The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Announces WorkforceReady to Help Prepare Underrepresented Job Seekers for Today’s Careers

|May 28, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed by learning and human capital management software provider Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), has announced a new partnership with the Bixel Exchange Center for Innovation & Technology. The Center, a division of the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce non-profit organization, is dedicated to connecting underserved talent to opportunity through entrepreneurship and workforce development. Working with the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation, Bixel Exchange will pilot WorkforceReady, a free online learning program designed to help job seekers build the foundational skills required to be successful in today’s work environment.
According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report, “human” skills like collaboration, initiative and critical thinking are becoming increasingly important in the modern workforce. But many of today’s job seekers aren’t receiving training for the non-technical skills that are necessary to both find and keep a job. Skills including job interview preparation, networking, communication, collaboration and critical thinking are particularly lacking in workers who have been disconnected from the workforce or who are entering the job market for the first time.
WorkforceReady will help bridge the learning gap of the new workforce. This program will offer short, online courses for students to develop these essential non-technical skills. The program leverages Cornerstone’s 20 years of expertise in learning technology and people development and will help participants across industries become job-ready.
In collaboration with Bixel Exchange, WorkforceReady will launch a pilot program this summer with students participating in Bixel Exchange’s L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline program. The L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline, a partnership with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, connects low-income, diverse students to careers in the technology and creative economy sectors. WorkforceReady will provide free, online courses designed to ensure these students are prepared for opportunities with Bixel Exchange’s participating companies. Last year, more than 4,500 students engaged with tech companies through work-based learning facilitated by Bixel Exchange.
This partnership with the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation will ensure the students entering the program will have the requisite skills to transition and contribute to their new workplace. The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation plans to add more organizations to the pilot program in the coming months.
The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation offers several programs similar to WorkforceReady, including DisasterReady and NonprofitReady, that enable organizations to provide training and learning opportunities to their employees and the communities they serve. To date, the Cornerstone Foundation has served more than 300,000 nonprofit professionals, and that number increases every day.
“One of the most successful ways to place someone in a job and increase job retention is through the full spectrum of professional training,” says Julie Brandt, executive director, the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation. “We’re excited about the opportunity for WorkforceReady to make this training accessible to a wider audience.”
“Talent is equally distributed. Opportunity is not. Our mission is to connect talent to opportunity,” said Sean Arian, president and co-founder of Bixel Exchange. “WorkforceReady will allow us to better prepare students for the dynamic job market, and ultimately create more career pathways for students in the LA area.”
- To learn more about the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation, visit www.cornerstoneondemand.org.
- To learn more about Bixel Exchange, visit www.bixelexchange.com, and to learn more about the L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline, visit www.latechtalentpipeline.com.
About Bixel Exchange
Talent is equally distributed. Opportunity is not. The Bixel Exchange Center for Innovation & Technology connects underserved talent to opportunity to ensure a thriving and inclusive Los Angeles tech ecosystem. A division of the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce, the Center creates tech career pathways for diverse youth and empowers diverse entrepreneurs through its core programs, the L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline and Startup Launch Incubator. The L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline Program facilitates opportunities for youth at our local community colleges, high schools and community organizations to enter career pathways in IT Support, Software Development, Design, Digital Marketing and other high-demand high-growth tech and creative economy career pathways. The L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline Program is a partnership with Mayor Eric Garcetti, the City of LA's and LA County workforce system, 60+ tech companies, 19 community colleges, 30 high schools, and over 25 opportunity youth-serving organizations. Historically, the L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline has served over 15,000 youth and young adults through program efforts, placing 250 youth in paid tech internships with a 40% part-time to full-time job conversion rate. Since its inception, the program has worked with many flagship Los Angeles tech companies, such as Snap Inc., Boingo Wireless, Headspace, Riot Games, Tastemade, and Hulu. www.bixelexchange.com
About the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation
The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation transforms the way people help people. By providing Cornerstone OnDemand’s talent management technology and capacity-building programs to the nonprofit sector, the Foundation helps organizations around the world better develop, engage and empower their employees and the people they serve. The Foundation focuses its efforts in the areas of education, workforce development and disaster relief. Since its founding, the Foundation has forged strategic partnerships with many leading nonprofits, such as Americares, Save the Children, Teach for America, Team Rubicon, and YearUp. www.cornerstoneondemand.org
