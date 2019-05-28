PRI cumple con las regulaciones de seguridad y las exigencias de retención de datos con la solución ExaGrid-Veeam

|By Business Wire
|
May 28, 2019 03:22 PM EDT
ExaGrid®, proveedor líder de almacenamiento de hiperconvergencia inteligente para almacenamiento de copias de seguridad, anunció hoy que Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers (PRI) usa los sistemas de copia de seguridad basados en disco de ExaGrid para reforzar ampliamente la protección de datos con copias de seguridad seguras.
PRI es proveedor líder de seguros de responsabilidad civil profesional para médicos y establecimientos de atención de la salud. Al ser la segunda aseguradora más grande en mala praxis médica del estado de Nueva York y una de las diez principales del EE. UU., PRI es considerada una de las aseguradas más respetadas del campo.
PRI reemplazó su sistema anterior con ExaGrid y Veeam al observar que el personal de TI debía dedicar demasiado tiempo a solucionar conflictos relacionados con las copias de seguridad. Al Villani, administrador de sistemas sénior de PRI, comentó: “NetBackup de Veritas no estaba configurado para enviar ningún tipo de alerta en caso de un conflicto, y nos requería ingresar en el sistema e investigar cuál era el problema. Esto representaba mucho trabajo manual. Nuestras consultas al servicio técnico de Symantec se enviaban fuera del país automáticamente y, para cuando llegaba una respuesta, por lo general ya habíamos encontrado una solución con búsquedas en Internet. Veritas luego volvió a adquirir NetBackup, pero la asistencia técnica nunca mejoró”.
ExaGrid resolvió los conflictos en copias de seguridad que intentaba solucionar PRI, entre ellos:
- Conflictos con la capacidad de almacenamiento
- Copias de seguridad que superaban el período de ejecución y provocaban que los sistemas de toda la empresa funcionaran con lentitud durante el horario de trabajo
- Gestión de copia de seguridad con gran consumo de tiempo
- Almacenamiento complicado fuera del sitio
La seguridad en el almacenamiento de datos en el sector de seguros se encuentra en una transición a regulaciones más estrictas, por ello PRI buscaba una solución que ayudar a la empresa a estar preparada. “Los reclamos de seguros que procesamos contienen información confidencial, como fechas de nacimiento y números de seguro social, incluso la cinta que usamos estaba cifrada, los contenedores donde se guardaban tenían una traba de seguridad y requerían la firma de Iron Mountain. Las regulaciones estatales son muy estrictas en el sector de seguros. Muchas soluciones no ofrecen cifrado o la capacidad para realizar el cifrado en reposo como lo hace ExaGrid”, comentó Villani.
Uno de los conflictos más importantes que enfrentaba PRI era que las copias de seguridad demoraban varios días en completarse y, como consecuencia, todo el sistema funcionaba con lentitud y afectaba el flujo de trabajo. “Nuestra copia de seguridad semanal completa funcionaba desde el sábado a las 2:00 a. m. hasta el martes por la tarde. Todos los lunes, los usuarios llamaban para preguntar por qué el sistema funcionaba tan lento. Ahora, la copia semanal lleva solo tres horas. La primera vez que usamos ExaGrid pensamos que algo andaba mal y llamamos al ingeniero de asistencia técnica que nos confirmó que el funcionamiento era correcto. Era increíble. Trabajar con nuestro ingeniero en asistencia técnica [de ExaGrid] es una bendición. Gestionar las copias de seguridad podía ser una verdadera pesadilla, pero al cambiar a ExaGrid es un sueño hecho realidad. Ahorramos entre 25 y 30 horas a la semana en la gestión de copias de seguridad. El sistema de ExaGrid no necesita mucha atención y nuestro ingeniero en asistencia técnica está disponible siempre que necesitamos ayuda”.
Como compañía aseguradora, PRI posee una compleja política de retención para sus datos. “Almacenamos cinco días de copias de seguridad diarias, ocho semanas de copias de seguridad semanales y el equivalente a un año de copias de seguridad mensuales en el sitio, además de una anual en el sitio con siete anuales fuera del sitio, sumado a almacenamiento fuera del sitio para las infinitas copias de seguridad fiscales y mensuales”, explicó Villani. “Al principio, desconfiábamos que el sistema de ExaGrid pudiera gestionar tanta cantidad de almacenamiento, pero los ingenieros adaptaron muy bien el tamaño. ExaGrid garantizó que la capacidad funcionará durante dos años y si necesitamos agregar otro dispositivo, ellos lo suministrarán. Tener esa garantía por escrito es admirable”.
Lea la historia de éxito de PRI completa para obtener más información sobre la experiencia de la empresa con ExaGrid.
Las historias de éxito de los clientes y de empresas de ExaGrid publicadas ya son más de 360, más que todos los otros proveedores juntos. Estas historias demuestran la satisfacción de los clientes con el enfoque arquitectónico único de ExaGrid, productos diferenciados y una atención al cliente inigualable. Nuestros clientes comentan que no solo ofrecemos los mejores productos en su tipo, sino que ‘funcionan’.
Acerca de ExaGrid
ExaGrid ofrece almacenamiento hiperconvergente para copias de seguridad con deduplicación de datos, una zona de aterrizaje exclusiva y una arquitectura de escalabilidad horizontal. La zona de aterrizaje de ExaGrid permite realizar las copias de seguridad, las restauraciones y recuperaciones de MV instantáneas más rápidas. Su arquitectura incluye dispositivos completos en un sistema escalable y garantiza una ventana de copia de seguridad de duración fija a medida que los datos crecen, lo que permite eliminar las actualizaciones estructurales costosas. Visítenos en exagrid.com o conéctese con nosotros en LinkedIn. Vea lo que nuestros clientes tienen para decir sobre sus experiencias con ExaGrid y por qué ahora dedican mucho menos tiempo a las copias de seguridad.
ExaGrid es una marca comercial registrada de ExaGrid Systems, Inc. El resto de las marcas comerciales son propiedad de sus respectivos titulares.
