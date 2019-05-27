Toshiba Memory Corporation Boosts Capacity for Performance-Demanding Workloads with XG6-P SSD Series

|By Business Wire
Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced the XG6-P solid state drive (SSD) Series, a derivative of its XG6 Series. Offering up to 2,048GB of capacity[2] and over 30 percent higher sequential write bandwidth than its predecessor[3], the XG6-P is suited for high-end workstation PCs and gaming systems, as well as cost-optimized data center and composable infrastructures. XG6-P will begin sampling to OEM customers in limited quantities from middle of June.
Toshiba Memory Corporation: NVMe XG6-P SSD Series offers up to 2TB for high-end client applications and data center deployments (Photo: Business Wire)
Leveraging Toshiba Memory’s 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ 3D TLC (3-bit-per-cell), XG6-P SSDs provide high storage capacity, while maintaining the promise of ultra-thin, high-speed storage with exceptional power efficiency. The XG6-P Series features a PCIe® Gen 3 x4 lane (rev. 3.1a) / NVMe™ (rev. 1.3a) interface and delivers up to 3,180MB/s of sequential read and 2,920MB/s of sequential write[4], and up to 355,000 random read and 365,000 random write IOPS[5]. Furthermore, XG6-P SSDs operate at less than 5 Watts, providing an excellent performance-to-power ratio in a dense, compact footprint. With double the capacity of the XG6, faster write speeds than the XG5-P, and a lower power envelope and smaller form factor than the data center class XD5, the new XG6-P Series offers an additional M.2 NVMe storage option to further optimize client solutions or data center environments.
The 2,048GB XG6-P SSD is available in a single-sided M.2 2280 (22 x 80mm) form factor and offers security options including TCG Pyrite Version 1.0 support for Non-SED (Self-Encrypting Drive) configurations and TCG Opal Version 2.01 support for SED.
The XG6-P Series SSDs will be displayed at Interop Tokyo 2019 in Makuhari Messe, Japan from June 12 to 14 in Toshiba Memory’s 5P16 booth.
Notes
[1] The actual capacity is 2,048GB. Please refer to footnote [2] for definition of capacity.
[2] Definition of capacity: Toshiba Memory Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes, 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft® Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.
[3] Internal Toshiba Memory Corporation testing compared to XG5-P 2TB SSD’s write sequential speed, XG6-P is 32.7% faster.
[4] Toshiba Memory Corporation survey based on sequential read and write speeds of 128KiB units, using XG6-P 2048GB models under Toshiba Memory Corporation test conditions. Read and write speed may vary, depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size. Toshiba Memory Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes and a kibibyte (KiB) as 2^10 bytes, or 1,024 bytes.
[5] Toshiba Memory Corporation survey based on random read and write speeds of 4KiB units, using XG6-P 2048GB models under Toshiba Memory Corporation test conditions. Read and write speed may vary, depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size. IOPS is Input Output per Second (or the number of I/O operations per second).
*NVMe is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc.
*PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.
*All other company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.
