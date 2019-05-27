General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 27, 2019 11:58 AM EDT
The "General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand and Units by the following Product Segments: Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, & Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, & PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension-Based, and Others.
The report further analyzes by the following End-Use Industries: Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Others.
The report profiles 166 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advantest Corporation (Japan)
- Anritsu Corporation (Japan)
- AstroNova, Inc. (USA)
- B&K Precision Corporation (USA)
- Boonton Electronics (USA)
- Fluke Corporation (USA)
- Fortive Corporation (USA)
- GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Hioki E. E. Corporation (Japan)
- Ideal Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- National Instruments Corporation (USA)
- Pico Technology (UK)
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Spanawave Corporation (USA)
- Stanford Research Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Tektronix, Inc. (USA)
- Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. (USA)
- Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited (UK)
- VIAVI Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (USA)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
General Purposes Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: A Prelude
Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M Instruments Market
Stable Economic Outlook Presents Favorable Prospects for Electronics T&M Instruments Market
Market Outlook
Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth
Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M Instruments Market in Developing Countries
3. REVIEW OF KEY PRODUCT VERTICALS
Signal Generators: One of the Fastest Growing Product Categories
Pricing Scenario
Regional Perspective
RF Signal Generators: Major Product Category in Signal Generators Market
Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators
Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators
Oscilloscopes - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine
Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions
DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications
Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading Growth in Oscilloscopes Market
Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise
Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity
Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment
A Glance at Select Innovative Product Launches in Recent Times
Keysight Unveils InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series
Rohde & Schwarz Launches Affordable Oscilloscope
Tektronix Launches Innovative 5 Series MSO
Multimeters Market - The Largest Volume Contributor
Digital Multimeters Overshadow Analog Multimeters
Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications
RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour
Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers
Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC Testing
Extension Based T&M Instruments Market - A Review
Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test Instruments
VXI Instruments - Market Prospects
Power Generation Industry and NVH Testing Encourage VXI Test Instruments
Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities
PXI Test Instruments - A Market Insight
Mixed Reviews for PXI Express
Network Analyzers - A Review
Broadband millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting Measurement Performance
Logic Analyzers Market
4. KEY PRODUCT
TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS
Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services
Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services
R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years
Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for Manufacturing Applications
Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments
Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Test & Measurement Equipment
Renting, Leasing or Purchasing - A Strategic View
High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag of Purchase Options to Customers
Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital Instruments
Digital RF Measurements: Ample Opportunities in Store
Interops Gaining Traction
Modular and Synthetic Instruments to Drive Growth
Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test Equipment among Device Manufacturers
Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment
Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to Drive Demand for T&M
IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles
Test Instrument Design Greatly Influenced by the Internet and Intranet
DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes
Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design
Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments
Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage
End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes
Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults within Cells
Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers
Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction
Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach
Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud
5. REVIEW OF OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY END-USE MARKETS
Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M Instruments
Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for Testing Equipment
Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period
Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for T&M Equipment Market
Introduction of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative Wireless Testing Devices
Electronic Test Equipment Market for A&D Industry
Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry
mmWave
Modular Solutions
New Radio and Radars
5G
NewSpace
Handheld/Portable Testers
A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains
Cybersecurity
Weapon Systems
Missile Defense Systems
Satellites
Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Test & Measurement Instruments
Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing - An Excellent Commercial Opportunity
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for T&M Instruments Market
Projected Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments
Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive Industry
Real-Time Measurements
Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market
Major Challenges
Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence - Hurts Market Prospects for New Products
Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment - Denting Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment
Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments - Emerging Competition?
The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: A Definition
T&M Equipment: An Evolution Scan
Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
Multimeters
Logic Analyzers
Signal Generators
Radio Frequency Signal Generators
Microwave Signal Generators
Arbitrary Waveform Generators
Oscilloscopes
Description of an Oscilloscope
Types of Oscilloscopes
Digital Oscilloscopes
Types of Digital Oscilloscopes
Digital Storage Oscilloscopes (DSOs)
Digital Phosphor Oscilloscopes
Digital Sampling Oscilloscopes
Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes
Analog Oscilloscopes
PC-Based Oscilloscopes (PCO)
Spectrum Analyzer
Network Analyzer
Extension-Based Instrumentation
PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI)
VME eXtensions for Instrumentation (VXI)
LAN eXtensions for Instrumentation (LXI)
Interoperability
Standardization
Other T&M Instruments
Electronic Counters
Frequency Counter
Universal Counter
Power Meter
7. OVERVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS
Communications
Aerospace & Military/Defense
Electronics Manufacturing
Industrial Electronics & Automotive
Other Industries
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?
Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization
Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity
Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a Competitive Ploy
Focus on Key Growth Areas
Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover Intensifies
Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts
Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer Segment
Competitive Scenario
8.1 Focus on Select Players
8.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Keysight Launches S9100A 5G Multi-Band Vector Transceiver
Rohde & Schwarz Launches Innovative FSW Model
Yokogawa Develops WT5000 Precision Power Analyzer
Keysight Rolls Out Infinities UXR-Series Oscilloscopes
R&S Introduces Innovative Bluetooth LE Signaling Test Solution
Rohde & Schwarz Launches Innovative 5G NR network measurement solution
Keysight Unveils MX0100A InfiniiMax Micro Probe Head for Oscilloscopes
Anritsu Unveils Software Options to Support Measurement of RF Tx characteristics of 5G Products
Rohde & Schwarz Launches Vector/RF Signal Generators
Cobham Introduces ACLM5022C110, X-band Coaxial Limiter
Viavi Launches T-BERD/MTS 5882 Handheld Network Tester
Teledyne Launches PCI Express Gen 5-Ready Protocol Analyzer
Boonton Launches 4500C, Peak Power Analyzer
Hioki Introduces HiTester BT3564
Advantest Rolls Out T5503HS2 High-Speed Tester
B&K Precision Launches Digital Oscilloscope 2560 Series with DSO and MSO Models
Yokogawa Launches AQ6360 Optical Spectrum Analyzer
Anritsu to Introduce MT8000A Platform to Develop 5G Communication Systems
Rohde & Schwarz Rolls Out WLAN Signaling Tester for IEEE 802.11ax
Rohde & Schwarz Unveils R&S RTC 1000 Oscilloscope
Pico Technology Launches FlexRes Oscilloscopes
B&K Precision Introduces 2540 Series of Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes
Advantest Launches Two New modules for T2000 Product Line
Teledyne Launches Eclipse M42 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser
Rohde & Schwarz Launches ZN-Z32/33 Vector Network Analyzer
Rohde & Schwarz Launches ZNL Network Analyzer and FPL1000 Spectrum Analyzer
W2BI Launches MLT1600 Cloud-enabled Micro Line Testers
Cobham Launches series of Frequency Synthesizers
GW Introduces GBM-3000 Series Battery Tester
Hioki Releases Three Measuring Instruments
Teledyne Rolls Out SAS 4.0 Analyzer /Jammer Platform
Tektronix Launches Innovative 5 Series MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope Platform
Anritsu Launches MS2850A High-Performance Signal Analyzer
NI Introduces PXI Arbitrary Waveform Generators
Tektronix Launches TTR 500 Series USB Vector Network Analyzer
Keysight Launches MIPI D-PHY and C-PHY Test Solution
Anritsu Launches AMT8862A to Test IEEE802.11ac WLAN Devices
Rohde & Schwarz Launches R&S RTB 2000 Oscilloscope
Hioki Introduces Power Analyzer Pw3390
Keysight Launches InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series Oscilloscopes
Advantest Introduces HF-AWGD to Extend EVA100 Measurement Platform
NI Unveils NI-RFmx 2.2 Measurement Software for PXI RF Test Systems
Yokogawa Introduces AQ6374 Optical Spectrum Analyzer
Pico Technology Extends PicoScope 9300 Series of Sampling Oscilloscopes
8.3 Recent Industry Activity
KT Adopts Anritsu's Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR
HORIBA to Acquire FuelCon
Rohde & Schwarz Enters into Strategic Collaboration with MediaTek
NI Collaborates with Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G NR Devices
Media Tek Partners with Anritsu
NI Collaborates with NanoSemi
Emerson Acquires Textron's Tools and Test Equipment Business
Viavi Acquires Avcomm and Wireless Test and Measurement Business of Cobham
Samsung Chooses MS2850A Signal Analyzer to Develop 5G Systems
Anritsu Expands Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A Software
Keysight Partners with Korea Telecom
Anritsu and Testime Technology Ink Distribution Agreement
Qualcomm Chooses RF Test System to Test and Characterize First Generation 5G RF Transceiver (SDR051)
Dell EMC Chooses Xgig 1000 10/25/50/100 GE Analyzer
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 166 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 180)
- The United States (64)
- Canada (3)
-
Japan (22)
- Europe (36)
- France (2)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (53)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tu4w7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005249/en/
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 27, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 27, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 27, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
May. 27, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 27, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 26, 2019 09:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
May. 26, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
Serverless Architecture is the new paradigm shift in cloud application development. It has potential to take the fundamental benefit of cloud platform leverage to another level. "Focus on your application code, not the infrastructure" All the leading cloud platform provide services to implement Serverless architecture : AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, IBM Openwhisk, Oracle Fn Project.
May. 26, 2019 04:45 PM EDT