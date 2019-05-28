The IoT Community - Internet of Things Community Announces ConnectedYou has Joined its Elite IoT Ecosystem as a Silver Corporate Member

|By Business Wire
|
May 28, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community, the world’s largest community of CxOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces ConnectedYou has joined the IoT Community’s ecosystem of elite IoT thought leaders as a Silver level Corporate Member. A leading independent digital marketplace of IoT connectivity, ConnectedYou offers unique and unified IoT connectivity orchestration services to enterprises globally. Together both organizations will collaborate to address the wide variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues that accompany the Devices, Connectivity, Cloud Services and Value added Services spectrum’s of IoT.
Additionally, Parag Mittal, Co-Founder and CEO, will join the IoT Community’s recently announced and formed Mobility and Connectivity in IoT Center of Excellence where he will be leading the Ecosystem pillar of excellence, Chaired by Rahul C Vijay, Head of Global Connectivity Uber. Future announcements will be made shortly surrounding this newly formed leadership initiative.
“We are thrilled to announce and welcome ConnectedYou to the IoT Community as a Silver member, and are excited to engage with Parag Mittal and his wealth of experience and expertise in the Mobility and Connectivity space. His expertise and thought leadership in the IoT Orchestration space will add tremendous value to our members and the overall IoT market,” said Nancy Shemwell, IoT Community COO and Advisory Board Member.
“One of the key motivation that drives my personal eagerness to engage with the IoT Community is passion for creating a change through industry best practices. This is especially important in the connectivity sector and the work we at ConnectedYou do will be amplified by the larger industry reach of the IoT Community. I am excited to be part of this journey and keen to work with some wonderful colleagues as we build best practices along with standardisation with key industry bodies.” said Parag Mittal, CEO & Co-Founder of ConnectedYou.
“ConnectedYou has deep insights and will be instrumental in community discussions about enabling key industry players to integrate offerings into a single platform, allowing switching and migration from one provider to another in real time on multiple and flexible business models.” said David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community.
“I am excited to welcome Parag Mittal to the IoT Community MCIoTCoE and look forward to announcing additional members of the IoT Community Center of Excellence program”, said Rahul Vijay, Head of Head of Global Connectivity at Uber, IoT Community BoA member, and MCIoTCoE Chair. “Parag brings deep domain expertise and is a trusted and highly respected advocate in the space. Parag has a proven track record in launching global businesses and business turn arounds. His deep expertise and recognition as a leader in digital transformation will be of tremendous value to our industry efforts.
Bill Mortimer, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Spirent and IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman said, “We welcome ConnectedYou to our community; we look forward to their unique experience and perspectives as we work to address the challenges associated with the installation of these complex solutions.”
IoT Slam Live 2019 Registration Details
In-Person Event - Spaces Nearly Fully Allocated:
To register for access to the IoT Slam Live event in RTP North Carolina, IoT Practitioners should visit: https://iotslam.com/register (Free Registration now Fully Allocated).
Virtual Broadcast: To register for the live and real time global broadcast, visit: https://ibm.com/account/reg/us-en/signup?formid=urx-37423
Collaboration Opportunities
IoT solution providers seeking accession to the IoT Community™ should email [email protected]
About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)
The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 23,500+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net. Follow @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity.
About CY
ConnectedYou is an independent IoT Service company offering a unique and unified IoT service to enterprises globally through a single access platform integrated with multiple technology and service providers. ConnectedYou’s service is based on 4 pillar approach encompassing Devices, Connectivity, Cloud Services and Value added Services. ConnectedYou enables an ecosystem that allows enterprises to freely choose services and offers from suppliers, enabling the ability to remotely switch suppliers within the ConnectedYou ecosystem. ConnectedYou provides enterprises with a future proof orchestration for all their IoT needs keeping future innovation and improvements in mind.
