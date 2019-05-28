CyrusOne Helps Launch ODATA’s First Data Center in Colombia

|By Business Wire
May 28, 2019
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it has helped ODATA construct and launch the company’s first data center in Bogotá, Colombia. ODATA’s new data center, DC BG01, is the second ODATA data center, the first outside Brazil after DC SP01 in São Paulo, which has been operational since May 2017. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on May 30th at the facility and will be attended by company leaders from CyrusOne, ODATA, and Patria Investments.
The BG01 Data Center is a 7.8MW facility, the largest carrier neutral data center in Bogotá, Colombia. It is a high density, certified Tier III Design data center, with 6,400 m² total area. Customers moved on-site in April 2019. With CyrusOne global expertise in data center construction and operation, the new facility was fully constructed in just 6 months and deploys industry-leading standards for physical security.
In October 2018, CyrusOne invested $12 million in exchange for a 10% equity interest in ODATA. In connection with the investment, CyrusOne and ODATA entered a commercial agreement covering leasing activity with CyrusOne customers in the ODATA portfolio. In addition, Kevin Timmons, CyrusOne’s chief technology officer, joined the ODATA board of directors.
“DC BG01 was built in record time through a powerful combination of ODATA´s local expertise with CyrusOne’s global supply chain that enables customers in Colombia the same level of services we offer to our customers globally, “ said Timmons. “We are excited about ODATA´s expansion in Colombia and look forward to working alongside our global and local customers at the new flagship data center.”
“ODATA has grown rapidly in Brazil with the construction of their second data center in São Paulo, and now for the first time in Colombia. Combining tour local expertise with CyrusOne’s global platform enables our customers to have world-class data center capacity in the region,” said Ricardo Alario, chief executive officer of ODATA. “With the ongoing development of the largest data center campus in Brazil, and now with a strong presence in Colombia, ODATA is well positioned to be a truly dominant player on the continent.”
CyrusOne operates more than 45 data center facilities across the United States, Europe and Asia to provide customers with the flexibility and scale to match their specific IT growth needs. CyrusOne facilities are engineered with the most power redundancy to add scalability.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 210 Fortune 1000 companies.
With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its more than 45 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.
About ODATA
ODATA is a Brazilian headquartered company specialized in providing colocation services to wholesale customers, such as hyperscale cloud providers, financial services and telecommunications companies, and also to enterprises across multiple industries. The company is focused in building and operating data centers in a pure-colocation and carrier-neutral model throughout Brazil and Latin America. ODATA provides flexible, reliable and secure infrastructure growth capabilities to its customers, through an experienced project and operations team.
ODATA started its operations in 2015, currently operates a high-density data center in São Paulo and is currently constructing a second data center on the São Paulo campus, that once fully built will make it one of the largest data center campuses in Central and Latin America. The new campus will amount to five modular buildings and 40MW of power once fully built making it one of the largest in Central and Latin America. The company also has one of the largest data centers in Bogotá, Colombia. Its growth plan includes investments in the region to build and operate multiple interconnected hyperscale data centers. ODATA is backed by Patria Investments, a global alternative asset management company. Additional information is available at www.odatacolocation.com [odatacolocation.com].
About Patria
Patria Investments is a global alternative asset management company that this year celebrates 30 years’ experience in Brazil. Pioneer in Private Equity industry in Brazil, has gradually expanded its portfolio with the creation of a new business in the segments of Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Credit. Currently, has 8 global offices in the key-cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York, Los Angeles, London, Dubai, Bogota, and Santiago. Patria has Blackstone - a global leader in the management of alternative investments - as a relevant partner since 2010. Additional information is available at www.patria.com[patria.com].
