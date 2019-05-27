Cypress Extends USB-C Leadership with Fully Integrated USB-C Charger Solution for Power Adapter OEMs

|By Business Wire
|
May 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
COMPUTEX—Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), today announced the newest member of its USB-C Power Delivery family, the EZ-PD Power Adapter Generation 1 (PAG1) solution. The PAG1 is a complete AC-DC power solution with an integrated USB Power Delivery (PD) controller that enables OEMs to build reliable, efficient, and cost-effective power adapters for the growing USB-C charger market.
Cypress' PAG1 is a complete two-chip USB-C solution that integrates the primary, secondary, and USB PD controller components together for increased efficiency and reliability (Photo: Business Wire)
Cypress is the market leader in USB-C technology, and its EZ-PD PAG1 family continues Cypress’ leadership by delivering a two-chip USB-C power solution that integrates the key primary, secondary, and USB PD controller components together. With its advanced features, the PAG1 provides best-in-class efficiency, increased reliability, and a reduced bill of materials for OEMs. The PAG1 is fully programmable, enabling OEM designers to easily configure their USB charger solutions to support a number of charging standards including: PD3.0 with PPS, QC4/4+, Apple Charging, QC 3.0/2.0, Samsung AFC, and BC v1.2.
"With EZ-PD PAG1, Cypress now offers a fully integrated power adapter solution including AC-DC and USB-C components, expanding our leadership position while offering increased value to our customers,” said Ajay Srikrishna, vice president of Cypress' Wired Connectivity Business Unit. “With our continued focus on our customers, the highly integrated PAG1 family was built in response to the need for a robust USB Power Delivery solution with class-leading performance.”
USB-C is the new connectivity standard that can simultaneously power devices as well as transmit data using the same cable and standard reversible connector. USB-C powers devices up to 100W and enables the consolidation of different interfaces on the same port. As more devices are charged with a single charger or power adapter, bulky and multiple proprietary power adapters are no longer needed, which simplifies design and reduces e-waste.
“With the versatility and benefits USB-C brings to the market, IHS Markit anticipates the number of devices having at least one USB-C port to increase at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 70 percent, growing from 300 million devices in 2016 to just under 5 billion devices in 2021,” said Noman Akhtar, research analyst, Industrial Semiconductors and Sensors, IHS Markit. “USB Type-C is an advanced wired interface technology and will modernize many consumer electronic segments with its fast-charging capabilities as well as the ability to simultaneously transfer data across numerous devices.”
The PAG1 family will be demonstrated at Computex 2019 in Taipei Taiwan from May 28th to June 1st. Along with the EZ-PD BCR solution that enables OEMs to easily replace barrel power connectors with USB-C in any electronic product consuming less than 100W, Cypress now provides a complete end-to-end USB Power Delivery solution from the power provider to the power consumer, paving the way to realize a USB-C powers everything vision.
Product Availability
The EZ-PD PAG1 family is now sampling to major OEMs. The controllers will be in production in the fourth quarter of 2019.
About Cypress’ EZ-PD Portfolio
Cypress is the number one leading supplier of USB technology and USB-C controllers. Cypress’ growing portfolio of EZ-PD USB-C controllers includes:
- CCG1 - The world’s first programmable USB-C controller
- CCG2 - The world’s smallest programmable USB-C controller
- CCG3 - The world’s most versatile programmable USB-C controller
- CCG3PA – The world’s most flexible USB-C power source controller for power adapters, power banks, and in-car chargers
- CCG4 - The world’s first two-port USB-C controller
- CCG5/CCG6 - The world’s first two-port USB-C solutions optimized for Thunderbolt PCs and docks
- BCR – The world’s first dedicated USB-C power sink controller for barrel connector replacement
The EZ-PD portfolio was the first in the industry to support the latest USB PD 3.0 specification, which enables more robust end-to-end power delivery and charging solutions for laptop and mobile devices.
About Cypress
Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.
Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks and EZ-PD is a trademark of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.
