Quadient wurde im Aspire Leaderboard 2019 zum zweiten Mal in Folge als Gesamtführer für CCM anerkannt

|May 28, 2019 07:32 PM EDT
www.quadient.com: Quadient, der preisgekrönte Marktführer im Bereich Customer Communications Management (CCM), gab bekannt, dass das Aspire Leaderboard 2019 Quadient das zweite Jahre in Folge als Gesamtführer im CCM gelistet hat. Quadient wurde in den Kategorien Geschäftsautomatisierung (Business Automation), Orchestrierung auf allen Kanälen (Omni-Channel Orchestration) und Kommunikationsgestaltung (Communication Composition) ebenfalls als führend anerkannt. Aspire Customer Communications Services bewertete unabhängig voneinander die Fähigkeiten und Visionen von 22 Anbietern, um ein dynamisches Raster zu erstellen, das es Endbenutzern ermöglicht, die Fähigkeiten von CCM-Anbietern zu visualisieren.
Quadient unterscheidet sich durch ein starkes Portfolio an CCM- und Customer Experience Management (CXM)-Lösungen. Die Technologie des Unternehmens wurde mit dem Ziel entwickelt, Kundenkommunikationssilos zu eliminieren, indem sie den Experten für Customer Experience (CX) die Möglichkeit gibt, die gesamte Kundenreise (Customer Journey) zu verfolgen und es den Teams ermöglicht, unternehmensweit zusammenzuarbeiten und zu koordinieren. Die kürzlich hinzugefügten Lösungen von Quadient, wie Quadient Customer Journey Mapping, Inspire Omni-Channel Coordination und Inspire Scaler, haben die Fähigkeit von Unternehmen erhöht, das Kundenerlebnis weiter zu verbessern.
„Es ist ermutigend zu sehen, dass Quadient sein Angebot an Customer Experience-Lösungen zukunftssicher macht, indem es in mobile Technologie und aufkommende digitale Technologien wie künstliche Intelligenz für die Content-Migration investiert“, so Kaspar Roos, Gründer und CEO von Aspire. „Kombiniert man dies mit dem Fokus des Unternehmens auf Journey-Mapping, so bietet Quadient weiterhin eine attraktive und robuste Kundenkommunikations-Suite für Unternehmen.“
„Es ist eine Ehre, auch in diesem Jahr wieder als Top-Anbieter im Aspire Leaderboard for Customer Communications Management anerkannt zu werden“, so Chris Hartigan, Chief Solutions Officer, CXM, Neopost. „Bei Quadient entwickeln wir Lösungen, die es Geschäftsanwendern ermöglichen, die Kommunikation mit ihren Kunden besser zu kontrollieren, indem sie es ihnen leicht machen, ihre Ergebnisse über verschiedene Kanäle hinweg zu optimieren. Wir werden weiterhin innovativ sein, um Unternehmen dabei zu unterstützen, das Kundenerlebnis zu verbessern, indem wir eine erweiterte Zusammenarbeit und Transparenz während der gesamten Kundenreise ermöglichen.“
Das Aspire Leaderboard 2019 kann hier aufgerufen werden.
Aspire-Haftungsausschluss
Das Aspire Leaderboard™ ist von Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. urheberrechtlich geschützt und basiert auf den Erkenntnissen und Meinungen der Aspire-Beratungsorganisation. Aspire unterstützt keine Anbieter, Produkte oder Dienstleistungen, die im Aspire Leaderboard enthalten sind.
Über Aspire
Aspire Customer Communications Services ist ein Boutique-Beratungsunternehmen, das sich auf die Branchen Customer Communications Management (CCM) und Digital Customer Experience (DCX) spezialisiert hat. Aspire arbeitet mit seiner profunden Marktexpertise und globalen Erkenntnissen mit Technologieanbietern, Dienstleistern, Unternehmen und Investoren zusammen, um ihnen zu helfen, ihre CCM-Ziele zu erreichen. Weitere Informationen darüber, wie Aspire Unternehmen hilft, die Komplexität der Kundenkommunikationswelt zu meistern, finden Sie unter http://www.aspireccs.com.
Über Quadient
Quadient unterstützt Unternehmen bei aussagekräftigen Interaktionen mit aktuellen und zukünftigen Kunden. Quadient ist ein Unternehmen von Neopost Digital und ermöglicht Unternehmen mit seinem Technologie-Portfolio durch zeitnahe, optimierte, kontextuelle, hoch individualisierte und akkurate Kommunikation über das gesamte Kanalspektrum hinweg ein verbessertes Kundenerlebnis zu entwickeln. Unsere Lösungen vereinen und aktivieren die gesamte Organisation im Namen des Kundenerlebnisses durch eine verbesserte Zusammenarbeit und die Einsicht in die Kundenreise. Quadient unterstützt weltweit eine Vielzahl von Kunden und Partner in Finanzdienstleistungs-, Versicherungs- und Dienstleistungsbetrieben in ihrem Bestreben, über mobile, digitale, soziale Medien und Drucktechnologien ein hochwertiges Kundenerlebnis zu erreichen.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005837/de/
