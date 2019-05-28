AIR PIX Pre-Orders Now Available on Indiegogo

AirSelfie announces the launch of the preorder campaign for the AIR PIX, the next generation of the original AirSelfie, engineered with more features for a revolutionary new user experience that will change selfie taking forever. AIR PIX is the brand new personal selfie photographer that can autonomously capture every moment in life just while it’s happening. It fits in your pocket and is always ready to shoot anytime, anywhere from a cool new perspective, impossible with a handheld camera.

Measuring only 4.01” x 3.34” x 0.51”, AIR PIX is smaller than an iPhone X and its ultra-light chassis weighs less than 1.83oz, about the same as a golf ball. AIR PIX features four powerful motors integrated into the chassis to guarantee extra safety for hand landings, indoor flying and protection from external damage. User could take sharp selfie photos and steady clear videos with AirSelfie best entry-level aerial camera featuring a 12 Megapixel high resolution, 70° FOV wide angle lens that also takes full HD 1080p videos at 30fps that user could share with friends and followers on social media. Smooth Air technology combines an optical flow sensor, visual positioning and an internal vertical stabilization barometer guarantees to maintain steady, smooth flight for optimal imaging conditions.

AIR PIX features 3 very simple ways to pilot it:

• with One-Touch autonomous flight, user can launch, fly and take selfies with the push of a button: by using “Capture Me” technology AIR PIX flies 3 to 5 feet away, finds the target and takes 5, 10 or 15 photos or continuous video and then returns back all by itself. Or, select the “360° Mode” and AIR PIX flies several feet away and takes multiple photos or video while rotating to capture everything around.

• The exciting new SYNControl feature allows you to pilot and take selfie photos or videos for the very first time without a connection to a smartphone using simple gestures and movements

• Finally, the highly intuitive app allows also to deftly fly AIR PIX manually through simple, familiar touches of the joystick.

The new app features an industry exclusive suite of image editing functions that include cropping, rotating, zoom, color-correction and add filters and stickers to personalize images all right in the app. User can then instantly and directly share images and photos to his own favorite social media platform.

The AIR PIX is the first aerial camera to allow real time livestreaming to YouTube channel or Facebook page (available only for iOS users at the moment).

The removable 8GB Micro SD Card will let users record hundreds of selfie photos and hours of video. And the 6+ minute flight time allows for all the time user needs to get every shot imaginable. AIR PIX could be taken around into its equally cool and stylish docking station power bank where it will be continuously charging and always ready for the next selfie and “insta-moment”.

AIR PIX on Indiegogo

To give selfie lovers an exclusive first look at AIR PIX, Air Selfie is launching an Indiegogo campaign today that will last until June, 28th. Consumers can preorder their own AIR PIX directly on the crowdfunding platform:

for the first two days , AIR PIX purchasers will enjoy a special introductory 23% off discount ;

, AIR PIX purchasers will enjoy a special introductory ; for the first two weeks consumers will benefit from the Super Early Bird Offer that provides a 20% off discount over the retail price;

consumers will benefit from the that provides a over the retail price; from the 15th day on , Early Bird Buyers will preorder AIR PIX for just $85.00 instead of $99.00 ;

, will preorder AIR PIX ; plus special deals are available for consumers who are willing to buy multiple products (two pack or four pack options).

Additionally, the power bank docking station will be available as part of the AIR PIX package for the discounted price of $19 (instead of the $40 retail price).

The devices will be delivered worldwide by the end of summer.

“We have developed the AIR PIX to be our most affordable and intuitive entry-level aerial camera and the autonomous flying technology we have developed for this new aerial camera is changing the way selfies are taken forever.” said Greg Appelhof, General Manager of AirSelfie Inc. “It complements the rest of the AirSelfie line by appealing to a younger, less tech savvy and more novice demographic than the other aerial cameras in the line. We really believe Indiegogo is the perfect place where such an innovative device could have its best launch around the world.”

For additional information and other opportunities to support the project, visit the AIR PIX Indiegogo page.

