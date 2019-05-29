NEC Named 2019 Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Biometrics Company of the Year

|By ACN Newswire
|
May 29, 2019
TOKYO, May 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been named the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Biometrics Company of the Year. The award recognizes NEC's leading position in the industry and is a testament to NEC's foresight in innovating and developing biometric solutions for the future that maximizes customer value and experience.
Today, governments and commercial enterprises worldwide are increasingly adopting biometric solutions for comprehensive protection across digital, personal and infrastructure domains.
In response to this booming demand, NEC provides world-leading biometric technologies in six areas - facial recognition, iris recognition, fingerprint and palmprint identification, voice recognition and ear acoustic authentication - under its "Bio-IDiom" brand. NEC's biometric solutions are used in more than 700 systems in over 70 countries, including police department, immigration control agency, national ID and entertainment industry systems.
NEC's ongoing R&D and advancement in biometrics have evolved to bring the security and safety of communities to the next level. At the same time, NEC is supplementing its biometric solutions with AI and data analytics to derive meaningful insights that have not been possible before.
"NeoFace, NEC's face recognition technology records the highest face matching accuracy in the industry and captures images at various angles, even if the target's face is partly concealed or the person is on the move. Moreover, the software-driven NeoFace Watch enables video surveillance of suspects in crowded areas at unmatched speed and throughput in real time. Due to its focus on developing innovative solutions comprising a wide range of biometric technologies, NEC has emerged as a leader in the Asia-Pacific biometrics market with dominance in both public and private sector deployments," noted Nandini Bhattacharya, Industry Manager, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan.
"We are delighted to be named Company of the Year for the APAC Biometrics Industry. This award celebrates our achievements and our philosophy of providing the best-in-class technology to businesses and governments globally. To reaffirm our commitment for building a better and safer world, NEC established the Open Innovation Centre in Singapore where we work together with customers and partners to pioneer next generation biometric and digital solutions," said Tan Boon Chin, Managing Director, Global Safety Division, NEC Corporation.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.
