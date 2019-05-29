Sustainability Summit Kicks Off SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona

SAP Ariba will once again host Sustainability Summit to bring together business leaders from around the world to help improve sustainability in their supply chain and procurement operations. Following a standing-room-only Sustainability Summit at SAP Ariba Live in Austin, Texas, earlier this year, the company will host the event on 4 June in conjunction with SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona, Spain.

“Ariba Network connects more than four million buyers and suppliers from around the world to collaborate on nearly three trillion U.S. dollars in commerce annually. Even just a small fraction of that spend redirected in support of a purpose-driven initiative can have a significant and material impact on people’s lives,” said Pat McCarthy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass. “We have an obligation as the largest business network in the world to provide business leaders an opportunity to come together to share best practices and learn from each other how to further align sustainability with their business strategies and day-to-day operations. Sustainability Summit is just one way we aim to do this.”

Safia Minney, MBE, an award-winning social entrepreneur, will deliver a keynote address to talk about ethics in business and Fair Trade supply chain solutions, followed by panel discussions featuring speakers from Business for Social Responsibility, Docusign, EcoVadis, GiveWith, IAG, Social Enterprise UK, United Nations Global Compact to explore:

Why sustainability matters to business success, customer and stakeholder loyalty, and the future of people and planet

How businesses are identifying and activating their purpose

How to integrate technology solutions into business processes to strengthen sustainability

What sustainability outcomes businesses are achieving

Featured speaker Paul Polizzotto, founder and CEO of Givewith, said “Society is demanding businesses change the way they operate by acting more sustainably and with greater transparency – all while generating a positive impact on the world. There’s an incredible opportunity for procurement teams to amplify their organization’s impact, not only by prioritizing ethical suppliers but by sourcing from suppliers who add social impact sales incentives into these transactions to drive even greater change.”

Sustainability Summit will take place on 4 June from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Soho House Barcelona. SAP Ariba Live will take place 4-6 June at the Barcelona International Convention Centre. For more information, visit www.aribalive.com.

