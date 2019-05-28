ERI’s John Shegerian Describes the State of Digital Privacy, Data Protection at 2019 Digital New York Summit

|By Business Wire
John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, was a featured panelist last week at the City and State 2019 Digital New York Summit at the National Geographic Encounter in New York City.
City & State's 2019 Digital New York gathered New York's information leaders from government and industry for a day-long, dynamic program of candid discussion and thought-provoking presentations on the innovative ideas being used to improve the delivery of services to both citizens and government agencies.
As part of a cross-disciplinary panel titled “Data Security in New York: Where We Stand,” Shegerian was joined on stage by Tariq Habib, Chief Information Security Officer for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority; Richard T. Jacobs, Assistant Special Agent In-Charge, Cyber Branch, for the FBI; and Albert Fox Cahn, Executive Director of STOP (Surveillance Technology Oversight Project), who also served as moderator for the discussion.
The experts shared the latest intel on concerns and best practices from varying perspectives about protecting privacy and managing data in the city of New York and beyond.
During the discussion, Shegerian described and shared insights on what types of private and potentially dangerous content can be easily accessed on discarded or even on “wiped” hardware. He also explained key concerns relating to the very real threat of hardware hacking.
The expert panelists also discussed next steps in terms of data security in New York and best practices in terms of what companies can do to proactively provide solutions and work together with government to keep data safe.
“It has been an honor and privilege to share our insights with the audience at this important, forward-thinking summit,” said Shegerian. “It has been rewarding to share what we know and what we’ve learned with other thought leaders from government agencies and law enforcement, discussing the urgent importance of data destruction, protecting the privacy of people and businesses. Proper destruction of private digital data has become a crucially important issue and these conversations at Digital NYC have been vital.”
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
