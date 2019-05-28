Decibel Launches Special Program to Support Appsee Customers

|By Business Wire
|
|May 28, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Decibel, the leader in digital experience intelligence, is offering a special program for Appsee customers to gain high-touch services for optimizing their mobile app experiences. In the wake of ServiceNow’s recent acquisition of Appsee that will leave many brands without a platform for measuring app effectiveness, Decibel will honor the remainder of Appsee customers’ contracts if they commit to moving to Decibel for 12 months. This limited time offer is available now through June 14, 2019.
On May 13, ServiceNow announced the acquisition of the in-app mobile analytics platform and R&D talent of Appsee. ServiceNow did not acquire Appsee’s customers. With the deal expected to close at the end of this quarter, and Appsee projected to sunset over the next 12 months, Appsee customers will soon be unable to use data-driven intelligence to deliver flawless app experiences unless they find an alternative solution. Furthermore, as Appsee becomes part of a larger enterprise, investment in the platform’s innovation is being called into question.
Decibel for Apps, an extension of its Digital Experience Intelligence platform, enables brands to measure, benchmark and improve the mobile app customer experience. Decibel for Apps allows brands to identify problem areas for their app customers and alert user experience designers and developers in real time with the necessary intelligence to improve the experience. This capability is critical for brands as users spend 90 percent of their time in apps and expect a flawless experience every time.
“As consumers move through mobile apps at a mile a minute, brands can’t leave their experiences to chance,” said Ben Harris, CEO and co-founder, Decibel. “Brands must deliver a consistent, positive experience on mobile apps or else consumers will do business elsewhere with the touch of a button. Decibel is proud to offer Appsee customers, who will soon have a gap in service that they can’t afford, with best-in-class technology to optimize experiences on apps.”
Decibel’s Digital Experience Intelligence platform enables businesses to keep a pulse on customer experiences across all digital properties, not just apps – a critical capability as brands require a comprehensive view of the customer journey. The platform is powered by the Digital Experience Score (DXS), the first-ever metric for brands to quantitatively measure customer experience across their websites and apps. Decibel’s discovery and diagnostic features uncover the “why” behind customer behavior, empowering brands to empathize and better communicate with customers. Decibel has seen an impressive 91 percent customer retention rate year-over-year.
For more information and to take advantage of this offer, please visit here.
About Decibel
Decibel provides real-time intelligence that enables businesses to measure and improve online customer experiences – at scale.
Pioneering the world's first technology designed specifically to quantify experiences, Decibel's Digital Experience Intelligence platform captures unique experience data, enriched by machine learning, to reveal digital body language, understand user state of mind and pinpoint problem areas on your website, web applications and native apps.
Our go-to, universal metric for measuring experiences online, the Digital Experience Score (DXS®) automatically rates the quality of experiences and can be segmented across your entire digital offering and audience for immediate insight into where the biggest wins lie. This intelligence powers best-in-class forensic tools that allow digital teams to investigate exactly how and where to optimize for better experiences. Built on a flexible, fast, open API, Decibel makes it easy to integrate and export smart experience data to enrich your entire stack or model in-house.
The world's largest companies including Lego, General Motors, British Airways and AllState Insurance use Decibel to discover opportunities to transform digital experience, drive brand loyalty and grow their businesses. Find out more at www.decibelinsight.com.
