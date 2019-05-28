GaN der dritten Generation mit JEDEC-Qualifizierung von Transphorm soll in neuem 1,6-kW-Netzteil aus Titan in ATX-Format von Wentai für PC-Spiele eingesetzt werden

|By Business Wire
|
May 28, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Transphorm Inc., der Marktführer für Design und Herstellung der verlässlichsten Hochspannungshalbleiter aus Galliumnitrid (GaN) mit JEDEC- und AEC-Q101-Qualifizierung, hat heute bestätigt, dass der taiwanesische Erstausrüster Wentai Technology Corporation eine Reihe von Netzteilen aus Titan im ATX-Format für Gaming-Anwendungen entwickelt hat, die Aidan genannt werden. Das Vorzeigeprodukt Aidan-T1616 nutzt dabei die dritte Generation des GaN-FET TP65H050WS von Transphorm mit 50 Milliohm in einem PFC mit interleaved CCM. Das Ergebnis ist ein komplett modulares, geräuscharmes Titan-Netzteil (power supply unit, PSU) mit „80 PLUS®“-Zertifizierung und 1.616 W Leistung mit beinahe 95 % Effizienz.
Wentai's new 1.6 kW ATX PC Gaming PSU uses Transphorm's Gen III GaN FETs to achieve an 80 PLUS® Titanium power rating with approx. 95% efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mit der PSU-Reihe Aidan im ATX-Format wird auf Verbrauchermärkte im Computerbereich abgezielt, die enorm hohe Leistung benötigen, wie etwa für PC-Spiele, E-Sport, künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und Mining im Bereich von Kryptowährungen. Im Vergleich zu dem Silicium-PSU von Wentai mit 1,28 kW bietet das Aidan-T1616 rund 328 W mehr Leistung und eine um ca. ein Prozent höhere Effizienz bei 50-prozentiger Belastung – und dies alles im gleichen Formfaktor. Dies entspricht einer Steigerung der Leistungsdichte um 20 Prozent.
„Der hochperformante PC-Markt dient Anwendungsfällen wie immersivem Gaming, künstlicher Intelligenz (KI) und dem Mining virtueller Währungen, für die eine hohe Menge an verlässlicher Leistung im Vergleich zur alltäglichen PC-Nutzung erforderlich ist“, sagte Aidan Liao, Senior RD Director bei Wentai. „GaN lieferte den richtigen technologischen Vorteil, damit wir das Design der Aidan-PSU konzipieren konnten, um dieser Nachfrage gerecht zu werden. Das GaN von Transphorm bot uns die richtigen Vorteile bezüglich Qualität, Verlässlichkeit und Leistung, damit wir unsere Vision letztlich mit einem äußerst hochwertigen Netzteil zu einem fairen Preis verwirklichen konnten.“
Das Projekt zur Entwicklung der Netzteils bei Wentai dauerte rund 18 Monate. In dieser Zeit arbeitete das Unternehmen mit dem regionalen Anwendungssupportteam von Transphorm zusammen, dessen guter Ruf laut Liao ein weiterer Faktor war, warum sich Wentai für die GaN-Geräte von Transphorm entschied.
Das Aidan-1616 soll offiziell Anfang 2020 freigegeben werden, wird aber an der Computex am Stand von Wentai in Halle 1-1F (Nr. I1307) bereits vorgeführt. Die Aidan-Produktreihe wird um PSU mit verschiedenen Wattleistungen erweitert, darunter 777 W, 888 W, 1111 W, 1288 W und 1388 W.
Über die Wentai Technology Corporation
Wentai Technology ist ein Hersteller von LED-Leuchten und Netzteilen. Das unternehmenseigene F&E-Team verbessert seine technischen und innovativen Fähigkeiten kontinuierlich, sodass Wentai Jahr für Jahr mehrere Patente anmelden kann, die der Marktnachfrage und den Kundenbedürfnissen entsprechen. Wentai mit Hauptsitz in Taipeh steigert seine Produktionskapazitäten und senkt die damit verbundenen Kosten durch die Nutzung zweier Produktionsanlagen in Shenzhen und Suzhou (China).
Willkommen bei der GaN-Revolution!
Transphorm konstruiert und fertigt 650-V- und 900-V-GaN-Halbleiter mit höchster Leistung und Zuverlässigkeit für Stromwandlungsanwendungen mit Hochspannung. Transphorm verfügt über eines der größten IP-Portfolios (über 600 Patente) und produziert die einzigen GaN-FET mit JEDEC- und AEC-Q101-Qualifizierung in der Branche. Dies beruht auf dem vertikal integrierten Geschäftsansatz, der Innovationen in jeder Phase der Entwicklung zulässt: Konstruktion, Herstellung, Geräte- und Anwendungsunterstützung. Transphorm: Leistungselektronik, die über die Begrenzungen von Silicium hinausgeht. Website: transphormusa.com Twitter: @transphormusa
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
