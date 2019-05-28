PRI erfüllt mit ExaGrid-Veeam-Lösung alle Sicherheitsbestimmungen und Auflagen zur Aufbewahrung von Daten

|By Business Wire
ExaGrid®, ein führender Anbieter von intelligenter hyperkonvergenter Datenspeicherung für Backups, gab heute bekannt, dass PRI (Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers) diskbasierte Backup-Systeme von ExaGrid verwendet, um die Datenspeicherung durch sichere Backups signifikant zu verbessern.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005751/de/
PRI ist ein führender Anbieter professioneller Haftpflichtversicherungen für Ärzte und medizinische Einrichtungen. Als zweitgrößter Versicherer für ärztliche Kunstfehler im Staate New York und einer der 10 größten in den USA, wird PRI als einer der anerkanntesten Namen auf seinem Gebiet gesehen.
PRI ersetzte sein vorheriges System durch die ExaGrid-Veeam-Lösung, nachdem seine IT-Mitarbeiter zuviel Zeit mit Problemen bei der Backup-Fehlersuche verbrachten. Al Villani, Senior System Administrator bei PRI, erklärte: „Veritas NetBackup war nicht darauf vorbereitet, uns jegliche Art von Warnmeldungen zu schicken, falls solche vorlagen. Daher mussten wir uns einloggen und alles durchsuchen. Dies bedeutete einen hohen manuellen Arbeitsaufwand. Unsere Anrufe bei der Support-Nummer von Symantec waren sehr zeitaufwändig und in derselben Zeit bis wir Antwort erhielten, konnten wir oftmals im Rahmen unserer Online-Suche bereits eine Lösung finden. Veritas konnte schließlich NetBackup, zurückerwerben. Dennoch konnte der Support zu keinem Zeitpunkt verbessert werden.
ExaGrid löste die Backup-Probleme mit denen PRI zu kämpfen hatte, darunter die folgenden:
- Speicherkapazitätsprobleme
- Backups, die den Fensterbereich überschritten und dabei werktags die unternehmensweiten Systeme überforderten
- Zeitaufwändiges Backup-Management
- Komplizierte Offsite-Speicherung
Die Sicherheit der Datenspeicherung in der Versicherungsbranche hat sich in Richtung striktere Regulierungsvorschriften entwickelt, sodass PRI auf der Suche nach einer Lösung war, um das Unternehmen auf dem neuesten Stand zu halten. „Die Versicherungsfälle verlangen, dass sensible Informationen, wie Geburtsdaten und Sozialversicherungsnummern - selbst das benutzte Band verschlüsselt werden muss, die gespeicherten Fälle verschlossen gehalten werden und Iron Mountain für sie unterzeichnen muss — die staatlichen Vorschriften sind wirklich umfassend, wenn es um die Sicherheit geht. Viele Lösungen bieten keine Möglichkeit für eine Verschlüsselung oder die Voraussetzung für eine Verschlüsselung während des Speichervorgangs (Encryption-at-Rest) wie im Falle von ExaGrid”, so Al Villani.
Ein größeres Problem, mit dem PRI konfrontiert wurde, bestand darin, dass seine Backups Tage beanspruchten, das gesamte System ausbremste und dabei schließlich den Workflow beeinträchtigte. „Unser wöchentliches vollständiges Backup beanspruchte normalerweise den gesamten Zeitraum von Samstag 2.00 Uhr bis Dienstag Nachmittag. An jedem Montag pflegten die Anwender anzurufen und zu fragen, weshalb das System so langsam sei. Inzwischen benötigen unsere wöchentlichen vollständigen Backups lediglich drei Stunden! Wir glaubten, dass etwas nicht stimmen könne, als wir ExaGrid zum ersten Mal einsetzten. Daher riefen wir unseren Support-Ingenieur, der bestätigen konnte, dass alles korrekt läuft. Das ist ja kaum zu glauben! Die Zusammenarbeit mit unserem [ExaGrid] Support-Ingenieur bedeutete eine erlösende Zeitersparnis. Die Verwaltung unserer Backups kam manchmal einem Alptraum gleich. Aber der Wechsel zu ExaGrid bedeutete nun einen Traum, der Wirklichkeit wurde. Wir sparen rund 25-30 Stunden pro Woche bei der Verwaltung unserer Backups ein. Das System von ExaGrid benötigt nicht viel Zeit für das Babysitting der Daten und unser Support-Ingenieur steht immer zur Verfügung, wenn wir Hilfe bei irgend einem Problem benötigen.”
Als Versicherungsgesellschaft pflegt PRI eine komplexe Aufbewahrungspolitik für seine Daten. „Wir achten auf fünf Wochen für tägliche Backups, acht Wochen für wöchentliche Backups, einen Zeitraum von einem Jahr für monatliche Backups vor Ort und einmal jährlich vor Ort und siebenmal pro Jahr für Offsite-Speicherungen sowie Offsite-Speicherungen für unbegrenzte fiskalische und monatliche Backups”, so Al Villani. „Wir waren zunächst skeptisch, dass das ExaGrid-System ein derartiges Speicheraufkommen bewältigen kann. Die Ingenieure schätzten jedoch alle Größenordnungen äußerst realistisch ein und ExaGrid garantierte, dass seine Einschätzungen für zwei Jahre Bestand haben würden und falls wir zusätzliche Appliances benötigen, so könnten Sie stets für die Lieferung garantieren. All dies in gedruckter Form zu lesen war in der Tat sehr beeindruckend!”
Lesen Sie die vollständige PRI Kundenerfolgsgeschichte, um weitere Informationen über die Erfahrungen des Unternehmens mit ExaGrid zu erhalten.
Exagrid veröffentlichte mehr als 360 Kundenerfolgsgeschichten und Unternehmenserfahrungen, mehr als alle andere Anbieter auf diesem Gebiet zusammengenommen. Diese Fälle zeigen, wie zufrieden die Kunden mit der einzigartigen Architektur von ExaGrid, seinem differenzierten Produktangebot und seiner beispiellosen Kundenbetreuung sind. Die Kunden sind stets äußerst zufrieden damit, dass es sich nicht nur um Best-in-Class-Produkte handelt, sondern dass man sich stets auf sie verlassen kann.
Über ExaGrid
ExaGrid bietet hyperkonvergente Sekundärspeicher für Backups mit Datendeduplizierung, eine einzigartige Landezone und Scale-out-Architektur. Die Landezone von ExaGrid ermöglicht die schnellsten Sicherungen, Wiederherstellungen und sofortige VM-Wiederherstellungen. Die Scale-out-Architektur umfasst vollumfängliche Appliances in einem Scale-out-System und sorgt für ein Backup-Fenster von vorgegebener Länge bei zunehmendem Datenvolumen, sodass keine umfangreichen Aufrüstungen erforderlich werden. Besuchen Sie uns auf exagrid.com oder kontaktieren Sie uns über den LinkedIn Hilfebereich. Sehen Sie selbst, was unsere Kunden über ihre eigenen Erfahrungen mit ExaGrid zu sagen haben, und warum sie nun beträchtlich weniger Zeit für Backups aufwenden.
ExaGrid ist eine eingetragene Marke von ExaGrid Systems, Inc. Alle anderen genannten Marken sind das Eigentum der jeweiligen Inhaber.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005751/de/
