Sustainability Summit Kicks Off SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona

May 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
SAP Ariba will once again host Sustainability Summit to bring together business leaders from around the world to help improve sustainability in their supply chain and procurement operations. Following a standing-room-only Sustainability Summit at SAP Ariba Live in Austin, Texas, earlier this year, the company will host the event on 4 June in conjunction with SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona, Spain.
“Ariba Network connects more than four million buyers and suppliers from around the world to collaborate on nearly three trillion U.S. dollars in commerce annually. Even just a small fraction of that spend redirected in support of a purpose-driven initiative can have a significant and material impact on people’s lives,” said Pat McCarthy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass. “We have an obligation as the largest business network in the world to provide business leaders an opportunity to come together to share best practices and learn from each other how to further align sustainability with their business strategies and day-to-day operations. Sustainability Summit is just one way we aim to do this.”
Safia Minney, MBE, an award-winning social entrepreneur, will deliver a keynote address to talk about ethics in business and Fair Trade supply chain solutions, followed by panel discussions featuring speakers from Business for Social Responsibility, Docusign, EcoVadis, GiveWith, IAG, Social Enterprise UK, United Nations Global Compact to explore:
- Why sustainability matters to business success, customer and stakeholder loyalty, and the future of people and planet
- How businesses are identifying and activating their purpose
- How to integrate technology solutions into business processes to strengthen sustainability
- What sustainability outcomes businesses are achieving
Featured speaker Paul Polizzotto, founder and CEO of Givewith, said “Society is demanding businesses change the way they operate by acting more sustainably and with greater transparency – all while generating a positive impact on the world. There’s an incredible opportunity for procurement teams to amplify their organization’s impact, not only by prioritizing ethical suppliers but by sourcing from suppliers who add social impact sales incentives into these transactions to drive even greater change.”
Sustainability Summit will take place on 4 June from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Soho House Barcelona. SAP Ariba Live will take place 4-6 June at the Barcelona International Convention Centre. For more information, visit www.aribalive.com.
About SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass
SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass is how companies connect to get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.1 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.8 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.
About SAP
As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
