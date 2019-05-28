Velodyne gana la impugnación de patente

|By Business Wire
|
May 28, 2019 06:54 PM EDT
Velodyne ha ganado la impugnación de la patente presentada por el competidor Quanergy. Al emitir su fallo, el 23 de mayo de 2019, la Junta de Apelaciones y Juicios de Patentes de los EE. UU. confirmó la patentabilidad de todos los reclamos relacionados con la patente pionera 558 de Velodyne. La patente 558 se refiere a un sistema de medición de nubes de puntos 3D basado en la tecnología lidar utilizado para vehículos autónomos, sistemas avanzados de asistencia al conductor (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ADAS), visión robótica y otras aplicaciones diversas.
Velodyne Lidar’s Alpha Puck, Ultra Puck, and Puck. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Velodyne Lidar Inc. inventó la tecnología lidar de visión envolvente y confiábamos en que se confirmaría la validez de nuestra patente”, indicó Marta Hall, presidenta de Velodyne Lidar, Inc. “La resolución del fallo no fue una sorpresa ya que la tecnología lidar de visión envolvente en tiempo real fue inventada por nuestro fundador, David Hall, y la empresa posee varias patentes desde su fundación relacionadas con esta tecnología. Somos una empresa basada en la invención y siempre estaremos creando e innovando tecnologías, por lo que nos tomamos en serio la protección de nuestra propiedad intelectual que tanto esfuerzo nos ha costado. En respuesta a la resolución del fallo, evaluaremos nuestras opciones de ejecución en el futuro”.
Velodyne es el proveedor de mayor volumen de entregas de sensores lidar a la industria automotriz con más de 250 clientes distribuidos globalmente. Los sensores lidar son un componente central de los vehículos autónomos (autonomous vehicles, AVs) y de los sistemas avanzados de asistencia a conductores (advanced driver assistance systems, ADAS). Aunque al principio se presentó como una solución para los AV, el mercado lidar está creciendo rápidamente para los sistemas avanzados de asistencia al conductor que podrían reducir los accidentes de tránsito frontales, y la muerte de ciclistas y peatones. La visión 3D de la tecnología lidar se reconoce cada vez más como un sensor importante para detectar el peligro en las rutas y promover la seguridad pública.
La tecnología ofrece una visión 3D, al ofrecer una robótica y maquinaria con “ojos” para darle un uso que va más allá de las aplicaciones automotrices. Los sensores de Velodyne se usan y venden actualmente en una amplia gama de nuevas tecnologías y en industrias de rápido crecimiento, entre las que se incluyen las de los vehículos aéreos no tripulados, los servicios de entrega, la cartografía, la robótica industrial, la seguridad industrial, la seguridad, la agricultura de precisión, los juegos y los usos marinos.
Acerca de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne proporciona soluciones lidar inteligentes y muy potentes para la autonomía y la asistencia al conductor. Fundada en 1983 y con sede en San José, California, Velodyne es conocida mundialmente por su cartera de tecnologías innovadoras de sensores lidar. En 2005, el fundador y director ejecutivo de Velodyne, David Hall, inventó los sistemas lidar de visión envolvente en tiempo real, al revolucionar la percepción y la autonomía para los automóviles, la nueva movilidad, el mapeo, la robótica y la seguridad. La línea de productos de alto rendimiento de Velodyne incluye una amplia gama de soluciones de detección, incluida la rentable Puck™, la versátil Ultra Puck™, la Alpha Puck™ que se aprovecha para la autonomía L4-L5, la Velarray™ optimizada por los ADAS, y Vella™, el innovador software para la asistencia al conductor.
