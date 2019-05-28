Mindy Kaling to Publish New Essay Collection with Amazon, Available Free for Prime Members

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 28, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, announced today Mindy Kaling’s forthcoming essay collection, coming in summer 2020. Kaling’s essays will be available for free to Prime and Kindle Unlimited customers. Readers and listeners can download the collection as a Kindle eBook or as an Audible audiobook, which Kaling will narrate herself. Kaling is represented by Richard Abate, 3 Arts Entertainment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005049/en/
Next summer, Mindy Kaling shares her charming and intimate reflections on life changes—big and small—from the past few years in a forthcoming essay collection from Amazon Original Stories, available free for Prime members. (Photo: Business Wire)
The beloved best-selling author, actor, and producer will share laugh-out-loud, heartwarming, and highly-relatable dispatches from the latest chapter of her life, like the ups and downs of being her own husband, friendship in the time of babies, watching The Handmaid’s Tale while pregnant, and hanging with fabulous and inspiring women like Reese, Sandy, and Oprah (OK, maybe that last one’s not as relatable). In her two best-selling memoirs, Why Not Me? and Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, readers fell in love with Mindy’s awkward coming-of-age stories and rooted for her bold dreams. Now, Kaling shares her charming and intimate reflections on life changes—big and small—from the past few years.
“It’s so exciting for me to share the secrets of how I balance being a professional writer, actor, and single mom in a new collection of essays,” says Mindy Kaling. “I mean, it would be so exciting to share those secrets. I don’t have them. Like, not even close. This morning I bribed my baby with a remote control to get my car keys back. But I do have funny stories about my life and I can’t wait for you to read them.”
This summer, Kaling will star in the Amazon Studios film Late Night in theaters nationwide on June 7 alongside Emma Thompson, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Denis O’Hare, Paul Walter Hauser, John Lithgow, and Amy Ryan. Kaling also co-wrote and produced the film, which was acquired by Amazon Studios at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
“Working with Mindy Kaling is an absolute dream project for Amazon Publishing, where every day our guiding light is to strive for the best not only for our readers, but for our authors as well,” says Mikyla Bruder, Publisher of Amazon Publishing. “Whether she’s delighting fans on-screen or on-the-page—as The Office’s Kelly Kapoor, The Mindy Project’s Mindy Lahiri, Molly Patel in the upcoming film Late Night, or as a New York Times bestselling memoirist—Mindy is guaranteed to entertain. We’re privileged to be a part of bringing Mindy’s deeply personal essay collection to life, and can’t wait for readers to laugh, cry, and fall in love with her all over again.”
“Amazon Original Stories is focused on offering our readers and listeners binge-worthy narratives, and Mindy Kaling is the perfect author for this,” says Julia Sommerfeld, Editorial Director of Amazon Original Stories. “Mindy is a truly innovative storyteller and her hilarious and heartfelt essays are unputdownable. We’re certain that once you read one, you’ll have to finish the whole collection!”
“I’m excited to be doing this collection with AOS,” says Richard Abate, 3 Arts Entertainment. “It is an exciting format for writers who want to reach the widest audience possible and still deliver their work in a bingeable format.”
Launched in 2017, Amazon Original Stories brings unforgettable short fiction and nonfiction to Kindle. This September, Amazon Original Stories will launch Forward, a six-part science-fiction short story collection featuring stories from Blake Crouch, N. K. Jemisin, Veronica Roth, Amor Towles, Paul Tremblay, and Andy Weir. Past collections include the Amazon Original Stories and Amazon Studios joint acquisition The Fairer Sex by Michelle Miller, Warmer by Lauren Groff, Jane Smiley, Jess Walter, and more, and Dark Corners, which features Lisa Unger’s Edgar Award-nominated short The Sleep Tight Motel. Each story is available free to Prime members, as well as Kindle Unlimited subscribers, and is available for download for non-subscribers beginning at $1.99.
About Amazon Publishing
Amazon Publishing is a leading trade publisher of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books with a mission to empower outstanding storytellers and connect them with readers worldwide. The Amazon Publishing teams based in Seattle, New York, Grand Haven, Luxembourg, London, Madrid, Milan, and Munich publish emerging, bestselling and critically-acclaimed authors in digital, print, and audio formats. For more information, visit apub.com.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005049/en/
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 28, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 28, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 28, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 28, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 28, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 27, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 27, 2019 09:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 27, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
May. 27, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
May. 27, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 27, 2019 04:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Serverless Computing or Functions as a Service (FaaS) is gaining momentum. Amazon is fueling the innovation by expanding Lambda to edge devices and content distribution network. IBM, Microsoft, and Google have their own FaaS offerings in the public cloud. There are over half-a-dozen open source serverless projects that are getting the attention of developers.
May. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT