Mexico $61.79 Bn Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
|
May 28, 2019 10:11 AM EDT
The "Mexico Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The retail shopping through mobile in Mexico is expected to record a CAGR of 19.5% to reach US$ 61,793.4 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2018-2025.
This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Mexico. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment across retail shopping segments in Mexico.
Market Size and Forecast
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 15+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.
- Mexico Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies
- Provides market share by key players in value terms.
Mexico Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:
- SMS/USSD
- NFC
- Code Based
- Web Based
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.
Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Mexico
- In-Store Retail
- Online Retail
- - Domestic Online Retail
- - International Online Retail
Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.
Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services.
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics in Retail Shopping: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Mexico.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Mexico.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Mexico Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness
3 Mexico Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis
4 Mexico Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel
5 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
6 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
7 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
8 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
9 Mexico Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
10 Mexico Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
Companies Mentioned
- Citibanamex
- BBVA Digital Wallet
- PayPal
- AllPago
- MeaWallet
- Clipp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1r77ut
