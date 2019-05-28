Copyright Clearance Center and ScholarOne Optimize Integrated Solution for Managing Article Processing Charges

|By Business Wire
Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, and the Web of Science Group’s ScholarOne, which provides comprehensive workflow management systems for scholarly journals, books, and conferences, announce enhancements to the ScholarOne-RightsLink® Author integration.
The integration enables publishers to use the rich author, journal and manuscript metadata in ScholarOne to power the automated, data-driven RightsLink Author workflow for managing the collection and reporting of Article Processing Charges (APCs). With this update, ScholarOne users can now license CCC’s RightsLink Author Agreement Manager module to manage “read and publish” and other transformative publishing agreements.
ScholarOne passes manuscript metadata to RightsLink Author at various stages in the production lifecycle to inform pricing and discounts and automatically prompt authors to pay the appropriate APCs. ScholarOne displays payment links and transaction status to authors throughout the ScholarOne workflow. ScholarOne publishers can leverage the integration with RightsLink Author to support hybrid and Gold Open Access journals, reflect agreements with single institutions or consortia, and implement existing and emerging agreements, whether partnership, read and publish, or transformative agreements.
RightsLink Author offers publishers of all sizes immediate access to the sophisticated software infrastructure and staff expertise needed to seamlessly automate the processing, invoicing, reporting, collection and management of publication charges. It delivers a shared platform with common workflows for authors and institutions across all RightsLink Author client publishers, giving authors an easy and familiar experience when processing APCs, regardless of publisher.
“Web of Science Group and CCC have enjoyed a very successful partnership for many years,” said Josh Dahl, Director of Product for ScholarOne, Web of Science Group. “We’ve worked closely together to identify areas to optimize our integration for publishers. Our joint customers can take full advantage of all the features of ScholarOne and RightsLink Author with the latest tools for managing offsetting and read and publish agreements between publishers and their customers, including institutions and funders.”
“New Open Access business models in publishing have created complexities for everyone,” said Gretchen Gasser-Ellis, Vice President and Managing Director, Publishing Solutions, CCC. “The ScholarOne-RightsLink Author integration is a terrific example of how industry leaders are collaborating to enable the evolving Open Access infrastructure.”
RightsLink Author supports publishers and their customers with a world-class, trusted solution that offers:
- Author-centric workflow that leverages standard author, institution, and manuscript metadata.
- Automated billing payable in seven currencies by credit card, wire, check, or money order, followed by auto-dunning.
- Seamless integration with customers’ current technology ecosystems, including manuscript management, production, finance, and membership systems.
- Dynamic pricing and discount rules at the publisher, journal, and article-type level.
- Detailed reporting for all parties in real time from a central source.
- Global, award-winning customer service available by email, phone, and live chat.
- Continuous updates and platform enhancements.
CCC is an active partner in the information industry’s transition from subscription content to hybrid and pure Open Access content. For years, CCC has brought together key Open Access stakeholders from the author, publisher, institution, funding and vendor communities through roundtables, panel events, webinars, podcasts, and published pieces. CCC is a member of OASPA (Open Access Scholarly Publishers Association), ALPSP (Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers) and SSP (Society of Scholarly Publishing).
ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER
Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiaries RightsDirect and Ixxus, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information are integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass., with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.
About the Web of Science Group
The Web of Science Group organizes the world’s research information to enable academia, corporations, publishers and governments accelerate the pace of research. It is powered by the Web of Science – the world’s largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. Its many well-known brands also include Converis, EndNote, Kopernio, Publons, ScholarOne and the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI). The ‘university’ of the Web of Science Group, ISI maintains the knowledge corpus upon which the index and related information and analytical content and services are built; it disseminates that knowledge externally through events, conferences and publications and it carries out research to sustain, extend and improve the knowledge base. The Web of Science Group is a Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS) company. www.webofsciencegroup.com
