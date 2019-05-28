Global Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market 2019-2023: Increasing Number of Metro Data Centers & Need for Private Interconnections with Regulatory Compliance and Security - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
May 28, 2019 01:21 PM EDT
The "Global Data Center Interconnect Solutions Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center interconnect solutions market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.
The geographic disaggregation of data centers is a major positive factor affecting the global data center interconnect solutions market. Globally, colocation data centers and hyperscalers are strengthening their presence, owing to reasons such as a lack of space, latency issues, the distribution of heavy workloads, and enhanced disaster recovery. Data centers are being moved closer to the edge to address latency issues.
Market Overview
Unprecedented demand for digital content
The demand for content and digital media has grown significantly in the last few years, owing to the increasing popularity of video on demand (VOD) and OTT services such as Amazon prime, Netflix, and Hulu. Content and digital media and BFSI are the key sectors that drive the global data center interconnect solutions market as they require broad network coverage with reduced latency.
Need for increasing bandwidth capacity
The increasing adoption of cloud solutions by enterprises poses a serious challenge to the market under focus. Cloud solution providers compete to offer multi-cloud services via infrastructure as a service (laaS) and software as a service (SaaS) platforms, which have led vendors operating in the global data center interconnect solutions market to address the strong demand for high bandwidth capacity. If data centers use traditional chassis-based systems for data center interconnections, the physical space and power consumption would be high. As a result. the adoption of data center interconnection by enterprises can get adversely affected.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated. The presence of several companies including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nokia Corp. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the geographic disaggregation of data centers and unprecedented demand for digital content, will provide considerable growth opportunities considerable growth opportunities to data center interconnect solutions manufacturers. Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nokia Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Market segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Cloud and IT services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Content and digital media - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Software-defined interconnection
Increasing number of metro data centers
Need for private interconnections with regulatory compliance and security
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
- Ciena Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Nokia Corp.
