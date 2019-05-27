A.P. Moller - Maersk investiert in Traxens

|By Business Wire
Traxens, ein auf hochwertige Daten und Dienstleistungen für die Lieferkettenindustrie spezialisiertes Unternehmen, und A.P. Moller - Maersk („Maersk“), ein Unternehmen für integrierte Containerlogistik, gaben heute bekannt, dass nach CMA CGM und MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company nun auch Maersk Großaktionär und Kunde bei Traxens wird.
2012 gegründet, hat Traxens einzigartige Lösungen für die Frachtlogistik sowie eine innovative Lösung zur Überwachung und Koordination von Containern entwickelt. Die erste Investition in das Start-up erfolgte 2012 durch CMA CGM und 2016 zog MSC nach.
Meilenstein in der Entwicklung von Traxens
Der Vereinbarung zufolge investiert Maersk Kapital in Traxens und erhält ähnliche Aktionärsrechte wie CMA CGM und MSC. Maersk verpflichtet sich zudem zur Bestellung von bis zu 50.000 Geräten von Traxens. Eine ähnliche Bestellung wurde zuvor bereits von CMA CGM und MSC erteilt.
Traxens kann den Fokus nun weiter auf die Stärkung seiner Lösung und Förderung der Interoperabilität auf der Grundlage nicht proprietärer Technologien und offener Standards setzen. Die Entwicklung von Traxens als offene Branchenlösung wird das strategische Ziel der Digitalisierung der Containerschifffahrt vorantreiben.
Ingrid Uppelschoten Snelderwaard, Vice President, Head of Equipment, A.P. Moller - Maersk, führte aus: „Durch Transparenz über den Zustand und die Position der containerisierten Fracht kann Maersk durchgängig digitale Lösungen anbieten und damit seine Strategie umsetzen. Als Vorreiter für IoT-Technologie in unserer Kühlcontainerflotte sehen wir der Beteiligung an Traxens und der Kooperation im Hinblick auf das enorme Potenzial vernetzter Container mit Spannung entgegen. Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit wichtigen Branchenakteuren im Rahmen dieses Investments, um eine führende Lösung im Bereich vernetzter Produkte und Technologien für hochwertige Fracht voranzutreiben und den Kunden ihrem Wunsch entsprechend Interoperabilität und offene Standards zu bieten.“
Jacques Delort, General Manager von Traxens, ergänzte: „Wir freuen uns, neben CMA CGM und MSC nun auch Maersk als Investor gewonnen zu haben. Die Förderung von drei der weltweit größten Reedereien wird dazu beitragen, unsere internationale Entwicklung zu beschleunigen und unsere Lösung zum globalen Marktstandard für die gesamte Lieferkette zu machen.“
Traxens optimiert und digitalisiert die Lieferkette
Traxens zählt zu seinen Kunden und Aktionären nun drei der weltweit führenden Reedereien, die fast die Hälfte der globalen Containerflotte betreiben, und bietet der gesamten Logistikbranche eine interoperable intelligente Containerlösung. Dies ist ein Beleg dafür, dass die Digitalisierung der Lieferkette über den „intelligenten Container“ voranschreitet.
Die Lösung von Traxens befasst sich mit den wichtigsten Herausforderungen der Schifffahrtsbranche, mit denen Schiffseigner und Verlader gleichermaßen konfrontiert sind. Die leistungsstarke Kombination aus Telematik und intelligenter Datenverarbeitung ermöglicht Schiffseignern die Kostenkontrolle und Entwicklung agilerer Lösungsansätze für geschäftliche Probleme, während Frachteigner ihre Container leicht nachverfolgen können, sodass verbesserte Geschäftsprozesse und Entscheidungsmöglichkeiten gefördert werden.
Zu den Hauptvorteilen der intelligenten Lösungen von Traxens zählen niedrigere Betriebskosten, eine verbesserte Lieferketteneffizienz, erhöhte Sicherheit und die Möglichkeit, das Angebot für Kunden zu erweitern. Die gesamte Schifffahrtsbranche mit Häfen, Spediteuren, Versicherungen und Finanzinstituten kann ebenfalls von den Wertschöpfungsdaten profitieren, die durch die Spitzentechnologie von Traxens gesammelt werden.
Über Traxens
Traxens widmet sich der Generierung, Sammlung, Konsolidierung, Anreicherung und Aufbereitung von Daten über Logistikobjekte in aussagekräftige Erkenntnisse für seine Kunden in der Schifffahrts-, Bahn- und Lieferkettenindustrie.
Die bahnbrechende Technologie für das Internet-of-Big-Things des Unternehmens bietet umfassende Echtzeitinformationen für das Management von Logistikobjekten an jedem Ort der Welt. Die Lösungen von Traxens ermöglichen den digitalen Wandel multimodaler Lieferketten und versetzen die Kunden in die Lage, Kosten zu senken, Investitionen zu optimieren, Umweltauflagen einzuhalten und ihren Kunden Premiumdienste anzubieten. Die IoT-Lösung von Traxens wurde 2019 mit dem Technology Leadership Award von Frost & Sullivan ausgezeichnet.
Besuchen Sie Traxens unter www.traxens.com.
