Bluedrop to Deliver Another State-of-the-Art Hoist Mission Training System to the Royal Canadian Air Force

May 27, 2019
Bluedrop Performance Learning (“Bluedrop”) (TSX-V: BPLI) and its subsidiary Bluedrop Training & Simulation are pleased to announce that it will deliver another Hoist Mission Training System (HMTS) to the Royal Canadian Air Force 19 Wing Comox in addition to a similar CH-148 Cyclone simulator delivered to 12 Wing Shearwater in July 2018.
The immersive virtual reality simulator will replicate the CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and be used for Search and Rescue (SAR) hoist procedure and mission training. The HMTS will improve hoisting skills in challenging mission scenarios, allowing trainees to practice critical skills in a safe, true-to-life environment. The simulator provides high-fidelity cable behaviour that responds to flight dynamics and operator inputs with accurate turbulent flow zone rendering and complex rescue coordination scenarios.
“Our HMTS is proving to be the standard for rear-crew training. We are so happy to be contributing to search and rescue operations training in Canada. Canadian SAR capabilities are a national asset and priority. Bluedrop values being able to improve operational readiness and mission effectiveness through improved training of these skilled operators in some of the harshest rescue environments.” said Jean-Claude Siew, Vice President of Technology & Simulation.
About Bluedrop Training & Simulation
Bluedrop Training & Simulation designs and develops advanced training systems and state-of-the-art simulation products to safely train operators and maintainers of complex equipment. Our approach leverages innovative technology to provide cost-effective blended-media training content, from classroom instruction and computer-based training (CBT) through to high-fidelity training devices. Bluedrop Training & Simulation is a small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) providing a strong value proposition offering 100% Canadian designed and developed solutions.
For more information about Bluedrop Training & Simulation, visit www.bluedropts.com. You can follow us on Twitter: @Bluedrop BPL.
About Bluedrop
Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. (TSX-V: BPLI) is an innovator in both the development of workplace e-learning and simulation as well as the way large organizations deliver, track and manage training. Our two divisions serve the world’s leading aerospace and defence organizations as well as broad cross sections of organizations focused on managing system wide health and safety and developing the skills of external workforces. Bluedrop is creating the workforce of the future by improving the effectiveness, speed and costs of training delivery and management. For more information, visit www.bluedrop.com.
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the operational efficiencies associated with the integration of technological and financial systems and general economic and market conditions. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Bluedrop’s expectations include general global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to Bluedrop, reference should be made to Bluedrop's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, Bluedrop's Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition for the year ended September 30, 2018. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release and Bluedrop does not undertake to update publicly or revise the forward-looking information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
