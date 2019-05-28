Global Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes Markets, 2018 & Forecasts 2019-2030 Featuring 457 Company Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "The Global Market for Graphene, 2D Materials and Carbon Nanotubes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future markets for graphene, non-graphene 2D materials and carbon nanotubes (multi-walled carbon nanotubes, single-walled carbon nanotubes, few-walled carbon nanotubes, double-walled carbon nanotubes, etc.)
Graphene
There are now over 250 companies either producing graphene or developing applications, with scores of multi-nationals conducting R&D on these materials. Several start-ups developing graphene applications have recently received multi-million-dollar funding and graphite producers are announcing plans to start multi-ton production.
The current global production capability for graphene is inflated by the production of graphene slurries and powders, mainly in the Taiwan and China markets. The market is in an oversupply situation, but a lot of what is available is thin graphite, especially in these markets. According to research by the Centre for Advanced 2D Materials (CA2DM) at the National University of Singapore (NUS), many graphene producers supply thin graphite powder with 2-10% of graphene content.
Most major graphene producers are currently focused on smaller scale production of high-quality graphene for high-value applications. The past 18 months have seen a marked increase in graphene collaborations, agreements, investments, and product launches. Products are now coming to market across multiple sectors and regional markets. New products and developments incorporating graphene include body temperature regulating fabrics, jackets, coolants, sensors, automotive composites, wheelchairs, supercapacitors for public transport, cigarette filters, membrane technology, wearable technology for athletes and OLEDs.
Investment companies have invested multimillion dollars in small-scale producers and product developers in seat warming technology, solar panels, and batteries. This shows no sign of abating with electronics giant Huawei launching the Mate 20 X phone smartphone incorporating a graphene cooling film (graphene was supplied by The Sixth Element Materials). Automotive company Ford has also announced that it will become the first automaker to use graphene parts in its vehicles, starting with the Mustang and F-150, in collaboration with Eagle Industries and XG Sciences.
The high-value applications of graphene such as high-frequency transistors and touch screens are still some way off from full commercial realization, due to high production costs and the finite scalability of synthesis methods. Most volume based graphene producers target the conductive additives market for their materials, for application in batteries, composites, conductive inks, and paints/coatings. In high-end markets, the value of graphene is evident and makes penetration more likely (comparable to quantum dots in displays). However, in large volume markets, they face significant challenges from incumbent materials.
Multi-walled carbon nanotubes
The global market of carbon nanotubes is generally segmented by multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT), single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT), and others (DWCNT, FWCNT). Currently, MWCNT comprises the biggest share in terms of sales volumes and production capacities. Demand for MWCNT is mainly from composites, energy storage, and electronics industries. As electroconductive additives, MWCNT is mainly used for anti-static plastics in the automotive industry, electronics packaging, and lithium-ion batteries. There are several large companies with MWCNT production capacities of hundreds of tons per year. Prices of MWCNT have reduced significantly in recent years.
Single-walled carbon nanotubes
The most remarkable properties of nanotubes are found in SWCNTs, including:
- Incredible strength (they are 100 times stronger than steel at one-sixth the weight)
- Electrical conductivity as high as copper, but five times lighter
- Thermal conductivity as high as diamond (up to 1000oC)
- Huge surface area
- Highest length-to-diameter ratio
- Flexibility
- Thermal stability
- Lightweight
- Chemical inertness (GNTs are compatible with almost all materials)
SWCNTs are vastly superior to MWCNTs in terms of their specific properties. However, they have not been used in industry until the last few years due to the lack of efficient mass production technology and high cost. However, recent mass production technology is making SWCNTs more affordable for use in a range of industries.
Report contents include:
- Current market for graphene, non-graphene 2D materials, and carbon nanotubes
- Competitive landscape in terms of key market players and substituting additives/materials
- Market segmentation by type of graphene and carbon nanotubes
- Market trends
- Global graphene market in 2018 (tons, USD, CAGR 2019-2030). Graphene growth forecast 2019-2030 (tonnes, USD, CAGR
- 2019-2030)
- Global carbon nanotubes market in 2018 (tons, USD, CAGR 2019-2030). Carbon nanotubes growth forecast 2019-2030 (tonnes, USD, CAGR
- 2019-2030)
- Market prospects and demand for non-graphene 2D materials, forecast to 2030
- Production capacities for graphene and carbon nanotubes
- Graphene and carbon nanotubes products prices per kg (in USD)
- Company profiles (production capacities, products, general description, target markets, contact details)
- Competitive landscape of graphene and carbon nanotubes against other carbon-based additives
- Graphene, non-graphene 2D materials and carbon nanotubes current and potential applications
- Graphene, non-graphene 2D materials and carbon nanotubes applications by industry and products
- Volume of Graphene, non-graphene 2D materials, and carbon nanotubes consumption, by market, current and potential
- Pricing analysis
- Regional analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Carbon Nanotubes
2.2 2D Materials
2.3 Graphene
3 Carbon Nanotubes
3.1 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT)
3.2 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)
3.3 Double-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (DWNTs)
3.4 Few-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (FWNTs)
3.5 Carbon Nanohorns
3.6 Carbon Onions
3.7 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs)
3.8 Carbon Quantum Dots (CQds)
3.9 Graphene
3.10 Other 2-D Materials
4 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Carbon Nanotubes
4.1 Comparative properties
4.2 Cost and production
4.3 Carbon nanotube-graphene hybrids
5 Competitive Landscape For Carbon-Based Additives
5.1 Carbon fibers
5.2 Carbon black
6 Carbon Nanotubes Patents
7 Graphene Patents
8 Carbon Nanotubes Roadmap
8.1 MWCNTs
8.2 SWCNTs
9 Graphene Technology Roadmap
10 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure
11 Graphene Market Structure
12 Carbon Nanotubes Production Analysis
12.1 Production volumes in metric tons, 2010-2030
12.2 Carbon nanotube producer production capacities
12.3 Regional demand for carbon nanotubes
12.4 Price of carbon nanotubes: MWCNTs, SWCNTs and FWNTs
13 Graphene Production Analysis
13.1 Graphene production volumes 2010-2030
13.2 Graphene pricing
13.3 Graphene producers and production capacities
14 End User Markets
14.1 3D Printing
14.2 Adhesives
14.3 Aerospace And Aviation
14.4 Automotive
14.5 Coatings
14.6 Composites
14.7 Electronics
14.8 Energy Storage And Conversion
14.9 LED Lighting And UVC
14.10 Filtration And Separation
14.11 Life Sciences And Biomedical
14.12 Lubricants
14.13 Oil And Gas
14.14 Rubber And Tires
14.15 Sensors
14.16 Smart Textiles And Apparel
15 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Producers And Product Developers (200 Company Profiles)
16 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Producers (7 Company Profiles)
17 Graphene Producers And Product Developers (250 Company Profiles)
18 References
Companies Mentioned
- Anion
- BeBop
- BGT Materials
- C2Sense
- CNT
- Covestro
- Directa Plus
- Galapad
- GFET
- Graphene Frontiers
- GraphWear
- H600
- HeatCoat
- LG Innotek
- Mimo
- Moxi
- Nanowire
- Skeleton Technologies
- Softceptor
- Stretchable
- Suntech/TCNT
- TempTraQ
- Zapgo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bs92j8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005429/en/
