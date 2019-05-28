New Arizona State Trade Office in Israel Celebrated by the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance and Arizona Technology Council

|By Business Wire
Following the passage of the Arizona state budget that includes funding for the establishment of an Arizona trade office in Israel, the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance (AITA) and the Arizona Technology Council (AZTC) today celebrated the move. AITA and AZTC have been instrumental in strengthening ties between Israel and Arizona, and have worked tirelessly to ensure the trade office became a reality.
“Our goal has always been to promote trade and investment between Arizona and Israel, and establishing a trade office is a huge leap forward in that collaborative process,” said Leib Bolel, president and CEO of the AITA, and venture partner at Grayhawk Capital. “We applaud Gov. Ducey and the state Legislature for recognizing the potential of trade relations between these two innovative powerhouses, which will reap economic benefits for years to come.”
Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council, shares Bolel’s vision of increasing bilateral trade. He also serves on AITA’s advisory board.
“The Arizona Technology Council fully supports the new trade office in Israel,” said Zylstra. “Our partnership with AITA has helped both Arizona and Israel solidify their global presence in the technology community. The passing of this legislation represents another step forward in establishing Arizona and Israel as influential leaders in innovation.”
Since AITA’s inception, the number of Israeli companies with operations in Arizona has increased from 12 to 18. This increase doubled the workforce of local, Israeli-owned companies and led to numerous trade delegations between the two areas. To date, AITA has supported more than 100 Israeli companies seeking to increase ties with Arizona.
AITA also created an advisory board in late 2018 to increase business and bilateral trade through B2B initiatives, business attraction and investment. AITA, which was established in October 2017, has been instrumental in helping Israeli industry leaders like Airobotics, Eviation and IMNA Solutions open their U.S. headquarters in Arizona.
“To see Arizona create a trade office in Israel aligns with the efforts and successes of the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance,” said Eitan Weiss, consul general of Israel, Los Angeles. “I would like to thank Gov. Ducey for his vision and leadership, the Arizona legislature and the head of the legislative international committee, state representative Tony Rivero. I look forward to the ever-strengthening relations.”
The relationship between Arizona and Israel benefits both parties because both areas align in key industries, including autonomous vehicles, digital health, aerospace and cybersecurity. AITA is embracing similarities to help propel both Arizona and Israel forward in the global trade economy.
The legislation that created the trade office was spearheaded by Arizona Rep. Tony Rivero and supported by a variety of public and private sector leaders. Rep. Rivero advocated to include funding in Arizona’s budget for the Israeli office, as well as for expanding Arizona’s trade presence in Mexico.
“Israel’s new trade office is a major victory for Arizona,” said Rivero. “This development not only helps reinforce Arizona’s reputation as a business-friendly state, but it also provides Arizona and Israeli companies with an additional avenue to succeed in the global marketplace.”
About the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance
The Arizona Israel Technology Alliance (AITA) serves as the premier resource for companies and organizations in Arizona and Israel on collaborative initiatives. AITA is dedicated to promoting and strengthening business, investment, entrepreneurship, technology and trade relations between the technology communities of Arizona and Israel. AITA’s purpose is to increase and support bilateral trade and investment between Arizona and Israel, with each offering resources and opportunities across the technology industry. Visit the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance’s website at www.arizonaisrael.com.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
