27, 2019 11:22 AM EDT
The "Blockchain in the Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The blockchain technology has been making progress in the automotive sector with significant impact expected over the coming years. There is a wider scope for cryptocurrencies to replace conventional methods of payments in the ride-hailing market. Virtual currency can also help startups and established businesses to raise capital. Blockchain technology can provide an easy way of making payments for charging/fuelling cars, using in-vehicle infotainment services, making toll payments etc. Making transactions through blockchain is just one aspect where the technology is paving its way, with further potential for the technology to be adopted for other applications in the industry.
Besides transactions, the blockchain technology can keep a transparent and secure record from designing to selling a car. A vehicle can also grant temporary access to registered users where log data about the vehicles usage can be registered through blockchain without tempering. Moreover, the technology can also be highly beneficial for the used cars market by providing a complete history of vehicles.
There are also developments of blockchain technology for various other applications. For instance, WISeCoin, ZF, Volkswagen started initiatives for using blockchain for transactions and award based systems where tokens can be exchanged. On the other hand, CarVertical is using the technology for keeping a record of car history, while Volkswagen is also using the technology for tamper-proof odometer. The author understands that the blockchain technology is in its nascent stage with the passage of time there will be more opportunities to adopt the technology and gain benefits.
This content-rich report covers the following key aspects:
- How will blockchain technology reshape the automotive sector?
- How are some key companies applying the blockchain in the automotive market?
- What will be the main threats and opportunities for the blockchain in the automotive sector?
- What will be the major drivers behind the fast growth of blockchain in the automotive industry?
- The current and future demand dynamics of blockchain technology in various regions
- Automotive blockchain technology and key developments
- Detailed discussions on market strategies and competitive landscapes
- SWOT analysis of automotive blockchain
- Key trend and developments assessments
Who should buy this report?
- Automotive producers
- Automotive suppliers
- Blockchain technology companies
- Government bodies
- Suppliers of equipment and machinery
- Industry consultants, researchers and analysts
Why our analyses are robust and authoritative?
- We are completely independent and represent our views.
- We constantly consult various market participants and incorporate their views in our analysis.
- Unlike other consulting and research companies, our forecasts are not depending on historical trends or mere conjectures. We put a lot of thoughts and knowledge into our forecasts which rest on cornerstones of downstream industries.
- Our in-depth understanding of energy, automotive, packaging and construction industries makes our analysis robust and differentiates us from others.
- We employ both quantitative and qualitative methods to derive robust analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
1.1 Key findings
2. Introduction
2.1 Blockchain system
2.2 Blockchain in the automotive sector
3. Applications
3.1 Mobility solutions
3.2 Manufacturing
3.3 Car sales, tracking and leasing
3.4 Auto insurance
3.5 Supply chain
3.6 Infotainment and IoT
4. Competitive analysis
4.1 Key auto manufacturing companies and blockchain technology
5. SWOT analysis
5.1 Strengths
5.2 Weaknesses
5.3 Opportunities
5.4 Threats
6. Growth assessment - drivers and restraints
6.1 Drivers
6.2 Restraints
7. Conclusions and recommendations
7.1 Conclusion
7.2 Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- CarVertical
- Volkswagen
- WISeCoin
- ZF
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7v03hx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005224/en/
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 27, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
May. 27, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 27, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 26, 2019 09:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
May. 26, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Serverless Architecture is the new paradigm shift in cloud application development. It has potential to take the fundamental benefit of cloud platform leverage to another level. "Focus on your application code, not the infrastructure" All the leading cloud platform provide services to implement Serverless architecture : AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, IBM Openwhisk, Oracle Fn Project.
May. 26, 2019 04:45 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 26, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 26, 2019 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Serverless Computing or Functions as a Service (FaaS) is gaining momentum. Amazon is fueling the innovation by expanding Lambda to edge devices and content distribution network. IBM, Microsoft, and Google have their own FaaS offerings in the public cloud. There are over half-a-dozen open source serverless projects that are getting the attention of developers.
May. 26, 2019 04:15 PM EDT