Clientron Showcases the Latest POS System and IoV Intelligent in-Vehicle Driving Solution at COMPUTEX Taipei 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Clientron Corp., a global leading provider of Thin Client, POS , Automotive Electronics and embedded systems, is introducing its latest product innovations at COMPUTEX 2019, held in Taipei, Taiwan from May 28 to June 1, 2019. The product demonstrations include the latest POS Terminals and Self-service Kiosk for the retail and hospitality industries and Industrial Panel PC with IP69K protection against high temperature, dust and water. In addition, Clientron will debut the brand new IoV Intelligent In-Vehicle driving solution, which refers to the intelligent driving centre console as the core system, and functionality is fully integrated with the In-vehicle Infotainment system, the digital driving instrument display, the digital console control, the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Augmented Reality Display (ARD) and IoV interactive functions. It shows the innovative technology and system integration capabilities of the Tier 1 professional automotives electronics supplier. The complete product series of Clientron are on exhibition at booth R0827 in TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall 2.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005005/en/
Clientron introduces the latest POS system and IoV intelligent in-vehicle driving solution at COMPUTEX Taipei 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)
Intelligent In-Vehicle driving platform: Yulon LUXGEN Think+ In-vehicle Centre Console solution
"Seizing the trend of the Internet of Vehicles, Clientron has made great achievements in the development of the automotive electronics industry." Kelly Wu, President & CEO of Clientron, states, "Bcom Technology, the subsidiary of Clientron, has been deeply involved in the Great China market for many years. It is a professional Tier 1 supplier of automotive electronics. In addition to driving the infotainment system in the commercial vehicle market in China, its solution also covers the passenger vehicle market with original equipments of automotive electronics. Based on years of design know-how and integrated resources in automotive electronic industry, we create the opportunity to work with the Hua-chuang Automobile Information Technical Center Co., Ltd.(HAITEC) and design the brand new Think+ In-vehicle Centre Console Solution for Yulon Motor(LUXGEN), the leading Taiwanese automobile. It shows that Clientron is the core-player in automotive electronics design, manufacture and system integration. In the meantime, we welcome all alliance partners and customized projects.”
The automotive electronics product line includes the latest LUXGEN Think+ In-vehicle Centre Console Solution, the new technology leveraged and close integration with the in-vehicle infotainment, digital driving instrument display, digital control system, ADAS, augmented reality display (ARD) and Internet-of-Vehicle functions, enhance driving experience with e new generation of IoV intelligent driving platform.
Smart Retail Solution: Self-ordering Kiosk and multi-function POS Terminal
With more than 20 years of experience in embedded system design, Clientron is going to demonstrate the Self-service Kiosk, featuring a 32” multi-touch display and supporting a variety of payment mechanisms, and peripherals including NFC, barcode scanner and receipt printer for self-ordering Kiosk applications. Design with flexible I/O expansion, it can provide customized services according to demands. Moreover, Clientron will display its entire POS product portfolio, including multi-function all-in-one POS terminal PSL540, which integrated thermal printer and peripherals with a compact and low-profile enclosure for small stores and price checking machines. Another tower-type all-in-one POS Terminal PST650 and high-performance PST750 features flexible mechanism design, supporting a number of well-known printer brands, such as: Seiko and Epson. The PST series feature printer foot stand with lightweight design, saving counter space, especially suitable for catering services and more smart retail applications. Another focus on the show is PT2000 series POS terminal, offering from entry to high-end Intel Core i platform with fanless design, aiming to mainstream product segment with valuable cost-effective benefits and multiple peripheral solutions to enhance user experience.
Industrial Embedded Platform - IP65/IP69K All-in-One Panel PC
As a leading ODM/OEM supplier of embedded system, Clientron is capable to provide high-end industrial embedded platform with wide temperature and voltage ranges, water & dust-proof as well as ability to maintain long-term operation under critical environment. Clientron industrial embedded systems include single board computer (SBC), embedded system and industrial panel PC to accommodate different customers and vertical market demands. At the show, Clientron’s Pike-AL-1500SP, built with 304 stainless steel casing and supporting IP65/IP69K to enable protection against heat and corrosion, thereby guaranteeing safe and sanitary operation in a food & beverage processing plant as well as hot and humid kitchen environment.
Moreover, Thin Client is the main product line of Clientron, and its product segments range from entry, high-end, standalone, all-in-one to industry thin client for selections. For more product information on POS system, Self- ordering Kiosk, Industrial Panel PC, Thin Client and IoV Intelligent driving platform solution, please visit Clientron at Booth R0827, TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall 2, COMPUTEX Taipei 2019. Clientron website: www.clientron.com
_____________________________________________________________
About Clientron
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing and service abilities, Clientron offers high-quality and high-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS, Automotive Electronics and Intelligent Embedded Systems. We commit to continuously provide better IoT client solutions and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at www.clientron.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005005/en/
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 27, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 27, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 27, 2019 04:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Serverless Computing or Functions as a Service (FaaS) is gaining momentum. Amazon is fueling the innovation by expanding Lambda to edge devices and content distribution network. IBM, Microsoft, and Google have their own FaaS offerings in the public cloud. There are over half-a-dozen open source serverless projects that are getting the attention of developers.
May. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 27, 2019 02:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 27, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 27, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT