Milrem Robotics belieferte niederländische Armee mit zwei unbemannten THeMIS-Fahrzeugen

May 28, 2019
Die Einheit für Roboter und autonome Systeme (RAS) der 13. Leichten Brigade der Königlichen Niederländischen Streitkräfte erhielt im April zwei von Milrem Robotics entwickelte unbemannte Bodenfahrzeuge, THeMIS, für ihr „Concept Development and Experimentation“-Projekt.
The THeMIS’ capabilities were put to the test right after delivery in the tough Scottish landscape during a military exercise. (Photo: Business Wire)
Milrem Robotics lieferte die beiden unbemannten Bodenfahrzeuge (Unmanned Ground Vehicles, UGV) Mitte April für das Projekt, mit dem die Armee untersucht, wie man die Möglichkeiten neuer unbemannter Plattformen zur Steigerung der Kampfkraft und Verringerung des Risikos für Soldaten ausschöpfen kann.
Die THeMIS UGV wurden in Transportkonfiguration zusammen mit ersten Ersatzteilen und Zubehör ausgeliefert. Das Unternehmen wird zudem Bediener- und Wartungsschulungen, Know-how für den taktischen Einsatz sowie Unterstützung und Upgrades für den Lebenszyklus über einen Zeitraum von zwei Jahren anbieten.
„Wir sind sehr stolz darauf, dass das THeMIS bei den Königlich Niederländischen Streitkräften zum Einsatz kommt“, sagte Kuldar Väärsi, CEO von Milrem Robotics. „Strenge Tests und Gefechtsübungen in Europa, den USA und im Nahen Osten haben unter Beweis gestellt, dass das THeMIS von abgesetzten Truppen effektiv eingesetzt werden kann, und wir haben keinen Zweifel, dass die niederländischen Streitkräfte mehr als zufrieden sein werden“, ergänzte er.
„Die THeMIS UGV wurden aufgrund ihrer überlegenen Geländefähigkeiten gewählt - dieser 1,5 Tonnen schwere Roboter kann mühelos Steigungen von 30 Grad überwinden und dabei problemlos eine Nutzlast von mindestens 750 kg mit sich führen“, sagte Oberstleutnant Jules den Ouden, Kommandant der RAS-Einheit.
Die Fähigkeiten des THeMIS wurden unmittelbar nach der Auslieferung in der harten Landschaft Schottlands auf die Probe gestellt. Dort setzte die RAS-Einheit unbemannte Bodenfahrzeuge erstmals im Rahmen einer Übung ein.
„Das THeMIS spielte eine wichtige Rolle in der Lieferkette. Warum sollten wir Munition holen gehen und uns zur Zielscheibe machen, wenn THeMIS diese Aufgabe übernehmen kann?“, so der Kommandant.
Das THeMIS wurde bereits bei mehreren militärischen Übungen wie dem Last Mile und Army Warfighting Experiment 2018 Großbritanniens verwendet. Zudem fand kürzlich ein Einsatz des THeMIS UGV zusammen mit Soldaten der estnischen Streitkräfte in Mali statt.
Über Milrem Robotics
Milrem Robotics ist ein estnisches Unternehmen der Verteidigungsindustrie mit Hauptfokus auf der Herstellung unbemannter Bodenfahrzeuge, der Entwicklung von robotergestützten Kampflösungen und Durchführung von Einsatzkonzepten und Kampfführungsanalysen auf Doktrinebene.
