Intuit Announces Acquisition of Origami Logic

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) makers of TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire Origami Logic, the makers of an advanced data integration, ingestion, and analytics platform. Based in Silicon Valley, Origami Logic developed technology to analyze and gain insights from multiple data sets.

Intuit has been accelerating its strategy to become an A.I.-driven expert platform, a vision declared by CEO Sasan Goodarzi when he stepped into the role in January 2019. This transaction will support a critical component of Intuit’s goal of streamlining data structures and architecture to best unlock opportunities to power prosperity for customers.

“As we enter our next chapter of transformation, having a strong data architecture lies at the heart of Intuit’s strategy to deliver valuable insights to our customers," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer. “This acquisition will accelerate Intuit’s ability to organize, understand, and use data to deliver personalized insights that help customers quickly achieve success and build confidence whenever they use Intuit products.”

In their quest to serve their customers with marketing insights, Origami Logic designed a broad and generic platform with a solid foundation and user-friendly tools. Origami Logic’s platform is capable of collecting data from a variety of sources and generating insights quickly and efficiently.

“Our focus today has been on applying science to the art of marketing. The challenges of taming diverse, rapidly changing and overlapping data sources are universal, and require both technology and human expertise to solve,” said Opher Kahane, Origami Logic’s chief executive officer and co-founder. “This has been our focus since our inception, and we are excited by the opportunity to apply this to the problems Intuit is solving for millions of customers.”

“We are impressed with the way the Origami team tackled their problem through the development of an elegant platform,” said Marianna Tessel, Intuit’s chief technology officer. “We are looking forward to integrating Origami Logic’s platform and expertise into our infrastructure to accelerate our journey toward delivering end-to-end experiences that delight customers.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, subject to certain customary closing conditions. The transaction has no material impact on Intuit’s guidance for full fiscal year 2019. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Our global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

