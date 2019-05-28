Ruckus Networks Adds Four New Specializations to World Class Partner Program

|By Business Wire
|
May 28, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Ruckus Networks (now part of CommScope via acquisition) announced today that it has added four new specializations to its Ruckus Ready Partner Program including Support, Managed Service Provider (MSP), Federal and CBRS. Added to better serve its channel, the new specializations give partners extensive benefits and incentives, training, and engagement support, opening up new sales opportunities and access to larger and more profitable customer opportunities.
Ruckus' 100-percent channel focus, leading technology, and award-winning Ruckus Ready Partner Program set the foundation for successful customer relationships. The additional specializations empower Ruckus’ partners with opportunities to build stronger, more strategic relationships with end customers and enhance credibility through technical support training and certifications, allowing them to grow their businesses in new markets.
"Ruckus Partner Specialization programs will enable us to uncover new highly profitable customer opportunities for MSP and Support services," said Jon Novakowski, CVO, Vector Tech Group. "These Specialization Programs are further testament that Ruckus invests in its channel and provides unique programs—with targeted training and incentives—to benefit its channel base. We look forward to extending our partnership with Ruckus in the years to come."
The new specializations include:
- Support identifies leading regional partners that define, sell and deliver support services to end customers for their Ruckus network switching and wireless solutions. Qualified and certified Support partners receive deep discounts and performance-based rebate incentives, enabling partners to invest in capability and infrastructure to achieve excellent customer experience, leading to high profitability and customer satisfaction.
- MSP recognizes partners with expertise in delivering and managing services based on Ruckus solutions, as well as Outcome-as-a-Service to the customers. The program provides partners with additional product discounts to solve customer technology needs and financial solutions to provide subscription-based Network-as-a-Service solutions. This removes hurdles on capital expenditure in the sales engagement. Since managed services require a wide variety of capabilities, the MSP specialization provides partners with a collaboration platform for critical sales opportunities.
- Federal recognizes partners with expertise in selling, deploying and supporting Ruckus into the U.S. Federal Government. Additionally, Ruckus SKUs that are compliant with the Federal Trade Agreement Acts (TAA) are available to partners via an authorized Ruckus distributor.
- CBRS develops and recognizes partners with expertise in selling, deploying and supporting Ruckus CBRS LTE solutions. These partners can deliver Private LTE solutions for enterprises in markets such as education, large public venue, retail, hospitality, industrial, federal, health care and others to enable the highest quality wireless connections for mission-critical applications. This specialization is available to partners in the U.S.
The MSP, Federal and CBRS specializations can all be added onto an existing level of the Ruckus Ready Partner Program, either Elite or Select. The support specialization is available to Elite and Distribution partners as well as MSP Specialists.
“We are committed to our channel partners and are always looking for new ways to provide a world-class partner experience for our solution providers,” said Raelyn Kritzer, vice president of global partner programs, Ruckus Networks. “The additional capabilities available through these four new specializations give our partners yet another valuable way to expand their skillsets, be recognized for their competency and rewarded for their investment in our solutions, ensuring a mutually profitable relationship.”
