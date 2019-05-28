Solera Holdings kondigt Jeffrey R. aan Tarr aan als nieuwe CEO

|By Business Wire
|
May 28, 2019 06:50 PM EDT
Solera Holdings, Inc. ('Solera'), een wereldwijde leider in data- en Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-oplossingen voor risico- en activabeheer voor de automobiel- en verzekeringssector, heeft vandaag aangekondigd dat Jeff Tarr is toegetreden tot het bedrijf als bestuurder en nieuwe CEO. Tarr, die Tony Aquila vervangt als CEO van Solera, zal het bedrijf leiden in de volgende groeifase.
Jeffrey R. Tarr, Newly Announced CEO of Solera Holdings
Tarr heeft twee decennia ervaring in het leiden van data- en technologiegebaseerde dienstverlenende bedrijven verspreid over meerdere sectoren. Meest recentelijk was Tarr CEO en President van DigitalGlobe, Inc., waar hij leiding gaf aan de lancering van innovatieve producten die gebruik maakten van AI en andere nieuwe technologieën, nieuwe markten betraden en de omzet van het bedrijf bijna verdrievoudigden. Voorafgaand aan DigitalGlobe was Tarr President en COO van IHS Inc. (nu IHS Markit Ltd.), waar hij heeft bijgedragen aan de transformatie van de onderneming in een snelgroeiende leverancier van informatie en inzicht met hoge marges.
"Jeffs rijke ervaring en zijn focus op het opbouwen van een goed presterend team en cultuur met als doel het ontsluiten van waarde voor klanten en aandeelhouders, maken hem de perfecte leider voor deze volgende fase in Solera's groei," aldus Darko Dejanovic, Vista Operating Principal en lid van de Raad van Bestuur van Solera. "Tijdens Tony's dienstverband heeft het Solera-team het bedrijf uitgebouwd tot een wereldleider. Solera is op een sterk punt aangeland en we kijken ernaar uit om met Jeff samen te werken en hem te ondersteunen terwijl hij Solera naar nieuwe hoogten leidt."
"Ik vind het een eer om toe te treden tot Solera en ik kijk ernaar uit om met het team samen te werken om het bedrijf verder te laten groeien, te investeren in onze producten en een toonaangevende ervaring te bieden aan Solera's klanten en partners," stelde Jeff Tarr, CEO van Solera. "Al meer dan 50 jaar maakt Solera gebruik van data en software om de automobiel- en verzekeringssector van dienst te zijn. Momenteel met meer dan 300 miljoen transacties per jaar in het hele Solera-ecosysteem is geen enkel bedrijf beter in staat om data en technologie toe te passen voor de bescherming van de activa waar mensen van afhankelijk zijn in hun dagelijks leven."
Tarr is lid van de Raad van Bestuur van talloze bedrijven en filantropische instellingen, waaronder lid van de Raad van Bestuur van EchoStar Corporation, voorzitter van het bestuur van de Stanford Graduate School of Business, co-voorzitter van de Raad over de toekomst van ruimtetechnologie van het Wereld Economisch Forum, lid van de Raad van Bestuur van de Geospatial Intelligence Foundation van de Verenigde Staten en lid van de Raad over buitenlandse betrekkingen.
Over Solera
Solera is een wereldleider in data- en Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-oplossingen voor risico- en activabeheer voor de automobiel- en verzekeringssector. Solera is actief in meer dan 90 landen op zes continenten. Solera heeft meer dan 235.000 klanten en partners, waaronder veel van de grootste Amerikaanse en Europese P&C-verzekeringsmaatschappijen en de meeste van 's werelds grootste OEM's voor voertuigen, evenals nationale overheden, financiële instellingen, autodealers, voertuigreparatiewerkplaatsen, bergingswerven en autokopers en -verkopers. Ga voor meer informatie naar www.solera.com.
