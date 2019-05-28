NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused healthcare technology solutions, announced today its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year end March 31, 2019 operating results.

"The hallmarks of our FY’19 performance were: 1) significant bookings growth and deal-size growth, 2) Best-in-KLAS industry recognition for our practice management solution, 3) the launch of our integrated ambulatory care platform at our User Group Meeting, and 4) continued growth in client satisfaction,” commented Rusty Frantz, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “While we encountered some market headwinds in the second half that impacted top line revenue performance, we’re pleased to deliver EPS at the high end of our FY19 range. We remain confident in our growth strategy, the market opportunity, and our plan to deliver 20% operating margin in the next three years.”

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Highlights

As a result of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers: Topic 606 (“ASC 606”), the GAAP comparisons below compare fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results under ASC 606 to the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results under the legacy revenue guidance (“ASC 605”). A reconciliation of fourth quarter and fiscal year results for fiscal 2019 from ASC 606 to ASC 605 can be found in the tables at the end of the press release.

On a GAAP basis, revenue for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $134.8 million compared to $135.8 million a year-ago. On a pro forma basis under ASC 605, revenue for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $134.3 million.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $3.9 million, compared with net loss of $11.0 million in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. On a pro forma basis under ASC 605, net income for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $1.3 million.

On a GAAP basis, fully diluted net income per share was $0.06 in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter compared to a loss of $0.17 per share for the same period a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $0.23 versus $0.16 reported in the fourth quarter a year ago. On a pro forma non-GAAP basis, under ASC 605, fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $0.19.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, revenue on a GAAP basis was $529.2 million compared to $531.0 million a year-ago. On a pro forma basis under ASC 605, revenue for the fiscal year 2019 was $527.3 million.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fiscal year 2019 was $24.5 million, compared with net income of $2.4 million in fiscal year 2018. On a pro forma basis under ASC 605, net income for the fiscal year 2019 was $17.7 million.

On a GAAP basis, fully diluted net income per share was $0.38 in the fiscal year 2019 compared to earnings of $0.04 per share for the same period a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year 2019 was $0.86 versus $0.70 reported a year ago. On a pro forma non-GAAP basis, under ASC 605, fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year 2019 was $0.76.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook

The company is providing initial outlook for fiscal 2020 and expects:

Revenue of between $543 million and $559 million

Non-GAAP EPS of between $0.86 and $0.94

Conference Call Information

NextGen Healthcare will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year-end results on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for international callers, and referencing participant code 9175604 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s web site and an audio file of the call will also be archived for 90 days at investor.nextgen.com. After the conference call, a replay will be available until June 4, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and referencing participant code 9175604.

2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

In addition, NextGen Healthcare will hold its 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The meeting will be held at the Marriott Hotel, 18000 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, California 92612. Shareholders of record as of June 17, 2019 are eligible to vote and attend. Proxy materials and the 2019 Annual Report will be made available to shareholders of record and will also be posted on the Company's website.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc

NextGen Healthcare is enabling the transformation of ambulatory care by providing a range of software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.nextgen.com for additional information.

SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, statements regarding future events, developments in the healthcare sector and regulatory framework, the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future (including, without limitation, statements concerning revenue, net income, and earnings per share). Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements and additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in Part I, Item A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including but not limited to: the volume and timing of systems sales and installations; length of sales cycles and the installation process; the possibility that products will not achieve or sustain market acceptance; seasonal patterns of sales and customer buying behavior; impact of incentive payments under The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act on sales and the ability of the Company to meet continued certification requirements; uncertainties related to the future impact of U.S. tax reform; the impact of governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the development by competitors of new or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions, development and product upgrade releases; undetected errors or bugs in software; product liability; changing economic, political or regulatory influences in the health-care industry; changes in product-pricing policies; availability of third-party products and components; competitive pressures including product offerings, pricing and promotional activities; the Company's ability or inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; possible regulation of the Company's software by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; changes of accounting estimates and assumptions used to prepare the prior periods' financial statements; disruptions caused by acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; and general economic conditions. A significant portion of the Company's quarterly sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due to these and other factors, the Company's revenues and operating results are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the Company's costs and expenses, such as personnel and facilities, are of a fixed nature and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a result, comparison of the Company's period-to-period financial performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company's financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, restructuring costs, net securities litigation defense costs and settlement, share-based compensation, impairment of assets, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes. The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations.

The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to fiscal year 2019 was 22.0%, compared to 30.5% for fiscal year 2018, which was updated as a result of the enactment of the new tax reform legislation on December 22, 2017. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company’s future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company’s core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company’s historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, net securities litigation defense costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Recurring $ 120,151 $ 118,598 $ 473,921 $ 476,214 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 14,634 17,177 55,252 54,805 Total revenues 134,785 135,775 529,173 531,019 Cost of revenue: Recurring 48,174 48,856 191,496 194,360 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 5,959 6,775 26,711 25,085 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 7,924 6,346 28,490 22,090 Total cost of revenue 62,057 61,977 246,697 241,535 Gross profit 72,728 73,798 282,476 289,484 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 44,710 65,709 164,879 193,226 Research and development costs, net 19,813 21,098 80,994 81,259 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,028 1,795 4,344 7,810 Impairment of assets — 3,757 — 3,757 Restructuring costs 640 481 640 611 Total operating expenses 66,191 92,840 250,857 286,663 Income (loss) from operations 6,537 (19,042 ) 31,619 2,821 Interest income 103 19 216 55 Interest expense (595 ) (1,073 ) (2,814 ) (3,323 ) Other income (expense), net (117 ) 85 267 37 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit of) income taxes 5,928 (20,011 ) 29,288 (410 ) Provision for (benefit of) income taxes 2,000 (8,964 ) 4,794 (2,830 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,928 $ (11,047 ) $ 24,494 $ 2,420 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 64,749 63,888 64,417 63,435 Diluted 64,917 63,888 64,600 63,440

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,079 $ 28,845 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,443 2,373 Accounts receivable, net 87,459 84,962 Contract assets 13,242 — Inventory 120 180 Income taxes receivable 3,682 8,122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,826 17,180 Total current assets 159,851 141,662 Equipment and improvements, net 21,404 26,795 Capitalized software costs, net 37,855 26,318 Deferred income taxes, net 6,194 9,219 Contract assets, net of current 3,747 — Intangibles, net 52,595 74,091 Goodwill 218,771 218,875 Other assets 32,478 18,795 Total assets $ 532,895 $ 515,755 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,432 $ 4,213 Contract liabilities 56,009 54,079 Accrued compensation and related benefits 25,663 27,910 Income taxes payable 64 73 Other current liabilities 41,064 48,317 Total current liabilities 128,232 134,592 Contract liabilities, net of current — 1,173 Deferred compensation 5,905 6,086 Line of credit 11,000 37,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,812 13,494 Total liabilities 156,949 192,345 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 64,838 and 63,995 shares at March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively 648 640 Additional paid-in capital 264,908 244,462 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,231 ) (400 ) Retained earnings (1) 111,621 78,708 Total shareholders' equity 375,946 323,410 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 532,895 $ 515,755

____________________ (1) Includes cumulative effect adjustment related to the adoption of ASC 606.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income before provision for income taxes - GAAP $ 5,928 $ (20,011 ) $ 29,288 $ (410 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net 1,010 339 3,068 1,908 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,316 6,029 21,496 23,380 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 178 803 710 1,610 Restructuring costs 640 481 640 611 Securities litigation defense costs and settlement, net of insurance 202 19,984 (5,205 ) 20,700 Share-based compensation 4,153 3,611 16,102 12,196 Impairment of assets — 3,757 — 3,757 Other non-run-rate expenses* 1,492 — 5,471 263 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 12,991 35,004 42,282 64,425 Income before provision for income taxes - Non-GAAP 18,919 14,993 71,570 64,015 Provision for income taxes 4,161 4,573 15,745 19,525 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 14,758 $ 10,420 $ 55,825 $ 44,490 Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.86 $ 0.70 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 64,917 63,888 64,600 63,440 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE UNDER ASC 605 Income before provision for income taxes - Non-GAAP 18,919 71,570 Adjustments due to adoption of ASC 606 (3,100 ) (8,799 ) Income before provision for income taxes - Non-GAAP under ASC 605 15,819 62,771 Provision for income taxes 3,481 13,810 Net income - Non-GAAP under ASC 605 $ 12,338 $ 48,961 Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP under ASC 605 $ 0.19 $ 0.76 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 64,917 64,600

* Other non-run-rate expenses consist primarily of severance and other employee-related costs and professional services costs not related to core operations.

We adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers: Topic 606 (“ASC 606”) and all related amendments as of April 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective method for all contracts not completed as of the date of adoption. Results for reporting periods beginning after April 1, 2018 are presented under ASC 606, while prior period comparative information has not been adjusted and continue to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for those prior periods.

The impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on our consolidated statements of net income for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, assuming that the previous revenue recognition guidance had been in effect, is summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 As reported under Adjustments due to As disclosed under ASC 606 adoption of ASC 606 ASC 605 Revenues: Subscription services $ 29,884 $ (2,039 ) $ 27,845 Support and maintenance 40,242 (1,473 ) 38,769 Managed services 24,155 3,770 27,925 Electronic data interchange and data services 25,870 (25 ) 25,845 Total recurring revenues 120,151 233 120,384 Software license and hardware 9,109 (662 ) 8,447 Other non-recurring services 5,525 (82 ) 5,443 Total software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues 14,634 (744 ) 13,890 Total revenue 134,785 (511 ) 134,274 Total cost of revenue 62,057 30 62,087 Gross profit 72,728 (541 ) 72,187 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 44,710 2,559 47,269 Research and development costs, net 19,813 — 19,813 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,028 — 1,028 Restructuring costs 640 — 640 Total operating expenses 66,191 2,559 68,750 Income from operations 6,537 (3,100 ) 3,437 Interest and other income, net (609 ) — (609 ) Income before provision for income taxes 5,928 (3,100 ) 2,828 Provision for income taxes 2,000 (432 ) 1,568 Net income $ 3,928 $ (2,668 ) $ 1,260

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 As reported under Adjustments due to As disclosed under ASC 606 adoption of ASC 606 ASC 605 Revenues: Subscription services $ 117,502 $ (7,548 ) $ 109,954 Support and maintenance 160,798 (5,262 ) 155,536 Managed services 98,203 12,516 110,719 Electronic data interchange and data services 97,418 (136 ) 97,282 Total recurring revenues 473,921 (430 ) 473,491 Software license and hardware 35,122 (1,830 ) 33,292 Other non-recurring services 20,130 382 20,512 Total software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues 55,252 (1,448 ) 53,804 Total revenue 529,173 (1,878 ) 527,295 Total cost of revenue 246,697 159 246,856 Gross profit 282,476 (2,037 ) 280,439 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 164,879 6,762 171,641 Research and development costs, net 80,994 — 80,994 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,344 — 4,344 Restructuring costs 640 — 640 Total operating expenses 250,857 6,762 257,619 Income from operations 31,619 (8,799 ) 22,820 Interest and other income, net (2,331 ) — (2,331 ) Income before provision for income taxes 29,288 (8,799 ) 20,489 Provision for income taxes 4,794 (1,982 ) 2,812 Net income $ 24,494 $ (6,817 ) $ 17,677

