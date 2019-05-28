PRI Meets Security Regulations and Data Retention Mandates with ExaGrid-Veeam Solution

|By Business Wire
|
|May 28, 2019 11:39 AM EDT
ExaGrid®, a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup, today announced that Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers (PRI) uses ExaGrid disk-based backup systems to significantly increase data protection with secure backups.
PRI is a leading provider of professional liability insurance for physicians and medical facilities. As the second largest medical malpractice insurer in New York State and one of the top ten in the U.S., PRI is recognized as one of the most respected names in its field.
PRI replaced its previous system with ExaGrid and Veeam after its IT staff spent too much time troubleshooting backup issues. Al Villani, PRI’s senior system administrator said, “Veritas NetBackup wasn’t set up to send us any kind of alerts if there was an issue, so we had to log in and look through it, which was a lot of manual work. Our calls to Symantec support were sent offshore right away, and by the time they got back to us, we had usually found the solution by searching online. Veritas eventually reacquired NetBackup, but the support never improved.”
ExaGrid solved backup issues PRI had struggled with, including:
- Storage capacity issues
- Backups that exceeded window, slowing company-wide systems during workday
- Time-consuming backup management
- Complicated offsite storage
The security of data storage in the insurance industry has been moving toward stricter regulation, so PRI looked for a solution that would help keep the company ahead of the curve. “The insurance claims we process contain sensitive information, such as birth dates and Social Security numbers—even the tape we used was encrypted, the cases we stored them in were locked, and Iron Mountain had to sign for them—the state regulations are pretty thorough when it comes to security. Many solutions don’t offer encryption or the ability to encrypt at rest like ExaGrid does,” said Villani.
A major issue that PRI faced was that its backups took days and slowed the entire system down, impacting workflow. “Our weekly full backup used to run from Saturday morning at 2:00 a.m. all the way into Tuesday afternoon. Every Monday, users would be calling in and asking why the system was so slow. Now, our weekly full takes just three hours! We thought something was broken the first time we used ExaGrid, so we called our support engineer who confirmed that everything ran correctly. It’s totally incredible! Working with our [ExaGrid] support engineer has been a saving grace. Managing backups had been a nightmare at times, but switching to ExaGrid has been a dream come true. We’re saving about 25-30 hours a week on managing backups. The ExaGrid system doesn’t need a lot of babysitting, and our support engineer is available whenever we need help with any issue.”
As an insurance company, PRI has a complex retention policy for its data. “We keep five weeks of daily backups, eight weeks of weekly backups, a year’s worth of monthly backups onsite, and one yearly onsite with seven yearlies offsite, as well as offsite storage for infinite fiscals and monthly backups,” said Villani. “We were skeptical at first that an ExaGrid system could handle that amount of storage, but the engineers sized everything really well and ExaGrid guaranteed the sizing would work for two years, and that if we needed to add another appliance, they would supply it. Seeing that in writing was pretty impressive!”
Read the complete PRI customer success story to learn more about the company’s experience using ExaGrid.
ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 360, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’
About ExaGrid
ExaGrid provides intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005580/en/
