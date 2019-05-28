Intel Brings the Most Integrated Platform-Wide Leadership to PCs with New 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and Project Athena at COMPUTEX 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 28, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Today at COMPUTEX 2019, Intel made a sweeping set of product and technology announcements, spanning the hottest segments of the PC industry. From new 10th Gen Intel Core processors and new details on Intel’s innovation program (code-named “Project Athena”) that will take mobile computing to an entirely new level, to the first-ever gaming processor with an all-core turbo of 5 GHz, Intel again raised the bar for PC experiences.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005311/en/
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, displays a 10th Gen Intel Core processor on stage during a rehearsal for Intel's keynote at Computex 2019 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
“No one wants to compromise; people want it all: battery life, performance, responsiveness, connectivity and slick form factors. Our job is to come together as an industry and deliver incredible and differentiated PCs, purpose built to what real people want. 10th Gen Intel Core processors – our most integrated CPU – and Project Athena are great examples of how our deep investments at a platform level will help fuel innovation across the industry,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.
More: Intel at 2019 COMPUTEX (Press Kit) | Project Athena: Introducing the Next Era of Laptop Innovation (Video) | Project Athena: Next Era of Laptop Innovation (Video) | Project Athena: People-Led Design (Video) | Decades of Innovation (Video) | Create the World as You See It (Video)
10th Gen Intel Core Processors: Highly Integrated; Broad-Scale AI to the PC
Intel announced the first 10th Gen Intel Core processors, bringing high-performance AI to the PC at scale with Intel® Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost). The processors are built on the company’s 10nm process technology, new “Sunny Cove” core architecture and new Gen11 graphics engine. 10th Gen Intel Core processors will range from Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7, with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency.
10th Gen Intel Core processors will take thin-and-light laptops and 2 in 1s to the next level, offering:
- Intelligent performance: Intel’s first processors designed to enable high-performance AI on the laptop, delivering approximately 2.5x AI performance1 with Intel DL Boost for low latency workloads. The new graphics architecture delivers up to 1 teraflop of vector compute for heavy duty inference workloads to enhance creativity, productivity and entertainment on highly mobile, thin-and-light laptops. For low-power AI usages on the PC, Intel® Gaussian Network Accelerator (GNA) is built into the SoC.
- A leap in graphics capabilities: New Intel Iris Plus graphics, based on the Gen11 graphics architecture, nearly doubles performance2 for stunning visual experiences. Reach pro-level content creation capabilities on the go with approximately 2x HEVC encode4; watch 4K HDR in a billion colors5; game with up to 2x faster FPS6 and play thousands of popular titles in 1080p.
- Best-in-class connectivity: Delivering both integrated Thunderbolt™ 3 and integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for the first time to enable nearly 3x faster wireless speeds3 alongside the fastest7 and most versatile port available. Intel’s Gig+ implementation of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity delivers greater than 1 Gbps wireless speeds8 with enhanced reliability and performance.
Intel’s highly integrated 10th Gen Intel Core processors give OEM partners the freedom to innovate on design and aesthetic by reducing the silicon footprint while still delivering the latest and greatest standards and world-class performance. The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors are now shipping, with OEM systems expected to be available for holiday 2019.
Project Athena: Accelerating the Pace of Innovation
Intel also shared more details on its innovation program code-named “Project Athena,” including the 1.0 target specification9 that will usher in the first wave of laptops in the second half of this year. The company also previewed some of the first designs to come from partners spanning consumer and commercial including Acer*, Dell*, HP* and Lenovo*.
Based on years of research to understand people’s needs, challenges and expectations of the laptop, the program prioritizes enabling experiences that are reflective of real-world conditions as measured by “key experience indicators” (KEI).
Intel developed the new KEI engineering metrics, used during the program’s verification process, to test and drive consistent experiences on the laptop. Metrics are based on day-in-the-life research of laptop users at home or at work under real-world conditions. Intel’s goal for the new metrics is to work with the ecosystem to drive innovation that noticeably impacts people’s experiences on the laptop and evolve those capabilities year over year. The first wave of KEI targets includes:
- Consistent responsiveness on battery10
- 16 or more hours of battery life in local video playback mode11 and 9 or more hours of battery life under real-world performance conditions12
- System wake from sleep in less than 1 second13
The specification that will enable these experiences includes platform-level requirements – such as Thunderbolt 3, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), OpenVINO AI on PC compatibility and modern connected standby – across six areas: instant action, performance and responsiveness, intelligence, battery life, connectivity and form factor. For highlights of the 1.0 target specification, see the Project Athena fact sheet.
As part of Project Athena, Intel is providing co-engineering support across the ecosystem – with more than 100 companies signed on – and new tools and Open Labs facilities to support verification and testing of laptops.
Project Athena is a multi-year journey, with today’s announcement on the 1.0 target specifications and design previews representing just the beginning.
Performance Leadership for Gamers, Enthusiasts, Content Creators and Professionals
Intel made several more disclosures, including the announcement of the special edition 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS processor, which has been fine-tuned to deliver 5 GHz all-core turbo, making the world’s best gaming desktop processor14 even better. It is expected to be available by holiday 2019.
For the first time, the company also showed the new Intel® Performance Maximizer (IPM), an automated overclocking15 tool that brings overclocking to the masses by making it easy to dynamically and reliably custom-tune unlocked 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors based upon their individual performance DNA. IPM will be free and is part of the Intel® Adaptix™ Technologies toolkit, a collection of advanced software technology tools that helps OEMs and consumers maximize platform-level performance and experience. The toolkit also includes Intel® Dynamic Tuning Technology, Intel® Extreme Tuning Utility and Intel® Graphics Command Center.
Finally, the company shared updates on three more product lines:
- Intel launched 14 new 9th Gen Intel Core vPro processors for high-performance mobile (H-series) and desktop (S-series) PCs, the highest performing business processors. Intel® Core™ i9 vPro™ processors – with up to 8 cores and 16 threads reaching up to 5 GHz on desktop and up to 4.8 GHz on mobile – join the best-for-business Intel® vPro™ platform for the first time, delivering superior performance on demanding workloads for an exceptional business user experience, built-in security features, remote manageability and stability.
- Intel launched 14 new Intel® Xeon® E processors for mobile and desktop workstations that are purpose-built with professional-grade performance, real-time data analytics capabilities, built-in platform security features, and remote manageability features as part of the Intel vPro platform. For the first time, Intel Xeon E processors include: up to 8 cores, 16 threads, 5 GHz turbo frequency, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), Intel® Optane™ Memory H10 and 128 GB DDR4-2666 ECC memory support.
- Plus, Intel announced that the new Intel® Core™ X-series family of processors for premium creators will come this fall. These processors will bring frequency improvements, increased memory speed and updated Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0.
For more information on all of Intel’s client computing platforms, visit the Intel.com processors page.
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.
Performance results are based on testing as of dates shown in configuration and may not reflect all publicly available security updates. See configuration disclosure for details. No product or component can be absolutely secure. Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors. Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information visit www.intel.com/benchmarks.
Intel technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software or service activation. Performance varies depending on system configuration. No computer system can be absolutely secure. Check with your system manufacturer or retailer or learn more at intel.com.
Intel is a sponsor and member of the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community and was the major developer of the XPRT family of benchmarks. Principled Technologies is the publisher of the XPRT family of benchmarks. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases.
1Approx. 2.5x Ice Lake AI Performance: Workload: images per second using AIXPRT Community Preview 2 with Int8 precision on ResNet-50 and SSD-Mobilenet-v1 models. Intel preproduction system, ICL-U, PL1 15w, 4C/8T, Turbo TBD, Intel Gen11 Graphics, GFX driver preproduction, Memory 8GB LPDDR4X-3733, Storage Intel SSD Pro 760P 256GB, OS Microsoft Windows 10, RS5 Build 475, preprod bios. Vs. Config – HP spectre x360 13t 13-ap0038nr, Intel® Core™ i7-8565U, PL1 20w, 4C/8T, Turbo up to 4.6 GHz, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Gfx driver 26.20.100.6709, Memory 16GB DDR4-2400, Storage Intel SSD 760p 512GB, OS – Microsoft Windows 10 RS5 Build 475 Bios F.26. Measured by Intel as of April 2019.
2Approx. 2x Ice Lake Graphics Performance: Workload: 3DMark11 v 1.0.132. Intel PreProduction ICL U4+2 15W Configuration (Assumptions):, Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 (ICL-U 4+2) PL1=15W TDP, 4C8T, Memory: 2x8GB LPDDR4-3733 2Rx8, Storage: Intel® 760p m.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with AHCI Microsoft driver, Display Resolution: 3840x2160 eDP Panel 12.5”, OS: Windows* 10 RS5-17763.316, Graphics driver: PROD-H-RELEASES_ICL-PV-2019-04-09-1006832. Vs config – Intel PreProduction WHL U4+2 15W Configuration (Measured), Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-8565U (WHL-U4+2) PL1=15W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 4.6 GHz, Memory: 2x8GB DDR4-2400 2Rx8, Storage: Intel® 760p m.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with AHCI Microsoft driver, Display Resolution: 3840x2160 eDP Panel 12.5”, OS: Windows* 10 RS4-17134.112. ,Graphics driver: 100.6195. Measured by Intel as of April 2019.
3Nearly 3x Ice Lake Wireless Speeds: 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz enables 2402Mbps maximum theoretical data rates, ~3X (2.8X) faster than standard 802.11ac 2x2 80MHz (867Mbps) as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard specifications and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers.
4Approx. 2x Ice Lake Video Encode: Based on 4k HEVC to 4k HEVC transcode (8bit). Intel preproduction system, ICL 15w compared to WHL 15w. Measured by Intel as of April 2019.
510th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics include support for 10 bit/RGB channel for HDR content. Requires compatible display.
6Up to 2x faster FPS: Total War: Three Kingdoms (prerelease Intel internal build), Battle integrated benchmark, 1920x1080 – Fullscreen, V-Sync: off, Low Quality Preset, Resolution scaling: 100%. Intel preproduction system, ICL-U, PL1 15w, 4C/8T, Turbo TBD, Intel Gen11 Graphics, GFX driver preproduction, Memory 8GB LPDDR4X-3733, Storage Intel SSD Pro 760P 256GB, OS Microsoft Windows 10, RS5 Build 475, preprod bios. Vs. Config – HP spectre x360 13t 13-ap0038nr, Intel® Core™ i7-8565U, PL1 20w, 4C/8T, Turbo up to 4.6 GHz, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Gfx driver 26.20.100.6709, Memory 16GB DDR4-2400, Storage Intel SSD 760p 512GB, OS – Microsoft Windows 10 RS5 Build 475 Bios F.26. Measured by Intel as of May 2019.
7As compared to other PC I/O connection technologies including eSATA, USB, and IEEE 1394 Firewire*. Performance will vary depending on the specific hardware and software used. Must use a Thunderbolt™-enabled device.
8To achieve speed of over 1Gbps requires Gig internet service, router/gateway with either Wi-Fi 6 or 11ac with 160 MHz channel support, and PC with Intel Wireless 9260/9560 or Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200/AX201.
9Project Athena targets are preliminary and subject to change. Intel does not guarantee performance of any third-party system
10Simulated to replicate typical scenario: shipped HW/SW configuration running multiple background applications and open web pages; on 802.11 wireless Internet connection, DC power, and 250nit screen brightness
11Simulated to replicate in-transit local video playback scenario: 150nit screen brightness, in airplane mode
12Real-world performance testing conditions include out-of-box OEM default settings along with respective value add software, display brightness set to 250nits and always connected to internet with commonly used applications installed such as Office 365*, Microsoft One Drive* and Google Chrome* and with multiple tabs open and resident in the background. Project Athena targets are preliminary and subject to change. Intel does not guarantee performance of any third-party system
13From button press, lid open, or voice, to display on and ready for authentication
14As measured by in-game benchmark mode performance where available, or highest median frames per second (FPS) where benchmark mode is unavailable. PC Gaming Processors Compared: 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-9900K, Intel® Core™ i9-9980XE Extreme Edition, and Intel® Core™ i9-9900X X-series; 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8700K and i7-8086K; and AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper 2990WX, and AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper 2950X. Prices of compared products may differ. Configurations: Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI, Memory: 4x16GB DDR4 (2666 or 2933 per highest speed of the corresponding processor), Storage: 1TB, OS: Windows* 10 RS4 Build 1803, Samsung 970 Pro SSD. Results: Intel® Core™ i9-9900K scored better on the majority of the 19 game titles tested. The Intel® Core™ i9-9900K scored the same as the Intel® Core™ i7-8700K and the Intel® Core™ i7-8086K on “Middle Earth: Shadow of War,” and scored less than the Intel® Core™ i9-9980XE Extreme Edition on “Rise of the Tomb Raider.” More detail on workloads, test methodology, and configurations available at [http://facts.pt/11u9e2].
15Warning: Altering PC clock or memory frequency and/or voltage may (i) reduce system stability and use life of the system, memory and processor; (ii) cause the processor and other system components to fail; (iii) cause reductions in system performance; (iv) cause additional heat or other damage; and (v) affect system data integrity. Intel assumes no responsibility that the memory, included if used with altered clock frequencies and/or voltages, will be fit for any particular purpose. Check with memory manufacturer for warranty and additional details.
Intel, Core, Xeon, Adaptix, Thunderbolt and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005311/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 28, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 27, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 27, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 27, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 27, 2019 04:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Serverless Computing or Functions as a Service (FaaS) is gaining momentum. Amazon is fueling the innovation by expanding Lambda to edge devices and content distribution network. IBM, Microsoft, and Google have their own FaaS offerings in the public cloud. There are over half-a-dozen open source serverless projects that are getting the attention of developers.
May. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 27, 2019 02:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 27, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT