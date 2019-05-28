Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Solution to Help Manage Data for the State of Iowa

|By Business Wire
May 28, 2019
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the state of Iowa has launched the Socrata® Connected Government Cloud (SCGC) solution. The state will use this advanced internal data sharing approach to measure performance, shape policy, and engage the public.
With SCGC, state policymakers can leverage data to find innovative solutions to complex social and political issues, including crime rates, road safety, and public health.
Iowa has a history of embracing technologies to improve governance and drive more use from its data. It implemented its first open data portal in 2011, which was upgraded to the Socrata Open Data Portal in 2014 to make it easy for their residents to find, access, and use the state's data. Further strides were made in early 2015 when Iowa implemented the Socrata Open Checkbook™, which provides Iowa residents access to more than 10.5 million financial transactions.
Iowa’s efforts were driven by requirements of the state’s Accountable Government and Taxpayer Transparency Acts, which set expectations for planning, performance reporting, and making spending and results data more accessible to the public. By implementing SCGC, Iowa will be able to meet those expectations in a much more meaningful and efficient way, as well as facilitate internal data sharing that can enhance the value, effectiveness, and efficiency of programs delivered to Iowans.
The state joins organizations such as the San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission, state of Texas, and state of Maryland by using SCGC to eliminate data silos to achieve government missions, serve the public more effectively, and provide opportunities for greater operational efficiencies. Iowa’s roughly 50 agencies will use SCGC to measure program performance and track outcomes.
“We’ve been a Socrata customer for a few years, and by moving from the open data portal to the Socrata Connected Government Cloud, we can support the work of state employees,” said Scott Vander Hart, state data administrator. “This technology will allow us to continue sharing public data such as the Iowa Insurance Division’s information on insurance producers licensed in Iowa. It will also give us better tools for showing how state agencies are fulfilling their missions, such as the Department of Corrections’ efforts to reduce recidivism.”
Socrata Connected Government Cloud is an integrated solution fueled by Tyler’s data-as-a-service platform. It brings built-in analytics to support governments’ most important programs, including performance management and open data. SCGC will serve as a secure and centralized data repository for Iowa’s state government employees. The scalable cloud-based, data sharing platform, which was built specifically for governments, streamlines data governance and self-service access and discovery across organizations.
“Iowa is a leader in government budgeting, performance, and public engagement,” said Franklin Williams, president of the Data & Insights Division of Tyler Technologies. “By leveraging the Socrata Connected Government Cloud to create a single source of truth, Iowa’s decisionmakers can turn data into insights and build on their efforts to make the state more nimble, responsive, and strategic.”
About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
