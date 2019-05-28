Wharton Research Data Services Adds Healthbase to Growing List of Healthcare Data

|By Business Wire
Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Healthbase to its data offerings. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.
Healthbase offers deep insights into the healthcare market, providing subscribers unparalleled access to key information—from provider level to accountability control.
Key highlights:
- Over 99% coverage of HCOs and HCP and 12 billion private pharmaceutical and medical claims through a therapeutic area based lens, including clinical, financial and quality metrics for all HCOs.
- Best in class access covering 3,500 Health Systems; 1.8M+ Practitioners including location, procedure volume and affiliations; and 7,100+ Hospitals including clinical and financial metrics.
- IDN Profiling enabling research across the full structure of a health system.
By identifying controls that influence payors and providers, Healthbase enables users to leverage real world evidence, segment complex data and conduct critical analysis, including conflict of interest.
“WRDS is extremely pleased to add such a robust healthcare dataset to our platform,” said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “The growth and scope of the healthcare sector requires specialized data that serves increasingly complex research, and Healthbase offers a terrific range of data and insight. We know it will be a tremendous value for WRDS subscribers.”
Along with analytical tools, research support and the latest data available, WRDS is a leader in enabling impactful research in the healthcare field. Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME), WRDS is elevating the visibility of researchers working in the field. CAHME and WRDS have developed the CAHME/WRDS Best Paper Award for Empirical Research.
About Healthbase
Jointly developed by Compile and Decision Resources Group, Healthbase is the most comprehensive, accurate and linked dataset of US healthcare facilities and prescribers. Custom built using proprietary claims intelligence, public datasets and deep web data, Healthbase gives an unparalleled view into the entire healthcare network. From individual prescribers up through to the most elaborate Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Healthbase dynamically maps the profile along with affiliations type and strength. Get more from your commercial spend using the most advanced HCO and HCP intelligence available today.
About WRDS
Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions ̶ enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.
WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models. WRDS unique array of Services offer access to a suite of analytics developed by our doctoral-level research team, tutorials, research support, and Classroom by WRDS -- a teaching and learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the classroom. The WRDS Experience is more than just a data platform.
An award-winning data research platform for 50,000+ commercial, academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research services ̶ all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.
About The Wharton School
Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 18,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 98,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.
