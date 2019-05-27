HyperX Expands Gaming Peripheral Line Up at Computex 2019

|By Business Wire
HyperX®, a division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today revealed a lineup of premium gaming gear with a HyperX Alloy OriginsTM Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with new HyperX switches, HyperX Cloud AlphaTM S Gaming Headset with popular dual chamber technology and a new bass adjustment slider, plus affordable plug and play FURY DDR4 with new heat-spreader designs and new FURY DDR4 RGB memory with NGenuity software control.
“Our expansive selection of gaming and enthusiast products and styles can make anyone feel like a pro, HyperX products deliver the performance and quality they need,” said Daniel Kelley, director of corporate marketing, HyperX. “We are committed to creating the best products on the market for everyone – PC, console or mobile – at an attainable price.”
HyperX Computex 2019 Announcements include:
- Alloy OriginsTM Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – The new HyperX Origins mechanical gaming keyboard utilizes HyperX mechanical switches, the new HyperX red switch which features 45g actuation point, shorter travel time and is rated for up to 80 million lifetime clicks. Alloy Origins offers dynamic lighting with exposed LED on the key-switch, provide brighter and more radiant RGB lighting. The Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved directly to the on-board memory for on-the-go lighting and macro settings1. HyperX NGenuity software offers LED lighting and per key RGB customization1.
- Cloud AlphaTM S Gaming Headset – The new Cloud Alpha S features dual chamber technology that delivers accurate in-game sound with incredible range and tone. Dual chambers allow the Cloud Alpha S to separate bass from the mids and highs, creating a dynamic sound that makes games, music and movies more realistic and immersive. Cloud Alpha S offers adjustable bass slider and includes a custom-tuned audio control box with HyperX 7.1 surround sound2. Game and chat balance controls are available to mix the game and chat audio levels.
FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB Memory – The new HyperX FURY DDR4 and FURY
DDR4 RGB memory modules an cost-effective, high-performance memory
upgrades for latest platforms from Intel and AMD, feature Plug N Play
support, to enable automatic memory overclocking at standard DDR4 1.2V
settings. The FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB feature Intel XMP-ready
profiles optimized for Intel’s latest platform. The HyperX FURY DDR4
RGB comes equipped with a LED light bar with fluid RGB lighting effects3
and utilizes HyperX Infrared Sync, which allows the modules to remain
synchronized without the use of cables. The memory is compatible with
lighting control software from a range of motherboard vendors software
including ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light
Sync.
HyperX will reveal a fully updated version of NGenuity software during Computex, redesigned for an intuitive user-friendly experience interface. The first public showing of the newest version of NGenuity will be demonstrated on the latest HyperX FURY RGB memory and is now available on the Microsoft Store for download.
Also on display at Computex:
- Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset - Cloud Orbit S gaming headsets were developed in cooperation with AudezeTM and Waves® Technology. The headsets are the first HyperX gaming headsets powered by Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic Drivers for accurate sound. Waves Nx® 3D audio technology brings an immersive cinematic audio experience to gaming. Waves Nx® head tracking technology to deliver a stable hyper-realistic 360-degree audio environment where the users head movements bring the room to life 1,000 times a second. For the first time at Computex, HyperX will be showing gesture control features of the Orbit S. HyperX gaming headsets paired with Audeze and Waves technology bring audio quality to the next level with audio technology previously found only in audiophile headsets.
Availability
HyperX product demos will be displayed at the Computex 2019, May 28 –
June 1 in Taiwan.
Product pricing and availability follows:
Alloy Origins Keyboard – Available Q3 2019 for $109.99 US MSRP
Cloud Alpha S Headset – Available September 2019 for $129.99 US MSRP
FURY DDR4 & FURY DDR4 RGB Memory – Available in 2H2019; pricing to be announced
Cloud Orbit S Headset – Available Q3 2019 for $329.99 US MSRP
1 Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGenuity
software
2 Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect output as a two-channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones
3 Lighting is customizable with the most recent HyperX NGenuity software or with motherboard RGB control software. RGB customization support through third-party software may vary.
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.
Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
