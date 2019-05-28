Future Positive Capital Launches the First Pan-European Fund Dedicated to Deep Tech Companies Solving the World's Most Pressing Challenges

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 28, 2019 05:47 AM EDT
Though the initial target size for the fund was $55m, Future Positive Capital fund is oversubscribed at first close with $57.1m in commitments as backers show strong interest in companies that solve the world's most pressing problems.
The Paris-London based investment team seeks Europe’s boldest entrepreneurs who use advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, synthetic biology, genetics, and other deep technologies to solve problems such as feeding the world’s growing population sustainably, tackling climate change and coping with an ageing population.
FPC targets blind spots in existing European venture capital funding. Many venture capital investors remain highly concentrated in a handful of sectors (consumer, fintech, marketing etc.) focusing on web and mobile technologies that target mainly wealthier consumers, leaving a long tail of opportunities for investors who are willing to back the next generation of visionary entrepreneurs. The team believes major global factors of change, such as the acceleration and convergence of advanced technologies, new aspirations from the workforce and consumers, huge macro demographic shifts and stronger regulation have led to a real tipping point in our global economy which has created unique conditions for these new companies to thrive.
“Future Positive Capital captures the zeitgeist of our time. At a macro level, we see a universalization of challenges, where problems that once were those of "others" are now those of everyone. The consequences of climate change is the most obvious example,” said Sofia Hmich, “the time is right to build an investment firm based on the conviction that the greatest value creation will be driven by companies that are necessarily interconnected with improving the human and planetary condition.”
FPC is building a concentrated portfolio of ~20 companies at Seed and Series A, with investment ranging between ~$300,000 and ~$5m.
The team published a blog post detailing their thesis "The Future Positive Thesis".
Two investments already made
FPC has already invested in two companies: Meatable, a Dutch company that is developing in-vitro, lab-grown clean meat from stem cells, and BioBeats, an Oxford-based company that built the world's first unified computational model for wellbeing.
“We exist to back a new wave of entrepreneurs and scientists which is on the rise,” said co-founder Alexandre Terrien, “the problems they seek to solve are global, complex and require radical innovations. Their relentlessness, combined with their long-term vision attracts the best talent. This increases the chance that these companies will go from $10 million businesses to $1 billion category leaders.”
David Plans, founder of BioBeats, said: “We decided to re-open our round for FPC because they understood the specificity of our technological approach and were 100% aligned with our long term vision. It is exciting to work with the team because they’re entrepreneurs at heart who understand the challenges of a start-up and can offer the support we need.”
A complementary team led by a passionate female founder
Sofia is not a typical VC. The child of first generation Moroccan immigrants, the 31 year old grew up and studied in Paris’s banlieue at La Courneuve and made it from there to one of Paris’s elite business schools, HEC Paris. At the intersection of entrepreneurship and investment, her career has encompassed tech innovation throughout with stints at Index Ventures, Europe’s top venture capital firm, and Deezer, the worldwide digital music service, where she was in charge of international expansion. Prior to setting up FPC, she spent two years building the pillars of the firm by investing in companies like what3words and HomeTree as well as Ynsect and Streetbees in collaboration with renowned investors. Sofia is one of the very few female Founding General Partners in the world. According to estimates by European Women in Venture, only 5% of Managing Partners of EU-based venture capital firms are women.
Sofia Hmich’s co-founders are Alexandre Terrien and Michael Rosen. Terrien previously worked with Harvard biomedical engineering professor David Edwards to build companies at the frontiers of science and design. Terrien also co-founded pan-African education media franchise Kukua, and scaled the French and Swiss businesses of VC-backed General Assembly (which recently sold to Adecco for $412m). Rosen brings 13 years of experience of private equity through Pamplona Capital Management, investing across a range of sectors and geographies. He has also been an active investor in a large number of early stage technology businesses. Other members of the team are CFO Eva Sitbon and General Counsel Maarten Scholten, who was the former General Counsel at Total.
Europe is at the forefront of this shift and can become a global leader
The team has secured investment from some of Europe’s largest institutions such as Bpifrance, Draper Esprit, the European Investment Fund and Isomer Capital. Backers also include family offices and established investors such as ex-World Bank CFO Bertrand Badré, founder of Butler Capital Partners Walter Butler, former AXA CEO Henri de Castries, Board member of Stena AB and co-founder of Heartflow Ventures Marie Eriksson, Localglobe co-founder and former venture partner at Index Ventures Robin Klein, serial entrepreneur and corporate social responsibility pioneer Francois Lemarchand; and Former Chairman of Wendel and CEO of Allegro Cantabile Frédéric Lemoine.
Walter Butler, Investor and Entrepreneur – Founder, Butler Industries
“By targeting the blind spots of the venture capital industry, Future Positive Capital is uniquely positioned to identify the next wave of leading European companies – those that can become global leaders while solving important global needs. This is why it’s the first fund I have invested in.”
Uli Grabenwarter, Deputy Director – Equity Investments at European Investment Fund (EIF)
"Future Positive Capital is a pioneer for a new breed of venture capital firms. New technologies are revolutionising our lives; it is now the time for businesses to show how they can be used for responding to the world’s biggest societal challenges. The team has brought together change makers with the ambition of catalysing the pivotal businesses of tomorrow on which the sustainability of our society ultimately will depend.”
The team believes that Europe is at the forefront of this shift and can become a global leader in commercializing scientific advances and innovating in the global economy’s largest industries because of its very prolific scientific community.
The Fund is supported by InnovFin Equity, with the financial backing of the European Union under Horizon 2020 Financial Instruments and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) set up under the Investment Plan for Europe. The purpose of EFSI is to help support financing and implementing productive investments in the European Union and to ensure increased access to financing.
About Future Positive Capital:
Future Positive Capital backs companies that use advances in artificial intelligence, synthetic biology, genetics, and other deep technologies to solve the world's most pressing challenges such as sustainably feeding the world’s growing population, combating climate change and serving the ageing population. The London-and Paris-based team will invest up to €100m of progressive capital at Seed and Series A across Europe.
Find out more at www.futurepositivecapital.com
Important Disclaimer
This document has been prepared and issued by FPC for the sole purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to its activities, and not for the purpose of soliciting any investment from any person in any jurisdiction. This document does not constitute any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005291/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 28, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 28, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 27, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 27, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 27, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 27, 2019 04:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Serverless Computing or Functions as a Service (FaaS) is gaining momentum. Amazon is fueling the innovation by expanding Lambda to edge devices and content distribution network. IBM, Microsoft, and Google have their own FaaS offerings in the public cloud. There are over half-a-dozen open source serverless projects that are getting the attention of developers.
May. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 27, 2019 02:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660