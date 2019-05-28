John Bonapace Joins Secure-24 Executive Leadership Team as Chief Marketing Officer

|By Business Wire
|
May 28, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Secure-24, an NTT Communications Company, and a leading global provider of comprehensive managed cloud services, IT operations, and applications hosting, today announced that John Bonapace, a marketing leader with a track record of strengthening brands and accelerating revenue growth, will be joining the company’s executive team in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Bonapace will be responsible for establishing strategic partnerships, driving new business development opportunities and executing the company’s go-to-market strategy.
John Bonapace, Secure-24, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Bonapace is an accomplished business leader who brings more than 25 years of executive experience leading high-performance global sales, business development and marketing teams. Most recently he coached CEO and executive directors on strategic business development and marketing. In the role of Secure-24 CMO Bonapace will report to Jeff Esposito, Chief Revenue Officer.
“John has a unique blend of marketing and business development experience that will be a valuable addition to the organization, and we are excited to welcome him to the team,” says Jeff Esposito, Chief Revenue Officer, Secure-24. “His appointment underscores our commitment to expanding the depth of our partnerships, refining our go-to-market strategy, and driving continued business growth."
Bonapace has worked in technology with enterprises and partners in the Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Finance and Insurance industries. Prior to joining Secure-24, he was a Business Unit Leader for the Oracle business practice at Meta7, a division of Forsythe Technology, where he drove marketing, business development and sales. He also served as an Area Vice President at Oracle responsible for hardware sales, and as a Global Client Executive and Director of Field Marketing at Sun Microsystems, where he spent the majority of his career.
“I have always admired Secure 24's company culture and its highly motivated and loyal employees. Great employees translate into highly satisfied clients. I’m excited to join the leadership team to help drive industry-leading managed IT services that optimize our clients’ technology portfolios. The opportunity to work with great people and grow the company is special, and that is why I joined Secure 24,” said John Bonapace.
Bonapace is active in the Detroit community, contributing his time to non-profit charities. From 2009 to 2018, he served on the board at the Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT), and he currently leads fundraisers and provides coaching and mentoring at MCWT.
About Secure-24
Secure-24, an NTT Communications Company, has 18 years of experience delivering mission critical application hosting, comprehensive managed IT, and cloud services to enterprises worldwide. Secure-24’s focus on superior service, support, governance and compliance has driven industry-leading client satisfaction rates. The company is an SAP certified Hosting, HANA, and Cloud Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner and an Oracle Gold Partner managing Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Hyperion applications across all industries for businesses of every size. Secure-24 has been named one of Computerworld’s 100 Best Places to Work in IT for six consecutive years. Visit www.secure-24.com to learn more about Secure-24 products and services.
About NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping
enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with
managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our
worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1
public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and
more than 400,000m2 of the world’s most advanced data center
facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation
and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your
business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed.
Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT COCOMO and Dimension Data, we
are NTT Group.
www.ntt.com | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]
Secure-24 and the Secure-24 logo are trademarks of Secure-24, Inc. Copyright 2019, Secure-24. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
