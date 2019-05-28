CRN Recognizes Low-Code Market Leader OutSystems as Top Mobile Application Development Platform

|By Business Wire
|
|May 28, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code platform for rapid application development, announced that the company was named to the CRN Mobility 100 and recognized as one of the “15 Coolest Mobile App Development Platforms” of 2019. In addition, OutSystems senior director of channel marketing, Shiri Friedman, was named to “The Most Powerful Women Of The Channel 2019.” These recognitions are a result of increasing customer adoption of the OutSystems platform and massive growth of the channel program.
The CRN report highlights vendors that offer innovative platforms for developing business mobile apps. OutSystems tackles one of the biggest problems facing IT, which is the lack of speed and flexibility in traditional software development. With the platform’s visual interface, software developers can build applications with business users, enabling the business to play a larger role in development and freeing up IT resources for innovation.
Companies such as Toyota, Logitech, Deloitte, Ricoh, Schneider Electric, and GM Financial use the OutSystems low-code platform to rapidly develop custom applications that digitalize and differentiate their business. A few examples of OutSystems customers successfully using low-code technology to create innovative mobile apps include:
- The City of Oakland modernized its digital services and increased digital inclusion for residents by creating eight apps in just 12 months, saving the city an estimated $1 million.
- Albert Heijn, part of international food retail group Ahold Delhaize, overhauled its business processes and created an intuitive user experience rolling out the award-winning Wink app, which is now used in over 1,000 stores by more than 60,000 users.
- Vopak, one of the world’s largest tank terminal operators for the oil and gas industry, built large mission-critical applications to support its core processes, enabling the company to mobilize its workforce and acquire real-time insights in logistics, increasing employee efficiency by 50 percent.
CRN's Women of the Channel list spotlights the female executives whose insight and influence help drive channel success. Friedman leads the global partner marketing program for OutSystems, attracting new partners to the program by representing the OutSystems Partner ecosystem and its benefits. In January, the company was named Software Innovator of the Year at Dutch IT Channel’s annual awards gala.
During the past year, the OutSystems channel program has continued to expand. The number of partners in the program has increased to almost 300. Along with partners like Deloitte, KPMG, and Persistent Systems, OutSystems brings industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and best practices to customers around the globe. OutSystems has existing alliances in place with Deloitte covering Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Portugal, where Deloitte has an OutSystems Center of Excellence. Through its Partner Awards 2018, OutSystems recognized Deloitte as well as other partners including Atos, KPMG, Alpha Omega Integration, C2S, Netlink, and Truewind for facilitating innovative solutions on the OutSystems low-code app development platform.
“Being recognized as a leading mobile application platform by CRN is a great proof point and speaks to our value proposition for both our partner community as well as our customers,” said Peter Dunlap, vice president of channels and alliances at OutSystems. “Our goal of providing a partner network that enables businesses to successfully navigate digital transformation is being recognized by a leading channel publication. Working with companies such as Deloitte and Persistent Systems strengthens our partner network to offer our customers the best possible experiences while innovating with our technology.”
“Our customers trust Deloitte to provide business recommendations and expertise that are going to innovate and develop companies and ultimately bring more value to the business,” said Rui Vaz, Deloitte Portugal, Partner of Consulting in Technology. “With OutSystems, we can make recommendations to our customers who are looking to update legacy systems. Projects that range from quick modernizations that meet short-term goals to full-scale core systems replacements take a fraction of the time compared to employing traditional development methods. In both instances, the customer is happy with the project scope and the end results, and that builds trust both for Deloitte and for OutSystems.”
This win follows a banner year for OutSystems, reporting record revenue in 2018 due largely to the value customers are gaining from the low-code platform. OutSystems posted a 66 percent increase in annual recurring revenue for 2018, which is its third consecutive increase of more than 50 percent, pushing annual recurring revenue over $100 million. The company was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For AD&D Pros, Q1 2019 and ranked highest in the current offering category.
About OutSystems - Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.
