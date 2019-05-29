The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market 2019-2023 - Reviews of the IoT Strategies of Leading Mobile Operators - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|May 29, 2019 06:24 AM EDT
The "The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report estimates that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 70 percent during 2018 to reach 1.2 billion at the end of the year.
Until 2023, the number of cellular IoT subscribers is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.4 percent to reach 9 billion at the end of the period.
This report covers in-depth the mobile operator perspective on the global M2M/IoT communications market. The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market analyses the latest trends and developments in cellular IoT and low power wireless networking.
This strategic research report provides you with 180 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
Report Highlights
- 360-degree overview of the cellular IoT communications ecosystem.
- Update on the adoption of NB-IoT and LPWA standards for M2M/IoT networking.
- Reviews of the IoT strategies of leading mobile operators.
- Summary of industry trends in all world regions.
- IoT business KPIs for leading global mobile operators.
- Statistical data on cellular IoT subscribers in all world regions.
- Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2023.
This report answers the following questions:
- How will the global cellular IoT market evolve over the next five years?
- Why has China become the world's largest market for cellular IoT?
- Which are the main market trends in Europe and North America?
- What is the status of cellular IoT in emerging markets?
- What impact will 5G have on the IoT market?
- What are the leading global mobile operators' strategies for the IoT market?
- How much revenues did leading telecom groups generate from IoT in 2018?
- What is the outlook for emerging low power wireless networking technologies?
Key Topics Covered
1. Wide area networks for the Internet of Things
1.1. 3GPP family of cellular technologies
1.1.1. 3GPP Release 13-Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT
1.1.2. 3GPP Release 14-IoT enhancements and V2X
1.1.3. 3GPP Release 15 and 16-5G Phase 1 and 2
1.1.4. Network footprint
1.2. LPWA and satellite technologies
1.2.1. LoRa
1.2.2. Sigfox
1.2.3. Satellite networks
1.3. IoT networking platforms
1.3.1. IoT connectivity management platforms
1.3.2. SIM solutions and embedded UICC
1.4. International coverage and alliances
1.4.1. Roaming and international coverage
1.4.2. Mobile operator alliances
2. Europe
2.1. Regional market trends
2.1.1. Western Europe
2.1.2. Central Eastern Europe
2.1.3. Russia & CIS
2.2. Mobile operators
2.2.1. Vodafone
2.2.2. Deutsche Telekom
2.2.3. Orange
2.2.4. Telefnica
2.2.5. Telenor
2.2.6. 3 Group Europe
2.2.7. A1 Telekom Austria
2.2.8. Altice Europe
2.2.9. Bouygues Telecom
2.2.10. BT Group
2.2.11. JT Group
2.2.12. KPN
2.2.13. Megafon
2.2.14. MTS
2.2.15. POST Luxembourg
2.2.16. Proximus
2.2.17. Telecom Italia
2.2.18. Telia Company
2.2.19. Tele2
2.2.20. UtilityConnect
2.3. IoT managed service providers
2.3.1. 1NCE
2.3.2. 1oT
2.3.3. Arkessa
2.3.4. Arm ISG
2.3.5. BICS
2.3.6. Com4
2.3.7. Cubic Telecom
2.3.8. EMnify
2.3.9. Eseye
2.3.10. Freeeway
2.3.11. iBASIS
2.3.12. Matooma
2.3.13. Sierra Wireless
2.3.14. Thingstream
2.3.15. Transatel
2.3.16. Wireless Logic
2.4. LPWA networks
2.4.1. LoRa networks
2.4.2. Sigfox and network partners
3. The Americas
3.1. Regional market trends
3.1.1. United States and Canada
3.1.2. Brazil
3.1.3. Rest of Latin America
3.2. Mobile operators
3.2.1. AT&T
3.2.2. Verizon
3.2.3. T-Mobile USA
3.2.4. Sprint
3.2.5. Rogers Communications
3.2.6. Amrica Mvil
3.2.7. Vivo and Telefnica Latin America
3.2.8. Other mobile operators in Latin America
3.3. IoT managed service providers
3.3.1. Aeris
3.3.2. KORE Wireless
3.3.3. Twilio
3.4. Satellite networks
3.4.1. Orbcomm
3.4.2. Inmarsat
3.4.3. Iridium
3.4.4. Globalstar
3.5. LPWA networks
3.5.1. LoRa networks
3.5.2. Sigfox and network partners
4. Asia-Pacific
4.1. Regional market trends
4.1.1. China
4.1.2. Japan and South Korea
4.1.3. Australia and New Zealand
4.1.4. India
4.1.5. Southeast Asia
4.2. Mobile operators
4.2.1. China Mobile
4.2.2. China Unicom
4.2.3. China Telecom
4.2.4. Softbank
4.2.5. NTT Docomo
4.2.6. KDDI
4.2.7. SK Telecom
4.2.8. KT
4.2.9. Telstra
4.2.10. Singtel
4.2.11. Vodafone Idea
4.3. IoT managed service providers
4.3.1. Plintron
4.3.2. Soracom
4.3.3. Tata Communications
4.3.4. Unlimit
4.4. LPWA networks
4.4.1. LoRa networks
4.4.2. Sigfox networks
5. Middle East & Africa
5.1. Regional market trends
5.1.1. Middle East
5.1.2. Africa
5.2. Mobile operators
5.2.1. Etisalat
5.2.2. MTN
5.2.3. Ooredoo
5.2.4. Turkcell
5.2.5. Vodacom
5.2.6. Zain
5.3. LPWA networks
6. Market forecasts and trends
6.1. Industry trends
6.1.1. Top ten mobile operators achieve 1 billion cellular IoT subscribers
6.1.2. IoT revenues continue to grow slower than connections
6.1.3. IoT managed service providers connect 40+ million cellular devices
6.1.4. International carriers enter the cellular IoT market
6.1.5. New entrants disrupt distribution channels
6.2. Geographic markets
6.2.1. Global market summary
6.2.2. Europe
6.2.3. North America
6.2.4. Latin America
6.2.5. Asia-Pacific
6.2.6. Middle East & Africa
6.3. Vertical markets
6.3.1. Connected cars on the rise
6.3.2. Telematics giants increasingly dominate the fleet management industry
6.3.3. Smarter grids and safer cities
6.3.4. Industry 4.0 gains momentum
6.3.5. Connected healthcare reaches the masses
6.4. Technology trends
6.4.1. Cellular technologies dominate wireless IoT
6.4.2. The 2G-era is coming to an end
6.4.3. China leads the adoption of NB-IoT
6.4.4. 5G will have limited short-term impact on IoT
6.4.5. Cloud platforms are becoming the centre of gravity for IoT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e86fn3
