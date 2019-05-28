Egon Zehnder e Sinequanon (SQN) formalizzano una business partnership per ottimizzare l'approccio rivoluzionario e AI-enabled di SQN volto alla trasformazione culturale attraverso la valorizzazione del potenziale umano

|By Business Wire
Egon Zehnder, la società mondiale specializzata in servizi di consulenza sulla leadership, ha formalizzato un accordo per l'acquisto di una quota di minoranza di Sinequanon (SQN), un'impresa con sede a Zurigo, Svizzera, che utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale e strumenti di analisi avanzati per migliorare la cultura e la performance sul luogo di lavoro. SQN è la prima ad aver decifrato il codice che lega la cultura alla performance in modo consiste nel tempo e in ogni interazione con i clienti.
L'investimento in SQN segnala l'intento di Egon Zehnder di sfruttare i suoi 55 anni di esperienza nel dar forma alla leadership e alla cultura attraverso la combinazione unica di SQN, che unisce la tecnologia avanzata all'approccio umano alla leadership. Le società lavoreranno insieme per diffondere la piattaforma Living Analytics™ e il Flow Operating System™ di SQN.
Lo strumento flowOS™ di SQN utilizza un processo pilotato dai dati e AI-enabled per identificare la cultura ottimale di una organizzazione e quindi guidare il cambiamento comportamentale di cui hanno bisogno sia individui, che team e unità aziendali. Grazie al suo lavoro con i clienti, flowOS™ ha portato in modo consistente a miglioramenti significativi dei livelli energetici e della produttività del personale.
“Sentiamo dire regolarmente dai clienti che il cambiamento culturale è una delle sfide più difficili della leadership. Con SQN abbiamo trovato un partner innovativo per creare servizi integrati ai nostri clienti sposando gli insight sulla leadership umana con una tecnologia all'avanguardia”, ha affermato Jill Ader, Chairwoman di Egon Zehnder. “Crediamo fortemente che i migliori servizi di consulenza che possiamo offrire ai nostri clienti combinino la tecnologia alla umanità”, ha aggiunto.
La partnership si basa sulla credenza condivisa che il cambiamento culturale abbia un'importanza critica nell'aiutare le organizzazioni ad adattarsi e a prosperare nel complesso mondo di oggi. Combina l'expertise nel consigliare e sbloccare il potenziale dei dirigenti senior di Egon Zehnder con la capacità di valutare e accelerare la potenza di tutta l'organizzazione attraverso il cambiamento culturale di SQN.
“Ha sempre creato frustrazione in me il fatto che grandi organizzazioni intrappolino quantità enormi del potenziale energetico umano. In effetti, i nostri dati dimostrano come meno del 10% degli impiegati lavorino al loro massimo potenziale. Ora che le organizzazioni sentono le conseguenze brutali dei ritardi, stanno emergendo opportunità win-win straordinarie fra gli impiegati e le aziende. La missione della mia vita è di trovare un metodo "business-minded" per premettere ciò – e questo metodo è flowOS™”, ha detto Per Lagerstrom, Chief Executive Officer di SQN. “Egon Zehnder ed SQN condividono la missione principale di sbloccare il potenziale umano. Credo che insieme possiamo fare cose magiche e sono emozionato di lavorare in società con loro”, ha aggiunto.
“Siamo convinti che il mondo abbia bisogno di grandi leader. Infatti, una recente ricerca condotta con 402 CEO ha mostrato come questi ritengano che il cambiamento culturale sia uno degli aspetti più difficili da affrontare nel loro ruolo”, ha fatto notare Gabriel Andrade, Partner di Egon Zehnder e membro del consiglio di SQN. “Con SQN, la intelligence dei sistemi operativi end-to-end insieme al supporto orientativo che possiamo offrire ai clienti può cambiare le risorse umane e il performance management per il futuro prossimo e prevedibile”.
SQN porta nuove capacità a un insieme di partnership già potente. L'alleanza strategica di Egon Zehnder con Mobius Executive Leadership, la impresa di sviluppo della leadership di Londra e Cambridge, con sede in Massachusetts, offre programmi di sviluppo esecutivo personalizzato a livello CEO ed executive che permettono di ottenere passi avanti fondamentali spesso descritti dai partecipanti come esperienze che “cambiano la vita”, che a loro volta possono servire come moltiplicatore per l'impatto di SQN. Inoltre, Egon Zehnder ha stabilito una partnership con Paradox Strategies, l'impresa di consulenza co-fondata dalla professoressa della Harvard University Linda Hill, per sviluppare IQ, Innovation Quotient, un metodo diagnostico culturale brevettato e basato sulla ricerca della Hill che aiuta i clienti a comprendere meglio a che livello le loro culture facilitino – o inibiscano – la capacità di innovare.
Note per i redattori
Sinequanon (SQN) è una start-up di PeopleTech fondata privatamente nel 2015. Anche se lavora a livello mondiale e in tutti i settori, la sua sede è in Svizzera con uffici anche in Sud Africa e nella Repubblica Ceca.
SQN ha un team di 60 impiegati appassionati e unificati dalla convinzione fondamentale nella loro capacità di cambiare e crescere radicalmente come esseri umani, insieme a una brama di unire le capacità soft e hard. Il nostro personale lavora in settori che vanno da quello comportamentale, neurale e della scienza dei dati, fino alla tecnologia e ai servizi alla clientela.
Alla SQN, crediamo che la gestione del capitale umano e la consulenza sul cambiamento siano pronti a stravolgimenti. Abbiamo combinato i dati, la scienza e solidi principi aziendali in un approccio innovativo che attinge al pozzo delle energie umane, così spesso intrappolate nelle grandi imprese, e che porta a miglioramenti sostanziali sia per l'esperienza degli impiegati che per la riga finale di bilancio dell'azienda.
Offriamo un pacchetto di prodotti e di servizi per il cambiamento culturale sotto i marchi Living Analytics™ e flowOS™, accoppiati con un eccezionale modello di consegna al cliente che sfrutta la tecnologia.
Informazioni su Egon Zehnder
Egon Zehnder è la società mondiale specializzata in servizi di consulenza per la leadership, che condivide uno scopo: trasformare le persone, le organizzazioni e il mondo attraverso grandi doti di leadership.
Noi di Egon Zehnder sappiamo ciò che i grandi leader possono fare e siamo entusiasti nell'offrire le migliori soluzioni di leadership ai nostri clienti.
Come azienda unica, con oltre 480 consulenti in 68 sedi distribuite in 40 paesi portiamo i nostri punti di forza individuali per creare un unico e potente team collaborativo.
Creiamo strette partnership con società pubbliche e private, imprese a conduzione familiare e agenzie governative e non-profit, per offrire servizi di consulenza per CdA, ricerca e sostituzione di CEO, ricerca di executive, valutazione dei dirigenti, sviluppo della leadership e trasformazione organizzativa.
Offriamo una gamma integrata di servizi di supporto al nostro di lavoro di consulenza alla leadership: la nostra alleanza strategica con Mobius Executive Leadership, la impresa di sviluppo della leadership di Londra e Cambridge, con sede in Massachusetts, offre programmi di sviluppo esecutivo personalizzato a livello CEO ed executive che permettono di ottenere passi avanti fondamentali spesso descritti dai partecipanti come esperienze che “cambiano la vita”. Inoltre, abbiamo stabilito una partnership con Paradox Strategies, l'impresa di consulenza co-fondata dalla professoressa della Harvard University Linda Hill, per sviluppare IQ, Innovation Quotient, un metodo diagnostico culturale brevettato e basato sulla ricerca della Hill che aiuta i clienti a comprendere meglio a che livello le loro culture facilitino – o inibiscano – la capacità di innovare.
Condividiamo l'impegno e l'orgoglio di svolgere un lavoro che contribuisce a creare carriere di successo, aziende più forti e un mondo migliore.
