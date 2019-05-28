Digital Rights Management - Global Market Trends, Size and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Digital Rights Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global digital rights management market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.
The report predicts the global digital rights management market to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the digital rights management market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on the digital rights management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global digital rights management market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global digital rights management market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
Drivers
- Growth in the number of internet users
- Rising awareness about data theft and digital rights
Restraints
- Rising concerns regarding loss of privacy
Opportunities
- Growing use of DRM for eBooks
What does this report deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the digital rights management market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the digital rights management market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global digital rights management market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Digital Rights Management Market Highlights
2.2. Digital Rights Management Market Projection
2.3. Digital Rights Management Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Digital Rights Management Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Model
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Enterprise Size
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Digital Rights Management Market
4. Digital Rights Management Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Digital Rights Management Market by Deployment Model
5.1. On-premise
5.2. Cloud
6. Global Digital Rights Management Market by Enterprise Size
6.1. Large Enterprises
6.2. Small and Medium Enterprises
7. Global Digital Rights Management Market by End-User
7.1. Media and Entertainment
7.2. BFSI
7.3. Healthcare
7.4. Others
8. Global Digital Rights Management Market by Region
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Digital Rights Management Market by Deployment Model
8.1.2. North America Digital Rights Management Market by Enterprise Size
8.1.3. North America Digital Rights Management Market by End-User
8.1.4. North America Digital Rights Management Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. RoW
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Digital Rights Management Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Apple Inc.
9.2.2. Adobe Systems Incorporated
9.2.3. Dell EMC
9.2.4. Fasoo.com
9.2.5. Conax AS
9.2.6. Microsoft Corporation
9.2.7. Oracle Corporation
9.2.8. Opentext
9.2.9. Intralinks Holdings
9.2.10. InterTrust Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wk32n
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005345/en/
