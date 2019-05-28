Quadient est reconnue comme un leader global dans la catégorie CCM de l’Aspire Leaderboard 2019, pour la deuxième année consécutive

|By Business Wire
www.quadient.com : Quadient, le chef de file primé de la Gestion des communications client (Customer Communications Management, CCM), a annoncé que l’Aspire Leaderboard 2019 avait classé Quadient au rang des leaders globaux en matière de CCM pour la deuxième année consécutive. Quadient a également été reconnue comme un leader dans les catégories Automatisation des affaires, Orchestration Omnicanale, et Composition de la communication. Les Services de communication avec la clientèle, d’Aspire ont évalué de manière indépendante les capacités et la vision de 22 fournisseurs pour créer un réseau dynamique, permettant aux utilisateurs finaux de visualiser les capacités des fournisseurs de CCM.
Quadient s’est distinguée par un solide portefeuille de solutions CCM et de Gestion de l’expérience client (Customer Experience Management, CXM). La technologie de la société est conçue dans le but d’éliminer les silos de communication client, en donnant aux professionnels de l’expérience client (customer experience, CX) la possibilité de visualiser l’ensemble du parcours client, ce qui permet aux équipes de travailler ensemble et de se coordonner au sein de l’organisation. Les solutions récemment ajoutées par Quadient, comme Quadient Customer Journey Mapping, Inspire Omni-channel Coordination, et Inspire Scaler, ont accru la capacité des organisations d’améliorer encore l’expérience client.
« Il est encourageant de voir Quadient garantir l’avenir de ses solutions d’expérience client, en investissant dans la technologie mobile et les technologies numériques émergentes telles que l’intelligence artificielle pour la migration de contenu », a déclaré Kaspar Roos, fondateur et PDG d’Aspire. « En combinant ceci avec l’accent mis par la société sur la cartographie de parcours, on peut constater que Quadient continue d’offrir une suite attrayante et robuste de technologies de communication client aux entreprises. »
« C’est un honneur pour nous que de figurer cette année encore dans le haut du classement de l’Aspire Leaderboard pour ce qui est de la Gestion des communications client », a confié pour sa part Chris Hartigan, directeur des solutions, CXM, Neopost. « Chez Quadient, nous concevons des solutions permettant aux utilisateurs professionnels de mieux contrôler les communications client en facilitant l’optimisation de leur production sur divers canaux. Nous allons continuer d’innover pour aider les entreprises à améliorer l’expérience client en favorisant la collaboration et la visibilité tout au long du parcours client. »
Pour consulter l’Aspire Leaderboard 2019, cliquez ici.
Clause de non-responsabilité d’Aspire
L’Aspire Leaderboard™ est protégé par les droits d’auteur d’Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd., et établi à partir des conclusions et opinions des services de conseil d’Aspire. Aspire ne cautionne aucun fournisseur, produit ou service inclus dans l’Aspire Leaderboard.
À propos d’Aspire
Aspire Customer Communications Services est un cabinet de conseil spécialisé dans les secteurs de la Gestion des communications client (Customer Communications Management, CCM), et de l’Expérience client numérique (Digital Customer Experience, DCX). Grâce à sa vaste expertise marché et à ses perspectives mondiales, Aspire collabore avec des fournisseurs de technologie et de services, des entreprises et des investisseurs pour les aider à atteindre leurs objectifs CCM. Découvrez plus en détails comment Aspire aide les entreprises à gérer les complexités du monde de la communication client à l’adresse http://www.aspireccs.com.
À propos de Quadient
Quadient aide les sociétés à offrir des interactions significatives avec les clients d’aujourd’hui et de demain. Société de Neopost Digital, le portefeuille de technologie de Quadient permet aux entreprises de créer de meilleures expériences pour leurs clients, à travers des communications ponctuelles, optimisées, contextuelles, hautement individualisées et précises pour tous les canaux. Nos solutions fédèrent et activent l’ensemble de l’entreprise, au nom de l’expérience client, à travers une meilleure collaboration et une plus grande visibilité sur le parcours des clients. Quadient apporte son soutien à des milliers de clients et de partenaires à travers le monde dans les secteurs des services financiers, de l’assurance et des prestations de services, dans leur quête d’excellence de l’expérience client via les technologies mobiles, numériques, de médias sociaux et d’impression.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005851/fr/
